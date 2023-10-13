Israel orders civilians to evacuate Gaza City

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- France will send military equipment to Armenia amid escalating tensions with its neighbor Azerbaijan, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Tuesday evening, according to Politico. “France has agreed to forge future contracts with Armenia for the delivery of military equipment to enable Armenia…

- Apple will update the iPhone 12 to become compliant with European rules on electromagnetic radiation, according to a report by Agence France-Presse and confirmed by Politico. The U.S. tech giant pledged to provide a software update in the coming days, a French official from the digital ministry told…

- Moscow could annex Georgia’s Russian-backed breakaway regions South Ossetia and Abkhazia, warned Kremlin Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev, according to Politico. The former Russian president and prime minister accused NATO of escalating tensions by discussing Georgia’s potential membership…

- Plajele din jurul Atenei au fost evacuate in timp ce pompierii greci și avioanele cu apa au incercat sa lupte impotriva unui incendiu brutal care amenința o mare parte din sudul Greciei, informeaza DailyMail. Cel mai recent infern a izbucnit in regiunea centrala a Beoției, la aproximativ 100 de kilometri…

- The European Commission Thursday approved a E200 million in state aid scheme allowing Romania to pay foresters to leave trees standing, according to Politico. Under the scheme, which will run until 2027, foresters will receive compensation when they’re prevented from cutting down trees for environmental…

- A fire broke out early Tuesday on the Italian island of Sicily near Palermo’s airport, forcing it to temporarily shut down, according to Politico. The blaze, which started above the town of Cinisi, reached the edge of the Falcone Borsellino Airport, forcing authorities to halt all air traffic until…

- Zeci de mii de persoane au fost evacuate luni in sudul Chinei si Vietnam si zeci de zboruri au fost anulate dupa ce ciclonul Talim a devastat coasta provinciei Guangdong. Climatologii avertizeaza ca cicloanele vor deveni din ce in ce mai puternice din cauza incalzirii globale. Jeeeeze. That’s brutal…

- Traffic on the strategic Kerch bridge that connects occupied Crimea with Russia was brought to a halt in the early hours of Monday morning after what Kremlin-installed officials called an “emergency” and amid reports of explosions, according to Politico. The bridge, which provides a crucial overland…