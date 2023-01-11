Iran Embassy: We hope Romania can use its national authority for peaceful solution of differences

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania's Covid vaccine rollout began on December 27, 2020 after a nationwide state of emergency declared in the spring of the same year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- Prince Radu will host on Friday, as of 18:00hrs, at the Elisabeta Palace, an evening dedicated to the 5th Royal Colloquium, held in Bucharest, and the awarding of the 8th and 9th Cantemir Awards, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Thousands of people attended on a rainy Thursday a military parade on December 1, Romania's National Day, at the Triumphal Arch in Bucharest, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

- The Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers continues on Wednesday, in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article!…

- President Klaus Iohannis will welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday, November 28. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR) will launch, on November 28, a gold coin with the theme "300 years since the building of the Kretzulescu Church in Bucharest" into the numismatic circuit, the central bank announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

- France's Orchestre National de Jazz (ONJ) under the baton of conductor Frederic Maurin will present on November 1 at Bragadiru Palace in Bucharest their newest recording called "Rituels." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, informs that he has signed the contract for the purchase of two coins of an exceptional value for the national historical heritage. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…