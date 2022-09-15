Iohannis: Meeting of National Theaters emphasizes fraternity, solidarity underpinning relations between Romania-Rep. of Moldova

Stiri Recomandate

Casa Albă încheie un ”acord provizoriu” menit să prevină prima grevă feroviară din Statele Unite din ultimii 30 de ani

Casa Albă încheie un "acord provizoriu" menit să prevină prima grevă feroviară din Statele Unite din ultimii 30 de ani

Acordul urmează unor luni de negocieri şi 20 de ore de discuţii în cursul nopţii referitoare la condiţiile de muncă. Preşedintele Joe Biden a salutat… [citeste mai departe]

O cursă Wizz Air spre Polonia, primul zbor din Ucraina din luna aprilie

O cursă Wizz Air spre Polonia, primul zbor din Ucraina din luna aprilie

Compania aeriană low-cost Wizz Air a confirmat joi pentru CNN că a operat aeronava care a zburat marți din Ucraina spre Polonia, fiind pentru prima dată din aprilie când un avion comercial a părăsit Ucraina. „Wizz Air confirmă că, în urma unei evaluări aprofundate… [citeste mai departe]

Vouchere sociale 2022. În ce situaţii ţi se blochează cardul. Vezi ce alimente nu trebuie să cumperi

Vouchere sociale 2022. În ce situaţii ţi se blochează cardul. Vezi ce alimente nu trebuie să cumperi

Românii care cumpără alcool sau tutun cu cardurile sociale pentru alimente riscă blocarea acestora şi amenzi usturătoare. Vouchere sociale 2022. În ce situaţii ţi se blochează cardul. Ce alimente… [citeste mai departe]

Aventurile unui clujean de 18 ani s-au terminat la poliție: L-au lăsat nervii la Bistrița și-a luat la șuturi o mașină pe stradă

Aventurile unui clujean de 18 ani s-au terminat la poliție: L-au lăsat nervii la Bistrița și-a luat la șuturi o mașină pe stradă

Aventurile unui clujean de 18 ani s-au terminat la poliție în această seară, după ce a luat la șuturi o mașină parcată în apropierea… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă: Prima cerere de plată din PNRR pentru România, în valoare de 2,6 miliarde de euro, a fost avizată pozitiv de Comisia Europeană

Ciucă: Prima cerere de plată din PNRR pentru România, în valoare de 2,6 miliarde de euro, a fost avizată pozitiv de Comisia Europeană

Nicolae Ciucă anunță că astăzi Comisia Europeană a avizat pozitiv prima cerere de plată din PNRRR pentru România, cere care… [citeste mai departe]

Cât timp e bun puiul după ce l-ai gătit. Multe gospodine îl ţin prea mult la frigider

Cât timp e bun puiul după ce l-ai gătit. Multe gospodine îl ţin prea mult la frigider

Majoritatea oamenilor consumă carne de pui pentru că este delicioasă, se face repede și este perfectă pentru orice dietă. Cu siguranță ai uitat și tu de câteva bucăți de pui după ce au rămas de la un prânz sau de la o cină… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin recrutează voluntari din Crimeea pentru a lupta în Ucraina: două batalioane sunt în curs de pregătire

Vladimir Putin recrutează voluntari din Crimeea pentru a lupta în Ucraina: două batalioane sunt în curs de pregătire

Peste 1,2 mii de voluntari din Crimeea sunt instruiți să îndeplinească sarcini în cadrul războiului din Ucraina, iar în aceste momente se formează încă două batalioane,… [citeste mai departe]

La 67 de ani, un maramureșean a condus rupt de beat

La 67 de ani, un maramureșean a condus rupt de beat

Miercuri, 14 septembrie, la ora 10.40, polițiștii Postului de Poliție Comunal Oncești au oprit pentru control un autoturism condus pe D.J. 186 în localitatea Oncești. Polițiștii au identificat la volanul autoturismului un bărbat de 67 de ani din Oncești. Acesta a fost testat cu aparatul etilotest,… [citeste mai departe]

