France furious on the UK’s travel rules ahead of new review

Stiri Recomandate

Care este temperatura maximă pe care o poate suporta corpul uman. De ce nu supraviețuim la temperaturi și umiditate ridicate

Care este temperatura maximă pe care o poate suporta corpul uman. De ce nu supraviețuim la temperaturi și umiditate ridicate

Care este temperatura maximă pe care o poate suporta corpul uman. De ce nu supraviețuim la temperaturi și umiditate ridicate Care este temperatura… [citeste mai departe]

A crescut de cinci ori numărul de firme noi din agricultură. Care este situația în celelalte segmente din economie

A crescut de cinci ori numărul de firme noi din agricultură. Care este situația în celelalte segmente din economie

Peste 10.000 de companii noi cu activităţi în agricultură, silvicultură şi pescuit au fost înfiinţate în primul semestru al acestui an, de cinci ori mai multe decât… [citeste mai departe]

Alte 118 cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus şi două decese, confirmate în Republica Moldova

Alte 118 cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus şi două decese, confirmate în Republica Moldova

Alte 118 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19 au fost confirmate astăzi în Republica Moldova.Din numărul total de cazuri, cinci sunt de import: 2-Portugalia, 1-Ucraina, 1-Bulgaria, 1-SUA.Numărul total de… [citeste mai departe]

40.000 de firme de transport, amenințate cu falimentul

40.000 de firme de transport, amenințate cu falimentul

Asociațiile patronale din transporturi organizează o conferință de presă joi, 5 august, la 11:00, la Sala Terra a Hotelului Ramada Parc cu scopul de a atrage atenția asupra două probleme extrem de grave cu care se confruntă industria transporturilor: reîncadrarea diurnei șoferilor care lucrează… [citeste mai departe]

Mai mulţi muncitori, acoperiţi de un mal de pământ care s-a prăbuşit peste ei în zona Bibliotecii Naţionale. Trei au fost duși la spital

Mai mulţi muncitori, acoperiţi de un mal de pământ care s-a prăbuşit peste ei în zona Bibliotecii Naţionale. Trei au fost duși la spital

Pompierii bucureşteni intervin, luni, pentru extragerea mai multor persoane surprinse de prăbuşirea unui mal de… [citeste mai departe]

Reținut pentru 24 de ore, după ce a amenințat polițiștii pe o rețea de socialiazare

Reținut pentru 24 de ore, după ce a amenințat polițiștii pe o rețea de socialiazare

Reținut pentru 24 de ore, după ce a amenințat polițiștii pe o rețea de socialiazare, la data de 31 iulie a.c., ca urmare a unei postări publicate pe o rețea de socializare, de către un bărbat de 40 de ani, polițiștii s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul judecător ucrainean Mykola Ceaus se află sub protecția Serviciului de Securitate al Ucrainei

Fostul judecător ucrainean Mykola Ceaus se află sub protecția Serviciului de Securitate al Ucrainei

Fostul judecător ucrainean Mykola Ceaus se află sub protecția Serviciului de Securitate al Ucrainei. Declaraţia a fost făcută de avocatul său Rostislav Kraveţ, care a reuşit să discute cu Ceaus. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

4,9 milioane de pensionari la sfârșitul lunii martie 2021. Numărul e în scădere față de martie 2020

4,9 milioane de pensionari la sfârșitul lunii martie 2021. Numărul e în scădere față de martie 2020

Numărul total al pensionarilor era, la sfârşitul lunii martie 2021, de 4.902.657 persoane, în scădere cu 41.097 persoane faţă de perioada corespunzătoare a anului 2020 şi cu 28.711 faţă de… [citeste mai departe]

VREMEA în Transilvania, la munte și la mare până în 15 august. Prognoza meteo pe regiuni, în următoarele 2 săptămâni

VREMEA în Transilvania, la munte și la mare până în 15 august. Prognoza meteo pe regiuni, în următoarele 2 săptămâni

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a prezentat prognoza de vreme pentru următoarele două săptămâni, până în 15 august, în regiuni din țară. În… [citeste mai departe]

