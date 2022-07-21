Government stresses freedom of press must be protected and no journalist can be threatened, intimidated or assaulted

Stiri Recomandate

Banca Centrală Europeană a majorat ratele dobânzilor, pentru prima dată în ultimii 11 ani

Banca Centrală Europeană a majorat joi ratele dobânzilor, pentru prima dată în ultimii 11 ani, indicând că ar putea urma noi creşteri în 2022, şi a anunţat un nou program de achiziţionare de bonduri, pentru a ţine… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu de vegetaţie pe DN 1, în zona Băicoi-Băneşti: traficul este îngreunat

Un incendiu de vegetaţie uscată a izbucnit, joi după-amiază, pe DN 1, în zona Băicoi-Băneşti, traficul rutier fiind îngreunat din cauza fumului, potrivit Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătății: Peste 150 milioane de euro destinate reducerii riscului de infecții asociate asistenței medicale

Proiecte de peste 150 milioane de euro destinate reducerii riscului de infecții asociate asistenței medicale în unități medicale vor fi finanțate cu fonduri… [citeste mai departe]

Vizita lui Pelosi în Taiwan, sub semnul întrebării. „Armata crede că nu e o idee bună, spune Biden

Întrebat despre intenţia de a efectua o vizită în Taiwan a preşedintei Camerei Reprezentanţilor, care provoacă furia Chinei şi pune în dificultate guvernul american, Joe Biden a răspuns că,… [citeste mai departe]

Modernizare de 5,3 milioane de lei la școala Dofteana

Împreună cu prefectul Lucian Bogdanel și consilierul județean Vasile Budacă, președintele Consiliului Județean Bacău, Valentin Ivancea, s-a deplasat în teren, în comuna Dofteana, pentru a analiza stadiul principalelor lucrări aflate în derulare: Cu finanțare de aproximativ 5,3 milioane lei prin… [citeste mai departe]

Bacău: Trei persoane au fost rănite într-un accident produs la Podu Turcului

Trei persoane au fost rănite într-un accident rutier produs, joi seara, în localitatea Podu Turcului, una dintre ele fiind descarcerată de pompieri. ‘De urgenţă, la faţa locului s-au deplasat o autospecială de stingere cu apă şi spumă, o autospecială… [citeste mai departe]

Mii de profesori sunt așteptați la evenimentul educațional al anului, Conferința Anuală Fischer International

Au început înscrierile la cea de-a XV-a ediție a Conferinței Anuale Fischer International, care va avea loc în perioada 1-2 septembrie și se va desfășura, și anul acesta, în… [citeste mai departe]

LiveScore Saburtalo Tbilisi - FCSB, în turul doi preliminar al Conference League / Echipele de start

Cele patru reprezentante ale României (FCSB, CFR Cluj, CSU Craiova și Sepsi) evoluează joi în turul doi preliminar al Conference League. În primul meci al zilei, FCSB se deplasează în Georgia pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Brașov va finanța 19 proiecte sportive cu 5 milioane de lei

Primăria Municipiului Brașov a anunțat proiectele sportive aprobate în cadrul apelului de proiecte prin intermediul Ghidului de finanțare al proiectelor sportive. Cele 19 proiecte, declarate câștigătoare de comisia formată din reprezentanți ai consiliului local… [citeste mai departe]

Renegocierea pensiilor. Ministrul Muncii: La 9,4%, înseamnă că-i condamnăm pe seniori la sărăcie

Renegocierea pensiilor. Ministrul Muncii: La 9,4%, înseamnă că-i condamnăm pe seniori la sărăcie Renegocierea pensiilor. Ministrul Muncii: La 9,4%, înseamnă că-i condamnăm pe seniori la sărăcie Ministrul… [citeste mai departe]


Government stresses freedom of press must be protected and no journalist can be threatened, intimidated or assaulted

Publicat:
The government stresses that freedom of the press must be protected and no journalist can be threatened, intimidated or assaulted, government spokesman said on Thursday, in connection with the sentence of those involved in the threat of journalist .

