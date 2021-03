India extinde durata de valabilitate a vaccinului AstraZeneca

Anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign / 64,418 people - immunized in last 24 hours

The National committee for vaccinating against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs that in the last 24 hours there were 64,418 vaccine doses administered, among which 52,377 - Pfizer, 7,564 - AstraZeneca and 4,477 - Moderna, according to the data of the… [citeste mai departe]