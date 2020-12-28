Loan agreement between Romania, IBRD, worth 500ln euros, adopted

Stiri Recomandate

Premierul Florin Cîţu anunţă măsurile active care se vor prelungi şi în 2021

Premierul Florin Cîţu a anunţat, luni, după şedinţa de Guvern, că o serie de măsuri active care s-au derulat în 2020 vor fi continuate şi anul viitor, referindu-se la şomajul tehnic, IMM Invest şi munca flexibilă. OUG cu toate măsurile… [citeste mai departe]

PM Citu: I have found a solution to prolong measure regarding postponement of interest rates

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Monday said that he found a solution that would allow Romanians who were and are still affected by the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic to continue to benefit from the deferral… [citeste mai departe]

FCSB s-a interesat de un fotbalist în vogă din Liga 1: „Rar mai vezi unul ca el în România”

FCSB e în căutarea unui fundaș dreapta și are mai multe ținte din Liga 1. Nu doar Denis Haruț de la FC Botoșani a intrat în vizorul roș-albaștrilor, ci și Georgi Pashov, fundașul dreapta de 30 de ani de… [citeste mai departe]

Prima reacție alergică a unei persoane vaccinate pentru coronavirus, în România

O asistentă medicală din Cluj a avut o „manifestare alergica uşoară”, după ce a fost vaccinată anti-COVID. „Din 165 persoane vaccinate până în prezent, a existat un singur caz de manifestare alergică uşoară de tip urticarian la nivelul… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 2021: Cum va fi următorul an pentru fiecare zodie

În cadrul emisiunii "ATITUDINI", astrologul și fondatoarea "Astro Diamond", Cristina Oxentii, a venit cu câteva previziuni astrologice pentru anul 2021 pentru fiecare zodie în parte. Berbec — cea mai grea perioadă a trecut. Noul an vă ușurează mult situația morală și psihologică, veți… [citeste mai departe]

Genial! Când s-a gândit Hagi să facă Academia de la Constanța: „Atunci am pus pe foaie”

Gică Hagi, 55 de ani, a explicat într-un interviu pentru Andi Moisescu când i-a venit ideea să creeze o academie de fotbal în România.  „Sistemul pentru juniori există, dar nu e tratat foarte serios. Prin licență,… [citeste mai departe]

Pe 31 decembrie va fi prima zi de vaccinare a personalului medical din Argeș

Pe 31 decembrie va fi prima zi de vaccinare a personalului medical din Argeș. Se fac deja programările în platforma națională. Citește și Vaccinarea anti Covid. Punctul de vedere oficial al BOR „Mâine(n.red. marți, 29 decembrie a.c),  în jurul orei… [citeste mai departe]

Novavax începe studiul clinic pe oameni pentru vaccinul anti-COVID. 30.000 de voluntari s-au înscris

Aproximativ 30.000 de voluntari vor face parte din studiul clinic al vaccinului anti-COVID produs de Novavax, a a declarat luni dezvoltatorul de medicamente, după ce a întârziat procesul de două ori… [citeste mai departe]

Un medic român avertizează: Valul 3 al pandemiei va veni și peste noi, cu noile tulpini

Directorul medical al Spitalului de boli infecțioase „Victor Babeș” din Timișoara transmite un mesaj de încredere în vaccin și subliniază că personal s-a vaccinat, deși are alergii multiple, și cu toate acestea, n-a avut… [citeste mai departe]

O serie de districte din Germania nu vor folosi dozele de vaccin anti-COVID-19 sub suspiciunea că lanţul frigorific necesar transportului a fost întrerupt

O serie de districte din Germania nu vor folosi dozele de vaccin anti-COVID-19 primite… [citeste mai departe]


Loan agreement between Romania, IBRD, worth 500ln euros, adopted

Publicat:
adopted, on Monday, the bill initiated by the Government regarding the ratification of the (result-based program in Romania's health sector) between Romania and the for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), worth 500 million euros.

The agreement was signed in on September 23, 2019, amended and updated by the Letter of Amendment signed between Romania and the for Reconstruction and Development, in Bucharest, on July 31, 2020 and August 26, 2020.

The bill has as regulation object the ratification of the loan…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


