ForMin Aurescu to host consultations with B9 counterparts plus France, Ukraine

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Monday had a telephone conversation with Wendy Sherman, the US deputy secretary of state, with the US dignitary assuring Romania of US support for accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Agerpres reports. According…

- Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu told private TV broadcaster Digi24 on Thursday evening that he has given instructions that family members of the diplomatic staff stationed in Ukraine who want to leave the country are free to do so, but pointed out that "the security situation is not such…

- Minister of National Defence Vasile Dincu had, on Thursday, a telephone conversation with the United States Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin III, the agenda of discussions featuring the developments in the security situation in the Black Sea region, NATO's posture on the Eastern Flank, as well…

- Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu supported on Thursday, in Brest, France, a series of elements that would best reflect Romania's interests, during the informal meeting on the elaboration of the Strategic Compass and the security situation in the Eastern Neighbourhood, informs a press release of the…

- Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate Thursday through Friday in the informal (Gymich) informal meeting of Foreign Ministers from EU member states, which will take place in Brest, France, organised by the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union. According…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate, on Friday, in the extraordinary meeting of the heads of diplomacies from the NATO states, held in videoconference system, the debates focusing security situation in the Black Sea and the Eastern Neighbourhood, in the context of the…

- Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu attended a telephone consultation session on Thursday with Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to the President of the United States, as well as senior officials from the Bucharest 9 Format (B9) - foreign ministers and national security advisers, the Ministry…

- President Klaus Iohannis participated on Thursday in consultations with the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, and with the other leaders of the allied states that are part of the Bucharest Format (B9), context in which he underlined the need for NATO to be fully equipped to…