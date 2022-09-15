Iohannis: Meeting of National Theaters emphasizes fraternity, solidarity underpinning relations between Romania-Rep. of Moldova

Iohannis: Meeting of National Theaters emphasizes fraternity, solidarity underpinning relations between Romania-Rep. of MoldovaPublicat:
The Meeting of the Romanian National Theaters emphasizes the fraternity and solidarity underpinning the relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, states built on the common foundation of Romanian culture and language, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday, in a message addressed to the participants in the 7th edition of this cultural event.
