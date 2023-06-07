Magistrates' associations accuse European Commission of 'hypocrisy and irresponsibility' over special pension reform.

Stiri Recomandate

Scandalul „cârnaților de Pleșcoi“ la DNA

Scandalul „cârnaților de Pleșcoi“ la DNA

Scandalul provocat după ce conducerea Spitalului Săpoca/jud. Buzău ar fi trimis cadou, cu mașina instituției, unor persoane din Ministerul Sănătății sacoșe cu cârnați de Pleșcoi ajunge la DNA. Deputatul USR Emanuel Ungureanu a depus un denunț la DNA în care vorbește despre o„ rețea de șpăgari de la Săpoca… [citeste mai departe]

Caz șocant în Maramureş: Un bărbat a intrat intenționat cu mașina în autoturismul condus de soția cu care se află în divorț. Fiica celor doi, rănită

Caz șocant în Maramureş: Un bărbat a intrat intenționat cu mașina în autoturismul condus de soția cu care se află în divorț. Fiica celor doi, rănită

Un bărbat în vârstă de 32 ani din orașul Vișeu de Sus a intrat intenționat cu… [citeste mai departe]

Direcția Județeană de Evidență a Populației Cluj se deplasează cu stația mobilă la Viișoara luna aceasta

Direcția Județeană de Evidență a Populației Cluj se deplasează cu stația mobilă la Viișoara luna aceasta

O echipă de funcționari ai Direcției Județene de Evidență a Persoanelor Cluj, se va deplasa joi, 22 iunie 2023, începând cu ora 09:30, în localitatea Viișoara, județul Cluj,… [citeste mai departe]

Baschet: CSM Constanta U17 incheie sezonul in primele zece echipe din Romania

Baschet: CSM Constanta U17 incheie sezonul in primele zece echipe din Romania

Echipa masculina de baschet U17 a CSM Constanta a terminat sezonul fara infrangere la Turneul Final al Campionatului National locurile 9 14 si incheie in cele mai bune zece echipe ale Romaniei dupa o victorie cu Leii Bucuresti. Scorul final al partidei… [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri uriașe la mâncare în România. Produsele se vând la suta de grame

Prețuri uriașe la mâncare în România. Produsele se vând la suta de grame

Mirela Achim (www.b1tv.ro) Alimentele din România s-au scumpit foarte mult în ultimul timp, iar mâncarea este atât de scumpă încât se vinde la suta de grame. Dacă până acum mâncarea se vindea la kilogram, acum se vinde la suta de grame. Este soluția… [citeste mai departe]

Atenţie, şoferi! Lucrări de frezare și asfaltare a carosabilului, pe strada Calea Craiovei din Piteşti!

Atenţie, şoferi! Lucrări de frezare și asfaltare a carosabilului, pe strada Calea Craiovei din Piteşti!

În dimineața de 8 iunie 2023, începând cu ora 03:00, se vor executa lucrări de frezare și asfaltare (parţială) a carosabilului deteriorat, pe strada Calea Craiovei, sens de urcare (tronson… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 1.200 de angajaţi ai Spitalului Judeţean sunt în grevă japoneză

Peste 1.200 de angajaţi ai Spitalului Judeţean sunt în grevă japoneză

Peste 1.200 de angajaţi ai Spitalului Judeţean de Urgenţă (SJU) Satu Mare, sindicalişti Sanitas, au intrat, începând de miercuri, în grevă japoneză, purtând banderole pe braţe la locul de muncă, potrivit Agerpres.Preşedintele sindicatului Sanitas din cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Mașină răsturnată în urma unui accident, în zona fabricii de bere din Timișoara

VIDEO. Mașină răsturnată în urma unui accident, în zona fabricii de bere din Timișoara

Accident rutier, miercuri, la intersecția străzilor Ștefan cel Mare și J.H. Pestalozzi din Timișoara. Două mașini au fost avariate, iar una dintre ele s-a răsturnat după ce un șofer a trecut pe culoarea roșie a semaforului. [citeste mai departe]

