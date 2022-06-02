Heroes' Day, Ascension of the Lord, celebrated in Bucharest and in the country

Stiri Recomandate

2 iunie. AVARIE la rețeaua de alimentare cu apă din municipiul Aiud: Furnizarea apei potabile ÎNTRERUPTĂ. Zona afectată

2 iunie. AVARIE la rețeaua de alimentare cu apă din municipiul Aiud: Furnizarea apei potabile ÎNTRERUPTĂ. Zona afectată

2 iunie. AVARIE la rețeaua de alimentare cu apă din municipiul Aiud: Furnizarea apei potabile ÎNTRERUPTĂ. Zona afectată 2 iunie. AVARIE la rețeaua de alimentare… [citeste mai departe]

Oficial OMS: Epidemiile de boli endemice devin tot mai frecvente

Oficial OMS: Epidemiile de boli endemice devin tot mai frecvente

Epidemiile de boli endemice, precum variola maimuţelor şi febra lassa, devin din ce în ce mai frecvente, a avertizat miercuri directorul pentru urgenţe al Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii, Mike Ryan, transmite Reuters. Pe măsură ce schimbările climatice…

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 99 | Severodonețk, aproape cucerit. Uzina chimică din oraș a devenit adăpost pentru civili

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 99 | Severodonețk, aproape cucerit. Uzina chimică din oraș a devenit adăpost pentru civili

Armata rusă este foarte aproape că cucerească Severodonețk, ultimul oraș din regiunea Luhansk aflat încă sub controlul Kievului. Sunt bombarbamente…

ATENȚIE. Urși pe traseele de plimbare de lângă Târgu Mureș!

ATENȚIE. Urși pe traseele de plimbare de lângă Târgu Mureș!

Asociația Salvamont Salvaspeo Mureș atrage atenția că în zonele circulate de sportivi și de turiști în apropiere de Târgu Mureș sunt tot mai mulți urși și recomandă un spray și mare atenție. "ATENȚIEÎn ultima perioadă primim tot mai multe apeluri că pe traseele turistice…

Bazele de agrement din Trivale și Costache Negri sunt pregătite pentru deschiderea sezonului cald!

Bazele de agrement din Trivale și Costache Negri sunt pregătite pentru deschiderea sezonului cald!

Începând cu data de 1 iunie 2022, bazinele de agrement situate în zonele Trivale și Costache Negri s-au deschis pentru public, de Ziua Copilului intrarea fiind gratuită pentru toți doritorii, copii și…

Dâmbovița: 406 locuri de muncă disponibile

Dâmbovița: 406 locuri de muncă disponibile

Potrivit informațiilor furnizate de agenții economici privind locurile de muncă, în baza de date a AJOFM Dâmboviţa sunt înregistrate la această dată 406 posturi vacante, din care 76 pentru absolvenți de studii superioare, 292 pentru pentru persoanele calificate in diverse meserii și 38 pentru muncitori necalificati.…

Demolarea construcțiilor neautorizate și defrișarea arborilor, reglementate unitar: Guvernul a aprobat regulamentul

Demolarea construcțiilor neautorizate și defrișarea arborilor, reglementate unitar: Guvernul a aprobat regulamentul

Cabinetul de miniștri a aprobat, ieri, Regulamentul cu privire la modul de demolare a construcțiilor neautorizate și de defrișare a arborilor și arbuștilor. Documentul,…

Care sunt simptomele bolilor hepatice și când trebuie să mergem la medic

Care sunt simptomele bolilor hepatice și când trebuie să mergem la medic

Bolile hepatice nu trebuie neglijate. Pentru a nu se ajunge în situații grave, sunt necesare prevenția, diagnosticul, tratamentul și monitorizarea acestora. Cum se pune diagnosticul corect și cum sunt monitorizați pacienții cu boli de ficat pe termen…

2 iunie. Înălțarea Domnului: Toate clopotele din Patriarhia Română vor bate pentru eroii români

2 iunie. Înălțarea Domnului: Toate clopotele din Patriarhia Română vor bate pentru eroii români

2 iunie. Înălțarea Domnului: Toate clopotele din Patriarhia Română vor bate pentru eroii români 2 iunie. Înălțarea Domnului: Toate clopotele din Patriarhia Română vor bate pentru eroii români Biroul… [citeste mai departe]


Heroes' Day, Ascension of the Lord, celebrated in Bucharest and in the country

Publicat:
Heroes' Day, Ascension of the Lord, celebrated in Bucharest and in the country

, and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu will attend on Thursday a military and religious ceremony on Heroes' Day, celebrated on , at the Tomb of the in Bucharest, Agerpres reports.

Prime Minister Costa: Portuguese Armed Forces - ready to respond to NATO missions

15:05, 19.05.2022 - The Portuguese Armed Forces are ready to respond to missions entrusted by NATO's Command, Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who is on a working visit to Bucharest, said on Thursday, adding that if deemed necessary, their presence in Romania might be extended.

Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic, Antonio Costa, on working visit to Romania

11:10, 19.05.2022 - Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic Antonio Costa, on a working visit to Romania on Thursday, will be received by President Klaus Iohannis and will have meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu.

PM Ciuca: Main cause of rise in inflation, war in Ukraine, it is Government's duty to come up with measures

17:41, 12.05.2022 - The main cause of the rise in inflation in the last period is the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday, adding that it is the Government's duty to adapt to this situation and to come up with solid measures.

Battle Flag of Deveselu 99 Military Base, decorated by president Iohannis

23:15, 28.04.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Thursday a decree for decorating the Battle Flag of the Deveselu 99 Military Base.

Year of Romania's Unknown Soldier, in 2023

10:01, 21.04.2022 - The Government will approve, during the reunion on Thursday, a first document in regards to establishing the Year of Romania's Unknown Soldier in 2023, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced.

PM Ciuca to join President Iohannis for NATO summit in Brussels

16:30, 23.03.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will attend a special NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, along with President Klaus Iohannis, according to government spokesman Dan Carbunaru, Agerpres reports.

Iohannis: B9 Format Summit in Bucharest, two weeks before the NATO summit in June

18:35, 22.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that together with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda decided to hold a B9 summit in Bucharest in preparation for June's NATO summit in Madrid.

President Iohannis: NATO does not desire military conflict with Russia

20:50, 17.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, that imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine cannot be done practically, as NATO does not desire a military conflict with the Russian Federation, mentioning that Romania has rallied to this clear position.


