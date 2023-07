July 28 in history - National Day of Ambulance

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ciuca: In democracy, conflicts are resolved in civilized way, without anyone being excluded by political decisionThe President of National Liberal Party (PNL), Nicolae Ciuca, says that democracy also involves disagreements, but these are always resolved "through civilized, moderate dialogue and (...)…

- Mircea Geoana: Romania has indisputable multiregional vocation, insufficiently capitalized onRomania has an indisputable multi-regional vocation, which is insufficiently capitalized on at the moment, the Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana told Thursday's event "Building Romania 2030:…

- Economy Minister, US Ambassador say Romania has competitive advantages able to turn it into regional leaderThe importance of exploiting Romania's potential in terms of its natural resources was discussed on Thursday at a meeting between Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Stefan-Radu…

- US ambassador - exploratory discussions on new American investment opportunities in Brasov areaThe US Ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, discussed, in Brasov, with the mayor of the municipality, Allen Coliban, about investment opportunities and future collaboration between the two sides,…

- Consultari la Guvern cu primarii. Premierul Marcel Ciolacu va avea discuții, la ora 11.00, cu reprezentanții Asociației Municipiilor din Romania. Potrivit unor surse, discuțiile se vor baza insa și pe costurile pentru incalzirea orașelor in aceasta iarna , in contextul in care in ultimii ani edilii…

- Ionut Mosteanu, purtator de cuvant al USR si vicepresedinte al formatiunii, a criticat sambata, la congresul partidului, rotativa guvernamentala, despre care a afirmat ca este o stafeta "a incompetentei, un exercitiu inutil si costisitor prin care s-a incercat injectarea unui suflu nou inr-o coalitie…

