Loan agreement between Romania, IBRD, worth 500ln euros, adopted

Loan agreement between Romania, IBRD, worth 500ln euros, adoptedPublicat:
The Senate adopted, on Monday, the bill initiated by the Government regarding the ratification of the Loan Agreement (result-based program in Romania's health sector) between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), worth 500 million euros.
The agreement was signed in New York on September 23, 2019, amended and updated by the Letter of Amendment signed between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, in Bucharest, on July 31, 2020 and August 26, 2020.
The bill has as regulation object the ratification of the loan…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Interim PM Ciuca: Romania endorses Republic of North Macedonia's European path
15:20, 16.12.2020 - Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Wednesday with Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, on the occasion of the latter's visit to Bucharest, in which context he reiterated that Romania will continue to be "an active and vocal supporter" of the…
UN General Assembly adopts resolution 'Cooperation between the UN and Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization'
10:01, 24.11.2020 - The United Nations General Assembly on Monday adopted, by consensus, the biennial resolution entitled 'Cooperation between the United Nations and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization.' The draft resolution was introduced to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly by Romania,…
Cazanciuc: Loan Agreement between Romania, IBRD for health sector was to be ratified Tuesday by plenum
17:21, 17.11.2020 - The interim President of the Senate, Social-Democrat Robert Cazanciuc, points out that the Loan Agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a program allocated to the health sector, was to be ratified in plenary sitting on Tuesday in order take…
PM Orban congratulates US president-elect: Relations between US and Romania will know a new development stage
13:35, 09.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday congratulates Joe Biden for being elected the next president of the United States of America, according to AGERPRES."I am certain that the relations between the USA and Romania will know a new development stage, and that the Strategic Partnership will…
MFP analyses projects worth more than 1 billion lei to develop smart gas distribution networks
21:26, 02.11.2020 - A number of 24 projects meant for the development of intelligent natural gas distribution networks, worth 1.16 billion lei, have been submitted and are currently being analyzed for funding under the Operational Programme for Large Infrastructure (POIM), the Ministry of European Funds (MFE) announced…
PM Orban meets US Ambassador and Capital General Mayor showing determination to support projects for Bucharest
15:30, 02.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting, at the US Embassy headquarters on Monday, with Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman and Capital General Mayor Nicusor Dan, the PM pointing out the discussions focused on the Government's firm determination to support all important projects for Bucharest."Practically,…
Government approves loan agreement with European Union worth over 4 billion euro
13:15, 23.10.2020 - The government has approved, by emergency ordinance, the loan agreement between the European Union, as creditor, and Romania, as debtor, worth 4,099,244,587 euro, according to AGERPRES."This money is added to the financial package negotiated already by the President of Romania, worth 80 billion…
National Bank issues gold, silver coins dedicated to Alexandru Ioan Cuza's 200th anniversary
12:50, 20.10.2020 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) released on Monday through its regional branches in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Iasi and Timisoara a gold and a silver coin dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the birth of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, the institution said in a release, according to AGERPRES.Featured…