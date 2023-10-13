Israel orders civilians to evacuate Gaza City

Stiri Recomandate

Banchizele din Antarctica s-au micşorat în proporţie de 40%, în perioada 1997-2021Banchizele din Antarctica s-au micşorat în proporţie de 40%, în cazul a aproape jumătate dintre ele neexistând "niciun semn de recuperare", au anunţat… [citeste mai departe]

Traficul rutier pe Podul Grant din București va fi afectat, începând de luni, 16 octombrie, pentru lucrări de reabilitare, însă rămâne deschis tramvaielor.STB anunță că a identificat o soluție… [citeste mai departe]

Delia marchează un an plin din punct de vedere muzical, cu piese și colaborări care au cucerit publicul din România. De data aceasta, artista prezintă single-ul ”Fără Te Merau” în colaborare cu Connect-R, prima piesă pe care cei doi o lansează… [citeste mai departe]

Armata britanică trimite nave de război, avioane de supraveghere și o companie de… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul ungar Viktor Orban a declarat vineri, 13 octombrie, la postul public de radio, că „este şocant că în Europa au loc manifestaţii de susţinere a teroriştilor", referindu-se la reacțiile pro-palestiniene… [citeste mai departe]

Netflix a început ca o companie care închiria DVD-uri, și pe 29 septembrie a livrat, oficial, ultimul său DVD , însă asta nu înseamnă că trece la un model de business 100% digital. Se pare că Netflix vrea să… [citeste mai departe]

Joi, 12 octombrie 2023, în jurul orei 10.20, polițiștii rutieri din Aiud, în timp ce acționau pe strada Morii… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci stații GPL pentru autoturisme au fost amendate cu 50 mii lei de către comisarii de la Protecția Consumatorilor Vrancea deoarece încărcau butelii de aragaz. Procedura este ilegală și pune în pericol operatorii stațiilor dar și persoanele… [citeste mai departe]

La data de 12 octombrie 2023, în jurul orei 10.20, polițiștii rutieri din Aiud, în timp ce acționau pe strada Morii din municipiu, au oprit, pentru control, un autoturism condus de un tânăr de 25 de ani, din municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Ungaria nu va permite niciun miting de susţinere a "organizaţiilor teroriste", a declarat vineri premierul Viktor Orban la radioul public,… [citeste mai departe]


Israel orders civilians to evacuate Gaza City

Publicat:
(IDF) is telling all civilians to evacuate , calling for about 1 million Palestinians to move south for their own safety and the safety of their families, with the U.N. warning the move risked devastating humanitarian consequences, according to Politico.  The evacuation call comes amid growing expectations that Israel is […] The post Israel orders civilians to evacuate appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


France will send military gear to Armenia

11:55, 04.10.2023 - France will send military equipment to Armenia amid escalating tensions with its neighbor Azerbaijan, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Tuesday evening, according to Politico.  “France has agreed to forge future contracts with Armenia for the delivery of military equipment to enable Armenia…

Apple to update iPhone 12 to address radiation concerns

13:05, 15.09.2023 - Apple will update the iPhone 12 to become compliant with European rules on electromagnetic radiation, according to a report by Agence France-Presse and confirmed by Politico. The U.S. tech giant pledged to provide a software update in the coming days, a French official from the digital ministry told…

Russia threatens to annex Georgia’s breakaway regions

16:06, 23.08.2023 - Moscow could annex Georgia’s Russian-backed breakaway regions South Ossetia and Abkhazia, warned Kremlin Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev, according to Politico. The former Russian president and prime minister accused NATO of escalating tensions by discussing Georgia’s potential membership…

VIDEO. Infernul a lovit din nou Grecia: Plajele din regiunea Atenei, evacuate. Un barbat a fost gasit carbonizat, iar mai multe persoane spitalizate

14:55, 21.08.2023 - Plajele din jurul Atenei au fost evacuate in timp ce pompierii greci și avioanele cu apa au incercat sa lupte impotriva unui incendiu brutal care amenința o mare parte din sudul Greciei, informeaza DailyMail. Cel mai recent infern a izbucnit in regiunea centrala a Beoției, la aproximativ 100 de kilometri…

Romania to pay farmers to leave trees standing

08:36, 11.08.2023 - The European Commission Thursday approved a E200 million in state aid scheme allowing Romania to pay foresters to leave trees standing, according to Politico. Under the scheme, which will run until 2027, foresters will receive compensation when they’re prevented from cutting down trees for environmental…

Major Sicily airport shuts due to huge blaze

10:40, 25.07.2023 - A fire broke out early Tuesday on the Italian island of Sicily near Palermo’s airport, forcing it to temporarily shut down, according to Politico. The blaze, which started above the town of Cinisi, reached the edge of the Falcone Borsellino Airport, forcing authorities to halt all air traffic until…

VIDEO. Imagini apocaliptice: ciclonul Talim face ravagii. Vantul bate cu 140 km/h, valuri de 6 metri și mii de persoane evacuate

13:20, 18.07.2023 - Zeci de mii de persoane au fost evacuate luni in sudul Chinei si Vietnam si zeci de zboruri au fost anulate dupa ce ciclonul Talim a devastat coasta provinciei Guangdong. Climatologii avertizeaza ca cicloanele vor deveni din ce in ce mai puternice din cauza incalzirii globale. Jeeeeze. That’s brutal…

Blasts reported on key bridge linking occupied Crimea to Russia

10:35, 17.07.2023 - Traffic on the strategic Kerch bridge that connects occupied Crimea with Russia was brought to a halt in the early hours of Monday morning after what Kremlin-installed officials called an “emergency” and amid reports of explosions, according to Politico. The bridge, which provides a crucial overland…