S-au cumpărat tramvaie noi, după 45 de ani. Ce oraș se bucură de noile achiziții care arată ca în marile capitale europene

S-au cumpărat tramvaie noi, după 45 de ani. Ce oraș se bucură de noile achiziții care arată ca în marile capitale europene

În Capitala Moldovei au ajuns noile tramvaie, după ce au traversat întreaga țară, venind tocmai din Polonia. Acestea trebuiau să ajungă la sfârșitul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

France furious on the UK’s travel rules ahead of new review

Publicat:
France furious on the UK’s travel rules ahead of new review

government redoubled its criticism of the UK decision to maintain Covid restrictions on visitors from France while easing them for most European countries ahead of a British reassessment of those rules later this week, according to Bloomberg anger stems from Britain’s decision to treat France differently from other countries on the […] The post France furious on the UK’s travel rules ahead of new review appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

European factories hire workers at record pace to fill orders

15:20, 02.08.2021 - Euro-area factories are hiring new workers at a record pace to keep up with persistently strong orders, according to Bloomberg.  Job creation was particularly pronounced in Germany and Austria last month, according to an IHS Markit survey of purchasing managers. Manufacturers continued to face substantial…

European stocks rise after worst day of year on recovery bets

11:25, 20.07.2021 - European stocks gained after their worst day in seven months as optimism over economic growth and earnings prospects outweighed concerns around the spread of Covid-19 variants, according to Bloomberg.  The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 1% at 8:14 a.m. in London, with cyclical sectors like financials…

European airlines fall as Covid variants threaten travel revival

14:10, 19.07.2021 - European airline and travel stocks tumbled Monday after Britain reimposed quarantine rules for people returning from France, stoking concern that the spread of coronavirus variants could halt a tourism rebound, according to Bloomberg. U.K. discount carrier EasyJet Plc dropped as much as 6.5%, British…

EU set to green-light Italy, France, Spain’s recovery plans

13:20, 13.07.2021 - European finance ministers are set to adopt the recovery plans of 12 EU states on Tuesday, including those of Italy, Spain and France, paving the way for the first disbursements of EU grants and loans to boost investments, according to Reuters. Ministers in a meeting in Brussels are expected to give…

Ryanair to recruit 2,000 pilots over next three years

16:05, 12.07.2021 - Ryanair Holdings Plc said on Monday that it is starting one of the biggest recruitment drives among European airlines, aiming to recruit 2,000 pilots over the next three years as the carrier plans to grab market share from rivals weakened by the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.  Ryanair stated that…

France sees tax deal near, pushes for minimum rate above 15%

12:25, 09.07.2021 - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he is confident the Group of 20 economies will back a deal on international tax, even as his country pushes for a higher minimum corporate rate, according to Bloomberg.  The G20 meeting in Venice is poised to give its backing to a deal signed by 131 countries…

Germany launches bid to ban all British travellers from EU

11:00, 28.06.2021 - Germany will attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine, The Times reported on Monday, according to Reuters.  The German chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate Britain as a “country of concern” because the Delta variant…

Merkel urges the EU to coordinate travel rules amid Covid risks

12:15, 24.06.2021 - German Chancellor, Angela Merkel called on the European Union to coordinate rules for travellers from areas with outbreaks of Covid-19 variants as the risk of a renewed spike in infections remains, according to Bloomberg.   “We’re still treading on thin ice,” Merkel said Thursday in a speech to parliament…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 03 august 2021
Bucuresti 19°C | 34°C
Iasi 17°C | 29°C
Cluj-Napoca 13°C | 28°C
Timisoara 18°C | 32°C
Constanta 23°C | 31°C
Brasov 14°C | 27°C
Baia Mare 15°C | 29°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 01.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 361.057,20 3.600.530,80
II (5/6) 5 24.070,48 -
III (4/6) 594 202,61 -
IV (3/6) 9.896 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.138.115,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 august 2021
USD 4.1348
EUR 4.9198
CHF 4.5704
GBP 5.7754
CAD 3.3243
XAU 243.12
JPY 3.7739
CNY 0.6402
AED 1.1257
AUD 3.0534
MDL 0.2312
BGN 2.5154

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec