Leader of Social Democratic Party Ciolacu to pay visit to Madrid

Noul studio de jocuri din cadrul Netflix vrea să facă primul joc premium al companiei

Compania americană vrea să angajeze un director pentru dezvoltarea unui „nou joc AAA” – clasificare folosită pentru jocurile importante, cu buget mare, dezvoltate de obicei de marile studiouri. Deşi există încă multe necunoscute… [citeste mai departe]

Program meciuri 24 noiembrie Campionatul Mondial de Fotbal 2022

Campionatul Mondial de Fotbal 2022 continuă joi, cu alte patru partide. Miercuri s-a consemnat a doua mare surpriză a turneului final din Qatar. Japonia a învins reprezentativa Germaniei cu scorul de 2-1, pe Khalifa International Stadium din Ar-Rayyan, în Grupa E. Programul… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă roșiile românești la final de sezon (foto)

Chiar dacă ne apropiem de finele lunii noiembrie, roșiile românești mai pot fi găsite pe piață, datorită vremii mai calde din ultimele săptămâni, când temperaturile au fost mult mai mari, față de cele normale pentru această perioadă. Prețurile pornesc undeva de la 5 lei/kg, marfa de calitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, întâlnire importantă cu un șef de stat - Unde merge președintele în vizită oficială

Vineri, în a doua zi a vizitei în Lituania, şeful statului va participa la simpozionul "The Idea of Europe", organizat la Kaunas de Universitatea Vytautas Magnus, unde va susţine o alocuţiune… [citeste mai departe]

Summit hispano-român, la Castellon. Premierul Ciucă, românilor din Spania: Ştim cu toţii că nu aţi plecat de acasă de bine

O reuniune de Guvern comună România – Spania a avut loc la Castellon de la Plana, în cadrul primului Summit hispano-român. Cu ocazia vizitei,… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la un service auto din Constanta. Mai multe masini avariate. O masina s-a facut scrum! (GALERIE FOTO)

Un incendiu la un service auto s a produs pe strada Gheorghe Hanes din municipiul Constanta, informeaza autoritatile Incendiul s a produs dupa miezul noptii, iar la fata locului s… [citeste mai departe]

Ședinta a Consiliului Local Muncipal Constanta. Proiecte importante. Vezi ordinea de zi completa

Se convoaca Consiliul local al municipiului Constanta in sedinta ordinara, marti, 29.11.2022, ora 12.00. Sedinta se va desfasura prin mijloace electronice, printr o platforma online de videoconferinta. Proiectul… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Stănișești și-a înjunghiat soția în gât, apoi a încercat să se sinucidă

Un bărbat din comuna Stănișești, județul Bacău, și-a înjunghiat soția, după care a încercat să se sinucidă. Cei doi au fost găsiți inconștienți, de un vecin. Polițiștii au fost sesizați, miercuri, în jurul… [citeste mai departe]

Descinderi în București și patru județe, într-un dosar de achiziții fictive 

Poliţiştii fac joi dimineaţă 15 percheziţii în București și în județele Prahova, Dâmbovița, Ilfov și Hunedoara, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală în domeniul produselor accizabile, conform IGPR. [citeste mai departe]


Leader of Social Democratic Party Ciolacu to pay visit to Madrid

Publicat:
Leader of the Social Democratic Party Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday and Friday is paying a visit to Madrid, Spain, told Agerpres.

