Kelemen: It will be no problem for USR to find solution to go alongside PNL; PSD will demand position of PM

Cum să îndepărtezi monotonia în relația de cuplu?

Cum să îndepărtezi monotonia în relația de cuplu?

Te confrunți cu o situație mai puțin plăcută în relația de cuplu, deoarece în ultima perioada a intervenit monotonia? Ei bine, dacă treci printr-o situație de tipul acesta și nu știi cum să organizezi totul în așa fel încât să fie totul că la început, nu uită că micile detalii sunt cele care… [citeste mai departe]

Două poduri și inelul ocolitor al municipiului, printre prioritățile de investiții ale Primăriei Tg.Mureș

Două poduri și inelul ocolitor al municipiului, printre prioritățile de investiții ale Primăriei Tg.Mureș

Primarul municipiului Tg. Mureș, Soós Zoltán, a anunțat, azi, câteva dintre prioritățile de investiții ale primăriei. Edilul a arătat că 7 din cele 35 de mari proiecte ale orașului… [citeste mai departe]

Untul de arahide. Din ce e făcut și câte calorii are. Cum se consumă și ce beneficii are

Untul de arahide. Din ce e făcut și câte calorii are. Cum se consumă și ce beneficii are

Untul de arahide este un produs iubit de adulți și copii deopotrivă. Deși gustos, mulți oameni se întreabă despre beneficiile pentru sănătate ale untului de arahide. Cuprins: Despre untul de arahide Ce conține Beneficii… [citeste mai departe]

Vinuri de colectie pentru ocazii speciale

Vinuri de colectie pentru ocazii speciale

Ocaziile speciale cer sa fie sarbatorite in prezenta unei sticle de bautura de calitate.Fie ca este vorba despre o petrecere de aniversare, despre celebrarea unei anumite perioade de la casatorie, despre o reusita profesionala sau un cadou deosebit, este cert ca bauturile fine vor sta la loc de cinste pe masa. Ocazii… [citeste mai departe]

Câte zile libere mai au românii până la sfârșitul anului 2021. Câte dintre ele pică în cursul săptămânii

Câte zile libere mai au românii până la sfârșitul anului 2021. Câte dintre ele pică în cursul săptămânii

Până la sfârșitul anului 2021, românii mai au câteva zile libere de la stat de care se vor bucura, cu siguranță. Ce sărbători legale au mai rămas în ultimele 2 luni ale… [citeste mai departe]

Profesoară de numai 43 de ani răpusă de o boală nemiloasă

Profesoară de numai 43 de ani răpusă de o boală nemiloasă

O tânără profesoară a fost răpusă de o boală nemiloasă la numai 43 de ani! Nelia Roxana Savu, profesoară de geografie la Școala Gimnazială ”Constantin Gerotă” din Calafat, s-a stins în floarea vârstei, lăsând în urmă un soț îndurerat. ”Cu durere în suflet, îmi iau rămas, bun… [citeste mai departe]

Tudor a castigat un tricou personalizat Dracula Gym

Tudor a castigat un tricou personalizat Dracula Gym

Poti primi si tu GRATUIT un TRICOURI H&M PERSONALIZAT DRACULA GYM, daca iti aduci 2 PRIETEN noi la sala de FITNESS DRACULA GYM, care sa se inscrie pentru o perioada de minim o luna, la abonamentul GOLD cu PERSONAL TRAINER. (este valabil daca persoanele inscrise nu au mai avut abonament la sala Dracula… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia raportează un nou record de decese asociate COVID-19: 1.189 de morţi în ultimele 24 de ore

Rusia raportează un nou record de decese asociate COVID-19: 1.189 de morţi în ultimele 24 de ore

Rusia a raportat în ultimele 24 de ore un nou record de decese asociate COVID-19, cu 1.189 de morţi, mai mult cu 11 decât în ziua precedentă, potrivit Centrului operativ de luptă împotriva pandemiei de… [citeste mai departe]

Un proeminent antreprenor a reclamat că un grup de hoţi i-au furat câteva zeci de milioane de euro în bitcoini după un jaf la Madrid

