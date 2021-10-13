GCS: Romania receives 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland, through European Mechanism for Civil Protection

GCS: Romania receives 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland, through European Mechanism for Civil ProtectionPublicat:
Romania received on Wednesday, from the Polish stocks, through the European Mechanism for Civil Protection, 50 oxygen concentrators for the patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, which are to be sent to the modular unit in Letcani. "At the request of the Romanian state in order to provide support in combating the effects generated by the exponential increase in the number of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases, addressed to the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission (ERCC), through the Common Emergency Communication and Information System (CECIS), by the Department for Emergency…
