Iohannis: Meeting of National Theaters emphasizes fraternity, solidarity underpinning relations between Romania-Rep. of Moldova

Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced on Twitter that the Trilateral Romania - Republic of Moldova - Ukraine was launched on Thursday in Odessa, at the level of foreign ministers.

The contract which will allow for allocating capacity for electricity commercial exchange on the interconnection line between Romania and the Republic of Moldova was signed on Thursday and the first electricity transactions between the two countries are estimated for the month of October, this year.

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Friday, that he agreed with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, to take decisive steps regarding the interconnection of the electricity networks of the two countries.

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Thursday the Law on the protection of public interest whistleblowers to the Parliament for re-examination.

The government approved at its Thursday's meeting, at the proposal of the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration (MDLPA), the negotiation and signing by Romania of the financing programs for transnational investments between Romania and Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Black…

The European Council has approved the Commission's proposal for setting the European perspective for Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, president Klaus Iohannis announced in Brussels on Thursday.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday that he supported the Republic of Moldova to be granted the status of candidate country to the European Union, during the PES session in Brussels in preparation of the European…

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the European Commission's recommendation to grant European Union candidate status to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and believes that this is a "well-deserved step forward" for the citizens of the two states.