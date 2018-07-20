General Ciuca: Providing military with modern equipment must coincide with professionalising

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- President Klaus Iohannis will participate, Thursday through Friday, in the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, where he will voice Romania's support for NATO and the EU's initiatives meant for the improvement of the military mobility and will plead for the maintenance of an attractive climate…

- Chief-prosecutor of the DNA (National Anti-Corruption Directorate) Laura Codruta Kovesi, on Friday stated in Timisoara, where she went to receive the Speranta Award offered by Societatea Timisoara (ST) that she hoped prosecutors will remain independent and also that they will continue to have laws…

- The "Mircea cel Batran" Naval Academy will host, during May 29 and June 1st, the XXI-st Naval Academy Commanders Conference of Europe and NATO, according to a press release, sent Friday, by the General Staff of the Naval Forces. According to the cited source, the Naval Academy Commanders Conference…

- Prime Minister Viorica Dancila was welcomed on Friday, within an official ceremony held at the Belweder Palace in Warsaw, by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. After the official photo is taken, the two Prime Ministers are to carry out talks. In parallel, bilateral meetings among the…

- Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic on Friday stated, after his meeting with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, that the signing of the Statement of Intent between the two governments regarding their bilateral cooperation in the defence and security field will contribute to the…

- Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Friday at the Romanian Government House that talks with visiting Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic highlighted the "good level of bilateral relations and the dynamic of the Romanian-Croat dialogue at all levels," and the fact that there is excellent…

- The 28 EU member states earmarked in 2016 public expenditures worth approximately 200 billion euro for the defence sector, the equivalent of 1.3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to data released on Friday by Eurostat, EU's official statistics bureau. The amount is smaller…

