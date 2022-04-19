HealthMin Rafila: Pandemic situation in China has nothing to do with situation in Europe

Stiri Recomandate

Ruşii refuză să deschidă coridoare umanitare

Ucraina spune că marți nu vor fi deschise coridoare umanitare pentru evacuarea civililor blocați în zonele de conflict pentru a treia zi consecutivă, deoarece nu a existat un acord cu Rusia, relatează BBC. Vicepremierul Iryna Vereshchuk spune că bombardamentele intense continuă în regiunea Donbas din estul… [citeste mai departe]

Mecanicul de tren din Japonia sancționat pentru o întârziere de 1 minut a câștigat procesul, însă a murit înainte de decizia instanței

Un mecanic de tren din Japonia al cărui angajator i-a redus salariul din cauza unei întârzieri de un minut îşi va… [citeste mai departe]

Asociația Pro Infrastructură reclamă probleme în construcția Autostrăzii Transilvania. Dificultăți sunt și în Sălaj

Reprezentanții Asociației Pro Infrastructură au anunțat că există anumite probleme în derularea lucrărilor de construcție a Autostrăzii Transilvania,… [citeste mai departe]

Microsoft organizează o conferință despre digitalizare în România

Compania Microsoft organizează o conferință despre digitalizare în România. Evenimentul Microsoft Envision Romania se va desfășura online, la data de 17 mai 2022. Conferința va reuni cele mai importante voci din mediul de business, reprezentanți ai sectorului… [citeste mai departe]

Unde își petrec românii vacanța de Paște? Stațiunile de la munte și de la mare, printre cele mai râvnite

Destinații din Transilvania, Valea Prahovei sau Delta Dunării sunt la mare căutare pentru vacanța de Paște. Vânzările pentru pachetele turistice de Paşte s-au accentuat odată cu… [citeste mai departe]

Ghinion pentru un bărbat din Frătăuții vechi care s-a urcat la volan deși avea permisul suspendat pentru abateri la regimul rutier

O patrulă din cadrul Secției 4 Poliție Rurală Gălănești a oprit pentru control pe raza comunei Frătăuții Vechi, autoutilitara condusă… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Alba a plătit 1100 de lei pe niște bijuterii despre care credea că sunt din aur. Cei care l-au înșelat au fost identificați de poliție

La data de 19 aprilie 2022, polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Poliției Municipiului… [citeste mai departe]

Polițele RCA pot fi plătite online prin intermediul unei aplicații dezvoltate la Cluj

Românii își pot plăti poliţele de asigurare de Răspundere Civilă Auto (RCA) în rate, prin intermediul unei aplicaţii dezvoltate la Cluj. Astfel, cu ajutorul aplicaţiei Autodeal, poliţele RCA pot fi... Acesta este doar un sumar… [citeste mai departe]

Prinţul Harry şi Meghan, invitaţi la festivităţile prilejuite de Jubileul de Platină al reginei Elisabeta

Ducii de Sussex, Harry şi Meghan, au fost invitaţi să ia parte la festivităţile prilejuite de cea de-a 70-a aniversare a urcării pe tron a reginei Elisabeta a II-a - Jubileul de… [citeste mai departe]

Teodora Sfîrnăciuc este dublă semifinalistă a turneului de la Famagusta

Teodora Sfîrnăciuc, în vârstă de 11 ani, a participat recent cu bune rezultate la un turneu internațional de tenis de câmp, la Famagusta, în Cipru. Sportiva pregătită la Bucovina Tennis Club Rădăuți de către Ciprian Onufrei, fost jucător de performanță… [citeste mai departe]


HealthMin Rafila: Pandemic situation in China has nothing to do with situation in Europe

Publicat:
Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday that the situation in China regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic has nothing to do with the situation in Europe, where almost all countries are in the green zone.

Vacaresti wetland wildfire contained, as firefighters put out last lashes

Vacaresti wetland wildfire contained, as firefighters put out last lashes

15:50, 05.04.2022 - The Vacaresti wetland park fire in Bucharest City has been contained, and firefighters are working to extinguish its last lashes, the Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Management Inspectorate (ISUBIF) said on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

HealthMin Rafila: Novel coronavirus positivity rate 8.5pct between March 28 and April 3

HealthMin Rafila: Novel coronavirus positivity rate 8.5pct between March 28 and April 3

15:25, 05.04.2022 - The novel coronavirus positivity rate accounted for 8.5pct between March 28 and April 3, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told a press conference on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

Number of Ukrainian nationals entering Romania rising again

Number of Ukrainian nationals entering Romania rising again

09:20, 30.03.2022 - More than 8,200 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania on Tuesday, with their number increasing from the previous day, according to the Border Police General Inspectorate.

HealthMin says 75 persons from Ukraine admitted to hospitals in Romania

HealthMin says 75 persons from Ukraine admitted to hospitals in Romania

15:10, 15.03.2022 - As many as 75 people from Ukraine are admitted to hospitals in Romania, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

HealthMin Rafila: Testing must continue, assessment centres will stay open

HealthMin Rafila: Testing must continue, assessment centres will stay open

18:00, 08.03.2022 - COVID testing will continue, and assessment centres will remain operational, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told a press conference on Tuesday.

Antibiotice Iasi to make 2.5 million potassium iodide pills every 48 hours

Antibiotice Iasi to make 2.5 million potassium iodide pills every 48 hours

13:36, 07.03.2022 - Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced that, starting Tuesday, the Antibiotice Iasi Company will manufacture 2.5 million potassium iodide pills every 48 hours, mentioning that the necessity is for maximum 30 million pills.

HealthMin Rafila: We will have a normal summer, with few restrictions

HealthMin Rafila: We will have a normal summer, with few restrictions

16:36, 01.03.2022 - The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, appreciated on Tuesday that this year's summer season will be one of "normality," with few restrictions, although this "remains to be confirmed by reality."

Ciolacu: Energy and gas bills will not increase

Ciolacu: Energy and gas bills will not increase

21:01, 22.02.2022 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday that the price of energy will remain at the current level, and the measures in force regarding the electricity and natural gas bills will be extended after April 1.


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

