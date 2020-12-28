Loan agreement between Romania, IBRD, worth 500ln euros, adopted

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Wednesday with Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, on the occasion of the latter's visit to Bucharest, in which context he reiterated that Romania will continue to be "an active and vocal supporter" of the…

- The United Nations General Assembly on Monday adopted, by consensus, the biennial resolution entitled 'Cooperation between the United Nations and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization.' The draft resolution was introduced to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly by Romania,…

- The interim President of the Senate, Social-Democrat Robert Cazanciuc, points out that the Loan Agreement between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a program allocated to the health sector, was to be ratified in plenary sitting on Tuesday in order take…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday congratulates Joe Biden for being elected the next president of the United States of America, according to AGERPRES."I am certain that the relations between the USA and Romania will know a new development stage, and that the Strategic Partnership will…

- A number of 24 projects meant for the development of intelligent natural gas distribution networks, worth 1.16 billion lei, have been submitted and are currently being analyzed for funding under the Operational Programme for Large Infrastructure (POIM), the Ministry of European Funds (MFE) announced…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a meeting, at the US Embassy headquarters on Monday, with Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman and Capital General Mayor Nicusor Dan, the PM pointing out the discussions focused on the Government's firm determination to support all important projects for Bucharest."Practically,…

- The government has approved, by emergency ordinance, the loan agreement between the European Union, as creditor, and Romania, as debtor, worth 4,099,244,587 euro, according to AGERPRES."This money is added to the financial package negotiated already by the President of Romania, worth 80 billion…

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR) released on Monday through its regional branches in Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Iasi and Timisoara a gold and a silver coin dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the birth of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza, the institution said in a release, according to AGERPRES.Featured…