GCS: Romania receives 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland, through European Mechanism for Civil Protection

CM 2022 - Jucătorii de la cluburile europene vor fi eliberaţi doar cu o săptămână înaintea turneului final

Jucătorii de la cluburile europene de fotbal vor fi eliberaţi la echipele lor naţionale doar cu o săptămână înainte de startul Cupei Mondiale 2022 din Qatar, conform ziarului… [citeste mai departe]

Oraşul Gura Humorului are propriul Ghid Turistic

Duminică, 10 octombrie, în cadrul ediţiei cu numărul 41 a Festivalului internaţional de film, diaporamă şi fotografie „Toamnă la Voroneţ", Muzeul Obiceiurilor Populare din Bucovina din Gura Humorului a găzduit lansarea volumului „Ghidul tău la Gura Humorului".„Ghidul ... [citeste mai departe]

Cum a reacționat fiica lui Irinel Columbeanu când a aflat că tatăl ei a fost internat: „I-am arătat spitalul și asistentele îmbrăcate în costume de protecție”

Irinel Columbeanu a ajuns la spital în urmă cu aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Florian Bodog: ”Situația este dezastruoasă! Guvernele Orban și Cîțu nu au făcut NIMIC pentru a pregăti valul 4”

Senatorul PSD, Florian Bodog, spune că situația din România în contextul valului 4 al pandemiei este una dezastruoasă, din cauză că guvernele Cîțu și Orban… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce se ocupă văduva lui Cristian Țopescu, la 3 ani de la moartea comentatorului. Salariul este unul important

Au trecut deja 3 ani de zile de când Cristian Țopescu a trecut la cele sfinte, iar văduva lui a trebuit să se obișnuiască singură, fără omul care i-a fost partener de viață… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierul Irinel Cîrstea, exclus din USR Buzău! Își poate pierde mandatul de ales municipal

Consilierul municipal Irinel Cîrstea a fost exclus din USR Buzău, în urma unei decizii a Biroului Județean al formațiunii. Motivul invocat de cei care au propus excluderea este legat de sprijinul public pe… [citeste mai departe]

Timișoara are cele mai mici chirii la apartamente dintre marile orașe

Unul dintre puținele efecte… bune ale pandemiei a fost menținerea nivelului chiriilor la un nivel similar, fără a se înregistra creșteri spectaculoase, arată un studiu realizat de o companie de specialitate prezentă pe piața românească. Dintre marile orașe,… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj-Napoca, în topul celor mai „SMART” orașe din România. A DEPĂȘIT Bucureștiul

Potrivit zf.ro, la sfârșitul lunii iunie 2021, au fost identificate 860 de iniţiative smart city aflate în stadiul de proiect, în curs de implementare sau deja finalizate, în 124 de oraşe mari, medii… [citeste mai departe]

Sesiune suplimentară dedicată candidaților infectați cu virusul SARS-CoV-2 sau care se ...

Ministerul Educației a aprobat organizarea unei sesiuni suplimentare dedicată candidaților infectați cu virusul SARS-CoV-2 sau care se află în carantină, candidați înscriși la concursul pentru ocuparea unui post… [citeste mai departe]

Expoziţie de tunuri pentru Teatrul de Vară

REŞIŢA – 12 tunuri de la Arsenal, fabrica noastră de tunuri, ar putea străjui scările spre Teatrul de Vară. Atât teatrul, cât şi scările spre acesta, ar putea intra în reabilitare în curând, licitaţia fiind în derulare! „Am scos la licitaţie un proiect pentru reabilitarea Teatrului de Vară şi toată porţiunea pe… [citeste mai departe]


GCS: Romania receives 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland, through European Mechanism for Civil Protection

Publicat:
Romania received on Wednesday, from the Polish stocks, through the for , 50 oxygen concentrators for the patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, which are to be sent to the modular unit in Letcani. "At the request of the Romanian state in order to provide support in combating the effects generated by the exponential increase in the number of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases, addressed to the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the (ERCC), through the and (CECIS), by the Department for Emergency…

