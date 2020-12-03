Gov't to approve establishment of National Cyber Security Directorate at Friday's meeting

Stiri Recomandate

Liderul Pro Romania, Victor Ponta, a declarat joi la Antena 3 că PSD a greșit să nu-și desemneze înainte de alegerile parlamentare un candidat la funcția de premier, greșeală de care el a profitat pentru că… [citeste mai departe]

Ziarul Unirea FOTO| INCENDIU la un depozit de lemne în Sebeș: Intervin pompierii cu două autospeciale Un incendiu a izbucnit joi noaptea, în jurul orei 23.00 la acoperisul unui depozit de material lemnos in municipiul Sebeș.… [citeste mai departe]

Formaţia CFR Cluj este la egalitate cu ŢSKA Sofia, scor 0-0, în meciul de pe teren propriu contând pentru a cincea etapă a grupei A a Ligii Europa,… [citeste mai departe]

După ce Cozmin Gușă a transmis joi că nu merge la vot pentru că „alegerile parlamentare duhnesc a fraudare masivă”, liderul PSD Marcel Ciolacu a reacționat printr-un mesaj opus. Întrebat cum comentează anunțul lui Gușă, Ciolacu a răspuns: „Aceasta este o strategie politica. Eu cred ca romanii trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

Camille Charrière, una dintre cele mai cunoscute fashionista din Franța, cu peste un milion de urmăritori pe contul de Instagram, tocmai a lansat un fashion video pentru casa de modă Chanel. Clipul de doar 18 secunde a devenit instant viral, acumulând, în… [citeste mai departe]

Copiii au ocazia luna aceasta să se întâlnească virtual cu Moș Crăciun, primească mesaje video personalizate și chiar o… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul pregătește terenul pentru prelungirea stării de alertă și după 31 decembrie 2020, potrivit unui proiect de OUG aflat pe ordinea de zi a ședinței de vineri, 4 decembrie. Ministerul Muncii propune prin acest document prelungirea măsurilor de reducere a programului… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un stat european impune restricții pentru români. La intrarea în Croația, cetățenii români vor fi obligați să prezinte un test negativ PCR.   Încă un stat din Europa cere test PCR negativ la intrarea în ţară pentru români. România este inclusă de Croația pe lista… [citeste mai departe]

Astronauții încearcă să crească plante în spațiu, prima recoltă fiind una de ridichi, relatează Mediafax.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UT0K3GmNV7E&feature=emb_logoCea care a reușit să crească o recoltă de ridichi peStația Spațială Internațională… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ludovic Orban a vorbit, joi, la B1 TV, despre Alexandru Rafila, specialistul pe care l-a folosit în perioada în care a luat măsurile… [citeste mai departe]


Gov't to approve establishment of National Cyber Security Directorate at Friday's meeting

Publicat:
Gov't to approve establishment of National Cyber Security Directorate at Friday's meeting

is to approve, on Friday, a draft emergency ordinance on the establishment of the National Directorate, as a public institution, with legal personality, under the coordination of the , financed from own revenues and subsidies granted from the state budget, which will replace the National Incident Response Centre - CERT-RO. "The proposed normative act aims to create a new institution of excellence, namely the of , hereinafter referred to as DNSC, by abolishing CERT-RO, to ensure the necessary capabilities…

