GCS: Romania receives 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland, through European Mechanism for Civil Protection

- Member of the EU Parliament, Nicu Ștefanuța announced, on Friday, that Romania will receive oxygen concentrators from the Netherlands and Poland, but also medicines for COVID-19 patients offered by Germany, through the European Civil Protection Mechanism and the RescEU Program. Also, our country will…

- French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune has blasted Poland’s controversial court ruling, which states that the Polish constitution takes precedence over some EU laws, as an attack on the European Union, according to Politico. Beaune said Friday on BFMTV that if there is no basic respect for…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that high energy prices are a global problem, but that these issues are being discussed both at European level and in the Romanian government. "There is no coincidence that the President [of the European Commission - ed.n.] and I have discussed this topic today,…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu, candidate for the National Liberal Party (PNL) chair, reminded, on Wednesday evening, the party members from Calarasi that the partnership with the Romanian president is "stronger than ever" and that their duty is to choose the best leader. "We talked in this campaign…

- Approximately 167,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 38,100 means of transportation (of which 7,800 trucks) have carried out control formalities through the border crossings nationwide in the last 24 hours, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Monday.…

- The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) alliance claims that the state secretaries in the ministries led by Union ministers are being pressured to attend the government meeting on Wednesday evening. USR PLUS transmits through a release that the representation of…

- Poland‘s government said on Wednesday it believed it could still command a majority in parliament after firing the head of a junior coalition partner ahead of a crucial vote on media ownership rules that will test its stability, according to Reuters. The dismissal of Jaroslaw Gowin, head of the centre-right…

- Approximately 152,600 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 41,300 vehicles (of which 15,600 trucks) conducted control formalities through the border crossing points at the level of the entire country in the past 24 hours, informs the General Inspectorate of the Border Police on Wednesday.…