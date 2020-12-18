Kelemen Hunor: UDMR to assume three portofolios in future Gov't - Development, Environment, Sports Ministries

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said Sunday, after voting, that what he expects from the future parliament is "political stability, predictability and less unnecessary quarrels." "I have voted for a strong representation of our community.…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday said, when asked about the reason behind the dismissal of the Sibiu subprefect, Rares Macrea, that the answer was the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate recorded in this county, according to AGERPRES."Look at the infection rate and you will have your answer. He…

- Ferdinand Nagy has been appointed Commissioner General of the Romanian Section for the 2020 World Exhibition "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", Dubai, United Arab Emirates, by a decision of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban published on Thursday in the Official Gazette, according to AGERPRES.He…

- President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree sanctioning Costel Alexe's resignation as Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests and the act for the appointment of Mircea Fechet to this office, according to AGERPRES.According to the Presidential Administration, the new EnviMin's…

- Feasibility study for the construction of the M4 metro line Straulesti Lake - Progresul Station, section Bucharest North railway station - Progresul Station, will be discussed, on Thursday, in a meeting of the Interministerial Council for endorsement of public works of national interest and housing…

- The Bucharest Court of Appeal struck down on Tuesday the 2018 act whereby the Ministry of Youth and Sports denied financing to the Romanian tennis, the Romanian Tennis Federation (FRT) announced on its website, according to AGERPRES.''The Court dismisses as unfounded the ancillary intervention…

- At the Tei Student Sports Complex in Bucharest on Tuesday, Minister of Youth and Sports Ionut Stroe met officials of sports clubs operated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced their activity. "It was the second meeting this year with managers of…

- Activities in industry, construction and services will have a stable trend over the next three months, while prices in construction and retail trade will increase moderately over the same period, show the managers' perceptions in the estimate 3-month survey conducted by the National Institute of…