Magistrates' associations accuse European Commission of 'hypocrisy and irresponsibility' over special pension reform.

- Speaker Ciolacu on special pensions: I keep my opinion that reform is needed, I will get sure it happens. The PSD (Social Democratic Party) President, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday that he keeps his opinion that regarding special pensions a reform is needed and he stated that he will carry…

- Președintele Klaus Iohannis i-a transmis, luni dimineața, un mesaj de felicitare omologului turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan pentru victoria de duminica in alegerile prezidențiale care i-au asigurat un al treilea mandat de 5 ani in fruntea statului.„Felicitari, domnule Presedinte Erdogan, pentru realegerea…

- Spokesman Carbunaru presents rights provided in new Education laws and launches call on teachers. Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru presented on Thursday the new rights that teachers will benefit from under the education laws, which will come into force on September 1, told Agerpres. CITESTE…

- 1388 - Consecration of the large church of the Arges County's Cozia Monastery, an important religious foundation of Wallachia ruler Mircea cel Batran / Mircea the Old (1386-1418) CITESTE SI US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania 17/05/2023 22 Draft law on Romania's…

- US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania.The American Corner Center in Bucharest marked 10 years since its establishment on Wednesday, in the presence of the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, who emphasized that through this platform there is direct interaction…

- Președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, condamna restrictiile comerciale impuse de țarile vecine asupra importurilor de cereale din Ucraina, masuri pe care le-a caracterizat ca fiind „dure” si „protectioniste”. Declarațiile au fost facute in timpul conferinței de presa, alaturi șefa Comisiei Europene,…

- Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula accuses the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National liberal Party (PNL) of maintaining special pensions "at the cost of losing" billions of euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Programme (PNRR).Catalin Drula is in Brussels these days…

- On Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message to the Muslim community of Romania as they entered the fasting month of Ramadan, saying that this is a special time for necessary reflection, spiritual growth and harmony."To Muslims in Romania, Ramadan is a special time for necessary reflection,…