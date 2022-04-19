HealthMin Rafila: Pandemic situation in China has nothing to do with situation in Europe Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday that the situation in China regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic has nothing to do with the situation in Europe, where almost all countries are in the green zone. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