Un proeminent antreprenor a reclamat că un grup de hoţi i-au furat câteva zeci de milioane de euro în bitcoini după un jaf la Madrid

Un proeminent antreprenor din sectorul digital a reclamat că un grup de hoţi i-au furat "câteva zeci de milioane de euro în bitcoini"… [citeste mai departe]

Departamentul american al Comerţului a inclus pe lista neagră NSO Group, firma israeliană care a dezvoltat software-ul spion Pegasus

Departamentul american al Comerţului a inclus pe lista neagră NSO Group, firma israeliană care a dezvoltat software-ul spion Pegasus

Departamentul american al Comerţului a anunţat miercuri că a introdus NSO Group, compania israeliană care fabrică software-ul spion… [citeste mai departe]


Kelemen: It will be no problem for USR to find solution to go alongside PNL; PSD will demand position of PM

Publicat:
Kelemen: It will be no problem for USR to find solution to go alongside PNL; PSD will demand position of PM

UDMR says a governing coalition cannot be achieved without compromise and "it will be no problem for USR to find a solution to continue alongside with the PNL", and if the restoration of the old coalition will not be possible, "there is nothing left" but the option with PSD, which "will demand the position of prime minister". "If the colleagues from PNL changed the decision in their and said yes, they are open after the previous decision, then USR must make a concession, a compromise. Without compromise it is not possible. Therefore, I believe that the moment…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


USR spokesman: We can meet the moment PNL statutory fora sanction coalition-restoring decision

18:00, 27.10.2021 - Spokesman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Ionut Mosteanu said that the moment the statutory fora of the National Liberal Party (PNL) sanction the Liberals' decision to restore the coalition and drop negotiations with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the Union's representatives are willing to start…

PNL to amend OUG for energy price compensation with postponement of pay, price capping where possible

15:31, 15.10.2021 - The leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL) has made the decision to amend the draft law regarding the Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) referring to the compensation of energy prices in the sense of postponing payment of bills where possible and capping prices, announced, on Friday, the…

Ciolos: Possible coalition gov't with PNL and UDMR, provided PM is someone we can work with

21:16, 01.10.2021 - Freshly elected USR PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos said this evening that the formation could enter a coalition government with PNL and UDMR, provided that the Prime Minister is someone they can work with and that this person is "in no case" current Premier Florin Citu. "Tomorrow we will elect the National…

Ciolacu says PSD censure motion will refer to all parties that were in coalition

20:50, 22.09.2021 - PSD will table a censure motion if the Constitutional Court (CCR) rejects that of USR PLUS and AUR, and this will refer to all parties that were part of the governing coalition. "Definitely, we will submit a motion of censure and there is a clear decision: after the CCR decision, if there is no conflict,…

PM Citu says has never considered resigning from office as solution to political crisis, as he is not irresponsible.

19:40, 15.09.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he has "never" considered resigning from office, reiterating that he is not "irresponsible" to leave Romania without a government with winter approaching. The head of the Executive was asked if it would be a solution for him, to solve the current…

DevMin Cseke: Coalition will discuss budget revision; we have many new investments and projects

17:40, 10.08.2021 - Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila said on Tuesday that the final solution to the national budget rectification for the ministry he leads will be found in the governing coalition, as his is a ministry that has a lot of important investment and objective, agerpres…

Ciolos: Budget rectification is an attribute of governing coalition, PM cannot decide by himself

14:06, 10.08.2021 - The budget rectification is an attribute of the governing coalition, and the PM cannot decide by himself, the co-chairman of the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty Unity and Solidarity alliance) Dacian Ciolos declared. He highlighted that USR PLUS formulated a few proposals which…

PSD: Governing coalition must quickly regulate protection of vulnerable consumer

16:26, 09.08.2021 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) returned on Monday with the request that the governing coalition parties "urgently" adopt a solution for the protection of vulnerable consumers, given the "galloping" rise in energy and natural gas tariffs. "The Social Democratic Party comes back with the…


