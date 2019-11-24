IntMin Vela: Today, it's good to vote for normality

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Over 1,600 employees of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) provide technical assistance for computer operators and presidents of polling stations in the country and abroad, as well as the operational intervention, informs STS, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.There are…

- MEP Mircea Hava said on Sunday, exiting a polling station in central-western Alba Iulia where he cast his ballot in the presidential election, that he had voted "for a normal country.""I voted for normalcy, for a normal country that we so badly need. (...). We need normalcy, we need people…

- MEP Iuliu Winkler (the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - UDMR, EPP) said Sunday, upon exiting the polling station he is assigned to, that he cast his ballot with respect, hope and the future of the young generation on his mind.The European lawmaker said that the state must respect its…

- Alternative for National Dignity (ADN) candidate running for president Catalin Ivan has cast his vote on Sunday on the additional rolls of Polling Station No.50 set up at the "Vasile Alecsandri" High School in Iasi, mentioning that he voted for an alternative to the current political class. "Like…

- Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) national leader and presidential candidate Kelemen Hunor in today's election said on Sunday at Carta, Harghita County, that he voted for Romania's future, for respect and for trust. "I came today to vote; I voted for the future of Romania, for respect…

- Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu stated, upon exiting the polling station, that he voted "in hope of a much better and peaceful Romania," adding that he hopes for the voter turnout to exceed 50 percent. "I voted in hope of a much better and peaceful Romania, and, last, but not least,…

- The National Liberal Party (PNL) presidential candidate in today's election, incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, said on Sunday he voted for "normal Romania". "Today is an extremely important day to Romania, and I admit as much for me. I voted for normal Romania. I wish Romania an excellent future…

- Interior Minister Marcel Vela stated that he voted for "a normal Romania and a better world," mentioning that all employees are "on duty" at the ministry he leads. "I came to this polling station to exercise my right to vote for a normal Romania and a better world. I hope there are no events in…