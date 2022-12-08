Gov't approves granting of food aid in 2023 as well

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO – Accident cu multiple victime, la Jucu. Persoane încarcerate

VIDEO – Accident cu multiple victime, la Jucu. Persoane încarcerate

Patru persoane au ajuns la spital, joi după-masă, în urma coliziunii dintre un autoturism și o autoutilitară. Accidentul a avut loc pe DN1 C, pe raza localității clujene Jucu. Salvatorii au găsit la fața locului două persoane încarcerate într-un singur autoturism,… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasadorul SUA în vizită la Primăria capitalei: Despre ce a discutat Kent logston cu Ion Ceban

Ambasadorul SUA în vizită la Primăria capitalei: Despre ce a discutat Kent logston cu Ion Ceban

Ambasadorul Kent Logsdon și Directorul Misiunii USAID Scott Hocklander s-au întâlnit cu primarul capitalei, Ion Ceban, pentru a discuta despre cooperarea continuă cu autoritățile municipale, inclusiv proiectele… [citeste mai departe]

O casă a luat foc, în localitatea Siliștea. Pompierii intervin cu mai multe autospeciale

O casă a luat foc, în localitatea Siliștea. Pompierii intervin cu mai multe autospeciale

În urmă cu puțin timp, pompierii de la Inspectoratul pentru Situații de Urgență (ISU) „Dobrogea” au fost solicitați să intervină în localitatea Siliștea, județul Constanța, pe strada Scurtă nr. 20, unde a izbucnit un incendiu. [citeste mai departe]

Cum faci cei mai buni cartofi prăjiţi. Se gătesc de trei ori, e reţeta unui Chef cu stele Michelin

Cum faci cei mai buni cartofi prăjiţi. Se gătesc de trei ori, e reţeta unui Chef cu stele Michelin

Cum faci cei mai buni cartofi prăjiţi. Un bucătar din Marea Britanie a lucrat trei ani de zile ca să descopere rețeta celor mai savuroși cartofi prăjiți. În cele din urmă, a fost onorat cu stele Michelin.… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: „Austria să se aştepte ca România, la dreptul de veto, să se opună la orice”

Marcel Ciolacu: „Austria să se aştepte ca România, la dreptul de veto, să se opună la orice”

Preşedintele PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, a declarat că Austria ar trebui să se aştepte ca România să se opună la dreptul de veto, la nivel european, fără a justifica acest demers, la fel cum şi Austria a făcut… [citeste mai departe]

Grupul austriac Erste: „Regretăm rezultatul votului”

Grupul austriac Erste: „Regretăm rezultatul votului”

Conducerea Erste Group, din care face parte şi BCR, afirmă că regretă rezultatul votului de joi din Consiliul JAI împotriva aderării României la Spaţiul Schengen. „”Erste Group este o companie europeană – și, în special, o companie din Europa Centrală. Pentru noi, #believeineurope nu este… [citeste mai departe]

Un clujean și-a retras banii de la BCR, după ce Austria s-a opus fără motiv aderării României la Schengen

Un clujean și-a retras banii de la BCR, după ce Austria s-a opus fără motiv aderării României la Schengen

Organizatorul de eveniment din Cluj, Ion Novăcescu, a anunțat că și-a retras banii de la BCR, ca răspuns la gestul total absurd făcut de Austria, de a se opune aderării României… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii din Vadu Moldovei au capturat  în trafic un șofer băut și fără permis

Polițiștii din Vadu Moldovei au capturat  în trafic un șofer băut și fără permis

La data de 7 decembrie ora 17:10, o patrulă din cadrul Secției 1 Poliție Rurală Vadu Moldovei a oprit pentru control pe raza localității, autoturismul condus de un localnic de 60 de ani. În urma verificărilor efectuate de… [citeste mai departe]

Voucherele pentru alimente și pentru energie, acordate persoanelor vulnerabile, aprobate de Guvern. Când vor intra banii

Voucherele pentru alimente și pentru energie, acordate persoanelor vulnerabile, aprobate de Guvern. Când vor intra banii

Voucherele pentru alimente și pentru energie, acordate persoanelor vulnerabile, aprobate de Guvern. Când vor intra banii Guvernul a decis acordarea pentru întreg… [citeste mai departe]

Lucian Romașcanu: ”O veste proastă nu numai pentru România, ci și pentru solidaritatea europeană”

Lucian Romașcanu: ”O veste proastă nu numai pentru România, ci și pentru solidaritatea europeană”

Lucian Romașcanu, ministrul Culturii, spune că, deși Austria a votat împotriva intrării României în spațiul Schengen, a ieșit și un lucru bun din această situație: ”de azi suntem mai uniți… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Gov't approves granting of food aid in 2023 as well

Publicat:
Gov't approves granting of food aid in 2023 as well

decided, on Thursday, to grant food aid of 250 RON every two months for the next year as well for people and families in vulnerable situations.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Gov't set to approve draft law on next year's state budget

08:35, 08.12.2022 - The government is going to approve on Thursday the draft laws on the state budget and the state social insurance budget for 2023, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

Government: Last budget revision of this year - increase in revenues by 500 million RON

21:45, 15.11.2022 - The Government has completed the analysis for the last budget revision of this year, concluding that it will be positive, with an increase in the revenues of the general consolidated budget by 500 million RON. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Swimming: David Popovici wins by far the 100 m freestyle event of National Chamionships

08:40, 11.11.2022 - Double world champion David Popovici won the 100m freestyle event on Thursday, on the first day of the National Short Course Swimming Championships (25 metres) in Otopeni. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session lower

20:10, 03.11.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session lower on all indices, and the value of transactions stood at 26.429 million lei (5.39 million euros), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Bucharest stocks open Thursday's session higher

11:40, 20.10.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 30 minutes into business the turnover stood at 605,754 RON (122,896 euros), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Head of Renault Group Board: Future of Dacia in Romania is bright

14:35, 13.10.2022 - The future of Dacia in Romania is a "bright one", the president of the Board of Directors of the Renault Group, Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday in Mioveni. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Law firm RTPR asists EBRD in granting Banca Transilvania a loan of 25 M euros

20:00, 22.09.2022 - The RTPR law firm assisted the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in granting a loan of 25 million euro to Banca Transilvania, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Gov't approves 1.4 million USD to directed to several NATO Voluntary Funds

20:36, 21.09.2022 - The Government approved on Wednesday the payment of Romania's voluntary contribution, totaling 1,400,000 dollars, to several NATO Voluntary Funds. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 09 decembrie 2022
Bucuresti 3°C | 11°C
Iasi 4°C | 10°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 9°C
Timisoara 9°C | 12°C
Constanta 9°C | 14°C
Brasov 4°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 decembrie 2022
USD 4.6852
EUR 4.9192
CHF 4.9737
GBP 5.6962
CAD 3.4303
XAU 268.516
JPY 3.4209
CNY 0.672
AED 1.2756
AUD 3.1512
MDL 0.2412
BGN 2.5151

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec