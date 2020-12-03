Gov't to approve establishment of National Cyber Security Directorate at Friday's meeting

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis announced on Friday that he would hold a meeting with the defence, health and interior ministers on Monday to clarify issues related to the COVID-19 vaccination campaign as a matter of national security, according to AGERPRES. "In the matter of vaccination, in my opinion,…

- The government adopted a draft decision that sets the amount of the food benefit for people diagnosed with tuberculosis who are being treated at home at 16 lei per day (1 euro = 4.87 lei), the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca announced on Friday, according to AGERPRES."A…

- The Government approved an emergency ordinance by which asymptomatic patients or those with light symptoms of COVID-19 will be monitored and receive medical assistance from family doctors, family doctors to receive 105 RON for each patient, said, on Friday, at the the Victoria Governmental Palace…

- The Government is to decide at its Wednesday's meeting the extension of the state of alert on the territory of Romania by 30 days, starting with October 15, following a decision on Tuesday of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU). The CNSU decision also stipulates that wearing a…

- Gabriel Ioan-Avramescu has been appointed state counselor with the Chancellery of the Prime Minister following a decision of PM Ludovic Orban, according to Agerpres.The decision was published in the Official Journal on Friday.

- The government is to approve by emergency ordinance payment facilities for outstanding budget debts accrued after the date of the establishment of the state of emergency,managed by the central fiscal body, after the Minister of Public Finance informed the government meeting that the project will…

- President Klaus Iohannis has decided to summon the Supreme Council for Country's Defence (CSAT) on 6 October, to analyse matters in regards to the country's defence and the national security, the Presidential Administration announces on Friday. According to the Presidential Administration, the CSAT…

- The development of infrastructure and the promotion of multimodal transport will lead to attracting new investments, but also to the development of some counties, such as Mehedinti or Caras Severin, says the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications (MTIC), Lucian Bode. He went on…