Petrecerea de la apusul soarelui – Vine noaptea – Spania ’99 x 911

Petrecerea de la apusul soarelui – Vine noaptea – Spania ’99 x 911

“Vine noaptea”, colaborarea dintre Spania’99, artistul care își dorește să reînvie stilul Raggaeton în industria muzicală românească, alături de 911, artistul și producătorul din spatele unor piese de succes Hip-Hop și nu numai, este reprezentarea vieții urbane.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Magistrates' associations accuse European Commission of 'hypocrisy and irresponsibility' over special pension reform

Publicat:
Magistrates' associations accuse European Commission of 'hypocrisy and irresponsibility' over special pension reform

Magistrates' associations accuse European Commission of 'hypocrisy and irresponsibility' over special pension reform.

Four associations of judges and prosecutors have sent an open letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and for , asking them to intervene for the immediate suspension of the special pension reform, accusing the European Commission of "hypocrisy and irresponsibility" for negotiating with the Government and not with the Romanian judiciary, told Agerpres.

CITESTE SI PM Ciuca congratulates new Bulgarian

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Speaker Ciolacu on special pensions: I keep my opinion that reform is needed, I will get sure it happens

19:35, 31.05.2023 - Speaker Ciolacu on special pensions: I keep my opinion that reform is needed, I will get sure it happens. The PSD (Social Democratic Party) President, Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Wednesday that he keeps his opinion that regarding special pensions a reform is needed and he stated that he will carry…

Klaus Iohannis l-a felicitat pe Recep Erdogan pentru victorie: „Aștept cu nerabdare sa continuam cooperarea stransa”

10:15, 29.05.2023 - Președintele Klaus Iohannis i-a transmis, luni dimineața, un mesaj de felicitare omologului turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan pentru victoria de duminica in alegerile prezidențiale care i-au asigurat un al treilea mandat de 5 ani in fruntea statului.„Felicitari, domnule Presedinte Erdogan, pentru realegerea…

Spokesman Carbunaru presents rights provided in new Education laws and launches call on teachers

09:46, 26.05.2023 - Spokesman Carbunaru presents rights provided in new Education laws and launches call on teachers. Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru presented on Thursday the new rights that teachers will benefit from under the education laws, which will come into force on September 1, told Agerpres. CITESTE…

May 18 in history

08:20, 18.05.2023 - 1388 - Consecration of the large church of the Arges County's Cozia Monastery, an important religious foundation of Wallachia ruler Mircea cel Batran / Mircea the Old (1386-1418) CITESTE SI US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania 17/05/2023 22 Draft law on Romania's…

US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania

22:55, 17.05.2023 - US Ambassador: I am very proud of the American Corner network in Romania.The American Corner Center in Bucharest marked 10 years since its establishment on Wednesday, in the presence of the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, who emphasized that through this platform there is direct interaction…

(video) Zelenski condamna restricțiile impuse de țarile vecine, in special, la importul de cereale din Ucraina: Sunt dure și protecționiste

16:51, 09.05.2023 - Președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, condamna restrictiile comerciale impuse de țarile vecine asupra importurilor de cereale din Ucraina, masuri pe care le-a caracterizat ca fiind „dure” si „protectioniste”. Declarațiile au fost facute in timpul conferinței de presa, alaturi șefa Comisiei Europene,…

USR's Drula: In Brussels, no on understands why PSD-PNL gov't wants to keep special pensions

20:26, 23.03.2023 - Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Catalin Drula accuses the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National liberal Party (PNL) of maintaining special pensions "at the cost of losing" billions of euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Programme (PNRR).Catalin Drula is in Brussels these days…

PM Ciuca to Muslim community: Ramadan is a special time for necessary reflection

20:35, 22.03.2023 - On Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca sent a message to the Muslim community of Romania as they entered the fasting month of Ramadan, saying that this is a special time for necessary reflection, spiritual growth and harmony."To Muslims in Romania, Ramadan is a special time for necessary reflection,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 iunie 2023
USD 4.635
EUR 4.9578
CHF 5.113
GBP 5.7669
CAD 3.4608
XAU 292.664
JPY 3.3272
CNY 0.651
AED 1.262
AUD 3.0987
MDL 0.26
BGN 2.5349

Urmareste stirile pe: