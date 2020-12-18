Kelemen Hunor: UDMR to assume three portofolios in future Gov't - Development, Environment, Sports Ministries

Stiri Recomandate

Studiu: Majoritatea persoanelor infectate cu SARS-CoV-2 au anticorpi şi la şase luni după infectare

Majoritatea persoanelor infectate cu virusul SARS-CoV-2 au anticorpi în organism chiar şi la şase luni după infectare, sugerează un studiu finlandez publicat astăzi. Nivelul în anticorpi este cu atât… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL - Lista ministerelor PNL: 9 portofolii pentru liberali / ACORDUL de la Vila Lac pentru Guvernul Florin Cîțu

Liderul PNL Ludovic Orban a anuntat vineri seara, la Vila Lac, dupa 10 ore de negocieri, care sunt ministerele pe care le vor ocupa liberalii în viitorul Guvern Florin… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul purtător de cuvânt al Guvernului Ponta, Mirel Palada, condamnat la 9 luni de închisoare, cu amânarea pedepsei

Fostul purtător de cuvânt al Guvernului Ponta, Mirel Palada, a fost condamnat la nouă luni de închisoare, cu amânarea pedepsei, pentru infracțiunea de „lovire sau… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție, val de amenzi în 24 de ore

Aproximativ 6.000 de sancţiuni contravenţionale, în valoare de peste un milion de lei, au fost date în ultimele 24 de ore, în urma controalelor făcute de angajaţii MAI şi ai altor autorităţi cu atribuţii în verificarea modului în care sunt respectate măsurile de limitare a răspândirii a COVID-19. Totodată, au fost deschise două… [citeste mai departe]

Mirel Palada, închisoare cu suspendare pentru că l-a atacat pe senatorul USR Mihai Goțiu într-un studio TV

Fostul purtător de cuvânt al Guvernului Ponta, Mirel Palada, a fost condamnat vineri la nouă luni de închisoare, cu amânarea pedepsei, pentru infracțiunea de “lovire sau alte violenţe”.… [citeste mai departe]

”E o mișcare frumoasă”: Rusia a soluționat problema distrugătoarelor NATO din Marea Neagră

Acest sistem, dezvoltat de Institutul de studii și cercetări pentru comunicații radio pe distanțe lungi (НИИДАР) va permite Rusie să își securizeze în mod semnificativ frontierele sudice și să prevină încălcarea… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă alertă de măști neconforme în România. 10.000 de măști au fost oprite de la comercializare

ANPC a anunțat că încă o notificare dată de România, în ceea ce privește alertele de măști neconforme de pe piață, a fost validată de Sistemul de alertă rapidă al Uniunii Europene – RAPEX. În… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul belgian al bugetului, Eva De Bleeker, a dezvăluit prețurile secrete ale vaccinurilor anti-COVID-19

Ministrul belgian al bugetului, Eva De Bleeker, a dezvăluit diferitele preţuri secrete ale vaccinurilor împotriva COVID-19 pe care Comisia Europeană le-a negociat cu companiile farmaceutice… [citeste mai departe]

Condimentele pe care trebuie să le mănânci de sărbători. Ce beneficiul secret au pe timp de iarnă

Condimentele sunt de mare ajutor nu doar atunci când vine vorba de plusul imens pe care-l adaugă gustului final în cazul oricărui preparat. Acestea au un beneficiu secret pe timp de iarnă. Despre… [citeste mai departe]

AUR, în apărarea drepturilor românilor din Ucraina

Alianța pentru Unirea Românilor a luat act de noua dispoziție emisă de autoritățile ucrainene privind anularea statutului de limbă regională al limbii române și susține că va apăra drepturile legitime ale românilor din Ucraina.Potrivit formațiunii politice, măsura anunțată de Administrația Regională… [citeste mai departe]


Kelemen Hunor: UDMR to assume three portofolios in future Gov't - Development, Environment, Sports Ministries

Publicat:
The UDMR chairman , announced that following the negotiations with PNL and USR PLUS, the Union will take over three portfolios in the future Government: the Ministry of and , the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forestry and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"We have had discussions in principle on a 4-year coalition, parliamentary stability and governmental stability after 8 years in which we have had 12 governments. I am confident that in the coming years we will be able to secure the necessary investments to grow the economy.…

UDMR's Kelemen expecting stability, predictability, fewer unnecessary quarrels from future parliament

10:41, 06.12.2020 - National chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said Sunday, after voting, that what he expects from the future parliament is "political stability, predictability and less unnecessary quarrels." "I have voted for a strong representation of our community.…

PM Orban on removal from office of Sibiu subprefect: Look at the infection rate

12:25, 13.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday said, when asked about the reason behind the dismissal of the Sibiu subprefect, Rares Macrea, that the answer was the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate recorded in this county, according to AGERPRES."Look at the infection rate and you will have your answer. He…

Ferdinand Nagy, appointed Commissioner General of Romanian Section for 2020 World Exhibition, Dubai

15:00, 05.11.2020 - Ferdinand Nagy has been appointed Commissioner General of the Romanian Section for the 2020 World Exhibition "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future", Dubai, United Arab Emirates, by a decision of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban published on Thursday in the Official Gazette, according to AGERPRES.He…

President Iohannis signs Mircea Fechet's appointment to Environment Minister

11:45, 05.11.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decree sanctioning Costel Alexe's resignation as Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests and the act for the appointment of Mircea Fechet to this office, according to AGERPRES.According to the Presidential Administration, the new EnviMin's…

Metro line project: North railway station - Progresul station, at estimated cost of 8.5 billion lei

11:25, 04.11.2020 - Feasibility study for the construction of the M4 metro line Straulesti Lake - Progresul Station, section Bucharest North railway station - Progresul Station, will be discussed, on Thursday, in a meeting of the Interministerial Council for endorsement of public works of national interest and housing…

Romanian Tennis Federation wins financing denial lawsuit against Ministry of Youth and Sports

10:55, 21.10.2020 - The Bucharest Court of Appeal struck down on Tuesday the 2018 act whereby the Ministry of Youth and Sports denied financing to the Romanian tennis, the Romanian Tennis Federation (FRT) announced on its website, according to AGERPRES.''The Court dismisses as unfounded the ancillary intervention…

Minister Stroe meets officials of sports clubs operated by his ministry

19:40, 06.10.2020 - At the Tei Student Sports Complex in Bucharest on Tuesday, Minister of Youth and Sports Ionut Stroe met officials of sports clubs operated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced their activity. "It was the second meeting this year with managers of…

Managers expect stable trend in industry, construction, services in next three months

10:56, 28.09.2020 - Activities in industry, construction and services will have a stable trend over the next three months, while prices in construction and retail trade will increase moderately over the same period, show the managers' perceptions in the estimate 3-month survey conducted by the National Institute of…


