Government stresses freedom of press must be protected and no journalist can be threatened, intimidated or assaulted

The Government on Wednesday approved the draft law on the ratification of the NATO accession protocols of Finland and Sweden, informs the spokesman of the Executive, Dan Carbunaru.

The government will approve on Thursday the draft law on the acquisition of 32 F16 aircraft, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, noting that, in the current context, it is necessary to continue strengthening the army's defense and response capacity.

Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru discussed on Wednesday with OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro the importance of freedom of expression and the media, Agerpres reports.

Funding of 300 million euros for digitization, climate action and other areas of interest, financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), will be mediated by the European Investment Bank (EIB), announced on Thursday the Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE).

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided to enter the government because the situation in the country had become dramatic, said the party's leader, Marcel Ciolacu, on Thursday, at the presentation of the 6-month stocktaking of government in the coalition.

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake on Richter occurred on the night of Thursday to Friday, at 00:35 local time, in the eastern Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea County, according to the information published by the National Institute of Research and Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The main cause of the rise in inflation in the last period is the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday, adding that it is the Government's duty to adapt to this situation and to come up with solid measures.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has conducted, on Tuesday, a working visit to Ukraine, in Kyiv, accompanied by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, the Government announced.