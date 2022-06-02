Heroes' Day, Ascension of the Lord, celebrated in Bucharest and in the country

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Portuguese Armed Forces are ready to respond to missions entrusted by NATO's Command, Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who is on a working visit to Bucharest, said on Thursday, adding that if deemed necessary, their presence in Romania might be extended.

Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic Antonio Costa, on a working visit to Romania on Thursday, will be received by President Klaus Iohannis and will have meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu.

The main cause of the rise in inflation in the last period is the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday, adding that it is the Government's duty to adapt to this situation and to come up with solid measures.

President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday a decree for decorating the Battle Flag of the Deveselu 99 Military Base.

The Government will approve, during the reunion on Thursday, a first document in regards to establishing the Year of Romania's Unknown Soldier in 2023, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will attend a special NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, along with President Klaus Iohannis, according to government spokesman Dan Carbunaru, Agerpres reports.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that together with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda decided to hold a B9 summit in Bucharest in preparation for June's NATO summit in Madrid.

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, that imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine cannot be done practically, as NATO does not desire a military conflict with the Russian Federation, mentioning that Romania has rallied to this clear position.