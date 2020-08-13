Stiri Recomandate

Law enforcement issue 1,045 COVID-19 fines in last 24 hours

Publicat:
Law enforcement issue 1,045 COVID-19 fines in last 24 hours

Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 1,045 fines amounting to 253,690 lei for violations of . 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the (GCS) reports on Thursday.

Also, the Police found one instance of hampering diseases control, a crime under Article 352 of the .

As many as 1,003 calls were reported in the last 24 hours to the 112 emergency line and 564 to the 0800.800.358 novel coronavirus information toll-free line.

