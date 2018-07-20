General Ciuca: Providing military with modern equipment must coincide with professionalising

Stiri Recomandate

Valabilitatea pașapoartelor, modificată

Valabilitatea pașapoartelor, modificată

Schimbări, de azi, în ceea ce privește perioada de valabilitate a paşapoartelor. Pentru cei care au împlint 18 ani, documentele vor fi valabile 10 ani și nu cinci ca și până acum. Modificări sunt şi în cazul copiilor şi adolescenţilor. Cei care au 18 ani și își depun de vineri actele pentru un pașaport vor avea documentul… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 80 de percheziţii într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală cu prejudiciu estimat la 7 milioane de lei

Aproape 80 de percheziţii într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală cu prejudiciu estimat la 7 milioane de lei

Poliţiştii au făcut aproape 80 de percheziţii în Bucureşti şi în judeţele Constanţa, Braşov, Ialomiţa, Tulcea şi Ilfov, într-un dosar de evaziune fiscală cu prejudiciu estimat la 7 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Grecia este acuzată că ’dezamăgește’ Rusia, pe fondul disputei privind integrarea Macedoniei în NATO

Grecia este acuzată că ’dezamăgește’ Rusia, pe fondul disputei privind integrarea Macedoniei în NATO

Ambasadorul rus la Atena a criticat vineri guvernul grec, acuzându-l că "dezamăgeşte" Moscova, pe fondul unei dispute bilaterale privind integrarea Fostei Republici Iugoslave a Macedoniei… [citeste mai departe]

Apa potabilă revine astăzi la Bacău, promite şeful companiei de apă

Apa potabilă revine astăzi la Bacău, promite şeful companiei de apă

Locuitorii municipiului Bacău vor avea, din nou, apă potabilă diseară, anunţă directorul general al Companiei Regionale de Apă, care precizează că lucrările au fost terminate şi rezerva de apă va fi refăcută. Oamenii şi instituţiile nu au apă la robinete de… [citeste mai departe]

Cum şi-a sărbătorit ziua de naştere una dintre vedetele venite la Electric Castle. „De la aeroport s-a dus direct în Pădurea Baciu, să vadă OZN-uri“

Cum şi-a sărbătorit ziua de naştere una dintre vedetele venite la Electric Castle. „De la aeroport s-a dus direct în Pădurea Baciu, să vadă OZN-uri“

Peste 40.000 de oameni au fost prezenţi la castelul Banffy de la Bonţida, în noaptea… [citeste mai departe]

Serviciul de Securitate din Rusia, percheziţii la agenţia spaţială rusă Roskosmos. Este suspectată o scurgere de informaţii către statele occidentale

Serviciul de Securitate din Rusia, percheziţii la agenţia spaţială rusă Roskosmos. Este suspectată o scurgere de informaţii către statele occidentale

Serviciul de Securitate Federal din Rusia a făcut vineri mai multe percheziţii la un centru… [citeste mai departe]

Dua Lipa ar putea înregistra noua piesă principală a următorului film din seria „Bond”

Dua Lipa ar putea înregistra noua piesă principală a următorului film din seria „Bond”

Dua Lipa ar putea fi următoarea vedetă din spatele piesei principale a următorului film din seria „Bond”. Totul a fost divulgat de membrii trupei Years & Years, care în timpul unui interviu pentru BBC Live au spus… [citeste mai departe]

Kia Sportage facelift este disponbil și în România: start de la 18.700 de euro

Kia Sportage facelift este disponbil și în România: start de la 18.700 de euro

Kia Sportage facelift poate fi comandat și pe piața din România. Cea mai accesibilă versiune are un preț de pornire de 18.663 de euro. SUV-ul constructorului asiatic va fi oferit și cu o motorizare Mild Hybrid cu motor diesel de 2.0 litri… [citeste mai departe]

Hoţ din Cugir, prins de Poliţie. A furat un laptop şi produse cosmetice dintr-o locuinţă

Hoţ din Cugir, prins de Poliţie. A furat un laptop şi produse cosmetice dintr-o locuinţă

Un tânăr în vârstă de 20 de ani din Cugir este cercetat penal după ce a intrat într-o locuinţă din oraş şi a furat un laptop şi produse cosmetice. Poliţiştii de investigaţii criminale din cadrul Poliţiei Oraşului Cugir… [citeste mai departe]

Moneda naţională s-a depreciat în faţa euro și a dolarului american

Moneda naţională s-a depreciat în faţa euro și a dolarului american

Moneda naţională s-a depreciat, vineri, în faţa euro, iar Banca Naţională a României (BNR) a anunţat un curs de 4,6562 lei/euro, în creştere cu 0,13 bani (0,03%) comparativ cu valoarea anunţată în şedinţa anterioară, când un euro a fost cotat la 4,6549 lei.… [citeste mai departe]


General Ciuca: Providing military with modern equipment must coincide with professionalising

Publicat:
General Ciuca: Providing military with modern equipment must coincide with professionalising

Chief of of Defence (SMA), , declared on Friday that providing the military with modern warfare equipment must be made at the same time with professionalising the personnel that will end up using them. 
"We must prepare future leaders to be in a position to quickly adapt to change, to think and act unconventionally. (...) Education plans and school curricula need to be as well adapted as possible to the major technological changes and to cover anything new that occurs within the military sector. Equipping the Army with modern warfare equipment must be…

