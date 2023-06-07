Magistrates' associations accuse European Commission of 'hypocrisy and irresponsibility' over special pension reformPublicat:
Magistrates' associations accuse European Commission of 'hypocrisy and irresponsibility' over special pension reform.
Four associations of judges and prosecutors have sent an open letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, asking them to intervene for the immediate suspension of the special pension reform, accusing the European Commission of "hypocrisy and irresponsibility" for negotiating with the Government and not with the Romanian judiciary, told Agerpres.
Speaker Ciolacu on special pensions: I keep my opinion that reform is needed, I will get sure it happens
19:35, 31.05.2023 - Speaker Ciolacu on special pensions: I keep my opinion that reform is needed, I will get sure it happens. The PSD (Social Democratic Party) President, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday that he keeps his opinion that regarding special pensions a reform is needed and he stated that he will carry…
Klaus Iohannis l-a felicitat pe Recep Erdogan pentru victorie: „Aștept cu nerabdare sa continuam cooperarea stransa”
10:15, 29.05.2023 - Președintele Klaus Iohannis i-a transmis, luni dimineața, un mesaj de felicitare omologului turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan pentru victoria de duminica in alegerile prezidențiale care i-au asigurat un al treilea mandat de 5 ani in fruntea statului.„Felicitari, domnule Presedinte Erdogan, pentru realegerea…
Spokesman Carbunaru presents rights provided in new Education laws and launches call on teachers
09:46, 26.05.2023 - Spokesman Carbunaru presents rights provided in new Education laws and launches call on teachers. Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru presented on Thursday the new rights that teachers will benefit from under the education laws, which will come into force on September 1, told Agerpres. CITESTE…
May 18 in history
08:20, 18.05.2023 - 1388 - Consecration of the large church of the Arges County's Cozia Monastery, an important religious foundation of Wallachia ruler Mircea cel Batran / Mircea the Old (1386-1418) CITESTE SI US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania 17/05/2023 22 Draft law on Romania's…
US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania
22:55, 17.05.2023 - US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania.The American Corner Center in Bucharest marked 10 years since its establishment on Wednesday, in the presence of the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, who emphasized that through this platform there is direct interaction…
(video) Zelenski condamna restricțiile impuse de țarile vecine, in special, la importul de cereale din Ucraina: Sunt dure și protecționiste
16:51, 09.05.2023 - Președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, condamna restrictiile comerciale impuse de țarile vecine asupra importurilor de cereale din Ucraina, masuri pe care le-a caracterizat ca fiind „dure” si „protectioniste”. Declarațiile au fost facute in timpul conferinței de presa, alaturi șefa Comisiei Europene,…
USR's Drula: In Brussels, no on understands why PSD-PNL gov't wants to keep special pensions
20:26, 23.03.2023 - Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula accuses the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National liberal Party (PNL) of maintaining special pensions "at the cost of losing" billions of euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Programme (PNRR).Catalin Drula is in Brussels these days…
PM Ciuca to Muslim community: Ramadan is a special time for necessary reflection
20:35, 22.03.2023 - On Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message to the Muslim community of Romania as they entered the fasting month of Ramadan, saying that this is a special time for necessary reflection, spiritual growth and harmony."To Muslims in Romania, Ramadan is a special time for necessary reflection,…