IGPF: Approximately 225,400 people enter Romania in past 24hrs, of whom 10,644 Ukrainians

Publicat:
IGPF: Approximately 225,400 people enter Romania in past 24hrs, of whom 10,644 Ukrainians

Approximately 225,400 people, Romanian citizens and foreigners, with over 59,400 means of transport, underwent border checks on Saturday (both on the inbound and the outbound) through crossing points throughout the country, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