Rareș Bogdan anunță că guvernarea PSD-PNL va mai sta șase ani la putere: Noi mergem pe sistem german. Asta vom fi noi, motorul Europei centrale și de est

Rareș Bogdan anunță că guvernarea PSD-PNL va mai sta șase ani la putere: Noi mergem pe sistem german. Asta vom fi noi, motorul Europei centrale și de est

Europarlamentarul PNL Rareș Bogdan a spus, joi seara, la România TV, că guvernarea… [citeste mai departe]

Înaltpreasfinției Sale, Mitropolit al Chișinăului și al Întregii Moldove Vladimir, i-a fost conferit titlul de Cetățean de Onoare al Raionului Orhei

Înaltpreasfinției Sale, Mitropolit al Chișinăului și al Întregii Moldove Vladimir, i-a fost conferit titlul de Cetățean de Onoare al Raionului Orhei

Înaltpreasfinției Sale, Mitropolit al Chișinăului și al Întregii Moldove Vladimir, i-a fost… [citeste mai departe]


Iohannis: Meeting of National Theaters emphasizes fraternity, solidarity underpinning relations between Romania-Rep. of Moldova

Publicat:
Iohannis: Meeting of National Theaters emphasizes fraternity, solidarity underpinning relations between Romania-Rep. of Moldova

of the emphasizes the fraternity and solidarity underpinning the relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, states built on the common foundation of Romanian culture and language, said on Thursday, in a message addressed to the participants in the 7th edition of this cultural event.

Romania - Moldova - Ukraine Trilateral at Foreign Affairs ministers' level, launched in Odessa

Romania - Moldova - Ukraine Trilateral at Foreign Affairs ministers' level, launched in Odessa

19:41, 15.09.2022 - Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced on Twitter that the Trilateral Romania - Republic of Moldova - Ukraine was launched on Thursday in Odessa, at the level of foreign ministers.

Contract regarding electricity commercial trade between Romania and Republic of Moldova, signed

Contract regarding electricity commercial trade between Romania and Republic of Moldova, signed

13:40, 11.08.2022 - The contract which will allow for allocating capacity for electricity commercial exchange on the interconnection line between Romania and the Republic of Moldova was signed on Thursday and the first electricity transactions between the two countries are estimated for the month of October, this year.

Presidents Iohannis, Maia Sandu agree to take decisive steps on interconnection of electricity grids in two countries

Presidents Iohannis, Maia Sandu agree to take decisive steps on interconnection of electricity grids in two countries

12:55, 29.07.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Friday, that he agreed with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, to take decisive steps regarding the interconnection of the electricity networks of the two countries.

President Iohannis requests that Parliament reexamine law on protection of whistleblowers in public interest

President Iohannis requests that Parliament reexamine law on protection of whistleblowers in public interest

22:55, 28.07.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis sent on Thursday the Law on the protection of public interest whistleblowers to the Parliament for re-examination.

Romanian Government approves transnational investments with Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Black Sea countries

Romanian Government approves transnational investments with Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Black Sea countries

16:50, 30.06.2022 - The government approved at its Thursday's meeting, at the proposal of the Ministry of Public Works, Development and Administration (MDLPA), the negotiation and signing by Romania of the financing programs for transnational investments between Romania and Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Black Sea countries.

Iohannis: European Council approves Commission's proposal for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

Iohannis: European Council approves Commission's proposal for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia

00:30, 24.06.2022 - The European Council has approved the Commission's proposal for setting the European perspective for Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, president Klaus Iohannis announced in Brussels on Thursday.

Ciolacu: We've supported granting Moldova status of candidate country to EU during PES session

Ciolacu: We've supported granting Moldova status of candidate country to EU during PES session

00:20, 24.06.2022 - The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, said on Thursday that he supported the Republic of Moldova to be granted the status of candidate country to the European Union, during the PES session in Brussels in preparation of the European Council.

President Klaus Iohannis: Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova, well-deserved step forward for their citizens

President Klaus Iohannis: Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova, well-deserved step forward for their citizens

16:36, 17.06.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the European Commission's recommendation to grant European Union candidate status to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and believes that this is a "well-deserved step forward" for the citizens of the two states.


