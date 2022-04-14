ForMin Bogdan Aurescu: ‘Romania firmly supports North Macedonia ‘s accession to EU’

Stiri Recomandate

Proiectul de lege offshore, depus vineri în Parlament

Coaliţia de guvernare a finalizat, joi, draftul proiectului legii offshore, care urmează să fie depus vineri în Parlament, sub semnătura liderilor celor trei partide din coaliţie. Potrivit noului proiect, pragurile de supraimpozitare rămân aceleaşi, dar se modifică baza de calcul, astfel că,… [citeste mai departe]

INCENDIU de proporții în Timișoara! O fostă fabrică de țigări a luat foc, sunt degajări mari de FUM  - Mesaj RO-ALERT

Incendiu puternic joi după-masă la ieșirea din Timișoara spre Săcălaz, pe DN 59, la km 5. Flăcările au cuprins o hală din incinta fostei fabrici de… [citeste mai departe]

Vladimir Putin acuză UE că destabilizează piaţa energetică şi vrea orientarea exporturilor spre Asia

Rusia va orienta exporturile de energie spre Asia, în contextul în care Uniunea Europeană vrea reducerea importurilor ruse de gaz, petrol şi cărbune, a afirmat joi preşedintele rus, Vladimir… [citeste mai departe]

Gestul care va enerva Moscova: România sprijină la urgentarea aderării Republicii Moldova la Uniunea Europeană

Comisia comună pentru integrare europeană dintre Parlamentul României şi Parlamentul de la Chişinău a adoptat, joi, o rezoluţie de susţinere a procesului de aderare a Republicii… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Local Sector 1 a aprobat cumpărarea sediului Liceului „Nicolae Tonitza”

Un proiect de hotărâre privind cumpărarea sediului Liceului de Arte Plastice „Nicolae Tonitza” de pe strada General Berthelot a fost adoptat de Consiliul Local Sector 1, în şedinţa de miercuri. Potrivit unui comunicat al Primăriei… [citeste mai departe]

„Gunoi inutil”. Imagini cu veste antiglonț putrezite și cu blindajul ruginit, despre care Kievul spune că au fost trimise soldaților ruși care luptă în Ucraina

Soldații ruși mobilizați în în armată sunt dotați cu veste antiglonț… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO| Început de vacanță „împreună cu Hristos” pentru peste 100 de elevi ai Școlii Generale „Mihai Eminescu” din Ighiu

FOTO| Început de vacanță „împreună cu Hristos” pentru peste 100 de elevi ai Școlii Generale „Mihai Eminescu” din Ighiu FOTO| Început de… [citeste mai departe]

De LUNI: Olimpiada națională de Industrie Alimentară, la Alba Iulia. Participă 57 de elevi din 27 de județe

De LUNI: Olimpiada națională de Industrie Alimentară, la Alba Iulia. Participă 57 de elevi din 27 de județe Etapa națională a Olimpiadei disciplinelor din aria curriculară „Tehnologii”… [citeste mai departe]

Doi noi primari PSD în județul Galați

În cadrul conferinței de presă organizate astăzi, 14 aprilie, la sediul Organizației Județene a Partidului Social Democrat, au fost prezentați doi noi primari care au ales tabăra socialiștilor. Este vorba despre primarul comunei Matca, Marin Gheorghe și primarul comunei Cudalbi, Grigore Gheonea, foști membri ai partidului… [citeste mai departe]

Timpuri Noi lansează albumul „Moldova Mon Amour” în Manufactura

Vineri, 15 aprilie, de la ora 19.00, iubitorii de rock românesc sunt așteptați la clubul Manufactura, la concertul de lansare al albumului Moldova Mon Amour al bine cunoscutei trupe Timpuri Noi. Timpuri Noi este simbolul rock-ului românesc al ultimelor decenii și,… [citeste mai departe]


ForMin Bogdan Aurescu: ‘Romania firmly supports North Macedonia ‘s accession to EU’

ForMin Bogdan Aurescu: ‘Romania firmly supports North Macedonia ‘s accession to EU’

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated while attending the conference in Skopje, on Thursday, Romania’s support for ’s accession to the . ”Romania firmly supports ’s accession to the . I believe your country is fully prepared for negotiations, accession and especially in this context of Russia’s illegal aggression against Ukraine […] The post : ‘Romania firmly supports ‘s accession to EU’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

ECB sees inflation stabilizing around 2% target

12:01, 31.03.2022 - Euro zone inflation is increasingly likely to stabilize around 2% but the European Central Bank should be ready to change course if the outlook deteriorates due to Russia‘s war in Ukraine, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  While inflation probably exceeded 7% this…

EU’s Borrell says Russia has no interest in negotiating ceasefire in Ukraine for now

11:05, 24.03.2022 - The Russian government has no interest in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine for now as its army has not reached its military goals, European Union‘s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  “Right now, Russia doesn’t want to sit and negotiate anything: what it wants is to…

U.S. Vice President to visit Poland, Romania for talks on Ukraine

12:40, 09.03.2022 - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters.  The countries have been increasingly…

Romania supports EU integration of Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia

13:51, 01.03.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia into the European Union (EU), according See News.  “The place of these partners of the EU is within the European family, and Romania will do its best for this…

Zelenskyy urges EU to grant Ukraine ‘immediate membership’

14:50, 28.02.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Monday for Ukraine’s immediate accession into the EU under a new simplified procedure, though it was unclear how that could work in practice, according to Politico. “We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession via a new special procedure,”…

NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank

14:20, 24.02.2022 - NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

Oil rises above $105 after Russia attacks Ukraine

13:55, 24.02.2022 - Oil prices increased on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply, according to Reuters.  Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest…

Central European countries prepare to receive Ukrainian refugees

13:06, 24.02.2022 - Central European countries braced on Thursday to receive people fleeing Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, with Poland setting up reception points on its border and Hungary planning to send troops to create a corridor for refugees, according to Reuters.  The countries on the European Union’s eastern flank…


