Facilităţi fiscale la abonamente pentru practicarea sportului. Firmele pot deduce până la 400 de euro/ an. Legea a fost promulgată

Românii îşi por cumpăra „pensia” până în 2026. Preţul colosal pentru un an de vechime în muncă

Drulă îi bate obrazul lui Iohannis, după ce s-a decis că ministrul de Interne, Lucian Bode, a plagiat! Nu mai există decât varianta demisiei

Băiețel născut prematur la Suceava, cu ajutorul medicului de gardă pe ambulanța de Terapie Intensivă

(video) Pedespe mai dure pentru șoferi: Ar putea rămâne fără permis pentru 45 de zile dacă nu vor ceda pietonilor

„Orașul paralel: Fabric”, pe urmele unui personaj misterios

WhatsApp testează pentru 4 funcții noi în 2023. Video în video, mesaj vocal la stare și noi moduri de gestionare a mesajelor

SE RUPE GUVERNUL! Grindeanu i-a tras-o BLONDEI LUI BODE!

Pecica: Se apropie de finalizare prima etapă a proiectului de exploatare a apei termale

Container with over 15 tons of textile waste, returned by Constanta Port back to Indonesia

Iran Embassy: We hope Romania can use its national authority for peaceful solution of differences

Publicat:
Iran Embassy in Bucharest has voiced hope that Romania can use its national authority to contribute to a peaceful solution of any differences between Iran and Europe, told Agerpres.

16.9 ml-plus vaccine doses administered in Romania two years since national Covid vaccine rollout

13:55, 27.12.2022 - Romania's Covid vaccine rollout began on December 27, 2020 after a nationwide state of emergency declared in the spring of the same year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Prince Radu to host royal evening dedicated to the Cantemir Award - at the Elisabeta Palace

09:05, 09.12.2022 - Prince Radu will host on Friday, as of 18:00hrs, at the Elisabeta Palace, an evening dedicated to the 5th Royal Colloquium, held in Bucharest, and the awarding of the 8th and 9th Cantemir Awards, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Thousands attend National Day military parade at Triumphal Arch, despite rain

17:50, 01.12.2022 - Thousands of people attended on a rainy Thursday a military parade on December 1, Romania's National Day, at the Triumphal Arch in Bucharest, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

Second day of NATO ministerial meetings in Bucharest

09:11, 30.11.2022 - The Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers continues on Wednesday, in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article!…

NATO2022 Bucharest/ President Iohannis to welcome NATO's Stoltenberg

13:11, 27.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis will welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Monday, November 28. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

National Bank launches gold coin marking 300 years since building of Kretzulescu Church in Bucharest

18:15, 21.11.2022 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) will launch, on November 28, a gold coin with the theme "300 years since the building of the Kretzulescu Church in Bucharest" into the numismatic circuit, the central bank announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

France's Orchestre National de Jazz to perform on November 1 at Bragadiru Palace

13:25, 25.10.2022 - France's Orchestre National de Jazz (ONJ) under the baton of conductor Frederic Maurin will present on November 1 at Bragadiru Palace in Bucharest their newest recording called "Rituels." Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Two coins of an exceptional value enter national historical heritage

17:40, 18.10.2022 - The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, informs that he has signed the contract for the purchase of two coins of an exceptional value for the national historical heritage. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…


