Gov't approves granting of food aid in 2023 as well The Government decided, on Thursday, to grant food aid of 250 RON every two months for the next year as well for people and families in vulnerable situations. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

Politica de confidențialitate BACK TO TOP DESPRE BACK TO TOP DESPRE Exclusivitați și documente incendiare. Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The government is going to approve on Thursday the draft laws on the state budget and the state social insurance budget for 2023, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

- The Government has completed the analysis for the last budget revision of this year, concluding that it will be positive, with an increase in the revenues of the general consolidated budget by 500 million RON. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Double world champion David Popovici won the 100m freestyle event on Thursday, on the first day of the National Short Course Swimming Championships (25 metres) in Otopeni. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session lower on all indices, and the value of transactions stood at 26.429 million lei (5.39 million euros), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session with almost all indices on the rise and 30 minutes into business the turnover stood at 605,754 RON (122,896 euros), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The future of Dacia in Romania is a "bright one", the president of the Board of Directors of the Renault Group, Jean-Dominique Senard said on Thursday in Mioveni. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- The RTPR law firm assisted the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in granting a loan of 25 million euro to Banca Transilvania, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- The Government approved on Wednesday the payment of Romania's voluntary contribution, totaling 1,400,000 dollars, to several NATO Voluntary Funds. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…