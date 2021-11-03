Kelemen: It will be no problem for USR to find solution to go alongside PNL; PSD will demand position of PM

Kelemen: It will be no problem for USR to find solution to go alongside PNL; PSD will demand position of PMPublicat:
UDMR Chair Kelemen Hunor says a governing coalition cannot be achieved without compromise and "it will be no problem for USR to find a solution to continue alongside with the PNL", and if the restoration of the old coalition will not be possible, "there is nothing left" but the option with PSD, which "will demand the position of prime minister". "If the colleagues from PNL changed the decision in their National Bureau and said yes, they are open after the previous decision, then USR must make a concession, a compromise. Without compromise it is not possible. Therefore, I believe that the moment…
