Iran Embassy: We hope Romania can use its national authority for peaceful solution of differences

Iran Embassy: We hope Romania can use its national authority for peaceful solution of differencesPublicat:
The Iranian Embassy in Bucharest has voiced hope that Romania can use its national authority to contribute to a peaceful solution of any differences between Iran and Europe, told Agerpres.
