ForMin Bogdan Aurescu: ‘Romania firmly supports North Macedonia ‘s accession to EU’

- Euro zone inflation is increasingly likely to stabilize around 2% but the European Central Bank should be ready to change course if the outlook deteriorates due to Russia‘s war in Ukraine, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, according to Reuters. While inflation probably exceeded 7% this…

- The Russian government has no interest in negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine for now as its army has not reached its military goals, European Union‘s top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “Right now, Russia doesn’t want to sit and negotiate anything: what it wants is to…

- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters. The countries have been increasingly…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Romania fully supports the integration of Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Georgia into the European Union (EU), according See News. “The place of these partners of the EU is within the European family, and Romania will do its best for this…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Monday for Ukraine’s immediate accession into the EU under a new simplified procedure, though it was unclear how that could work in practice, according to Politico. “We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession via a new special procedure,”…

- NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

- Oil prices increased on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply, according to Reuters. Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest…

- Central European countries braced on Thursday to receive people fleeing Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, with Poland setting up reception points on its border and Hungary planning to send troops to create a corridor for refugees, according to Reuters. The countries on the European Union’s eastern flank…