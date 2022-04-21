FinMin Caciu says Romania has enough EU funds, no need to ask IMF for aid

Stiri Recomandate

Ucraina va primi armament greu, inclusiv tancuri şi blindate, din ţări est-europene

Ucraina va primi armament greu, inclusiv tancuri şi blindate, din ţări est-europene

Ucraina urmează să primească "în zilele următoare" armament greu – inclusiv tancuri de luptă – din partea partenerilor săi din Europa de Est, a anunţat, joi ministrul german al Apărării, Christine Lambrecht, relatează AFP. "Este…

Spania, zguduită: Pique, convorbiri telefonice compromiţătoare într-un scandal de corupţie

Spania, zguduită: Pique, convorbiri telefonice compromiţătoare într-un scandal de corupţie

Uneori, avem tendinţa de a crede că doar fotbalul românesc ne oferă, periodic, episoade şocante, cu culise întunecate. Din păcate pentru spiritul sportului, astfel de întâmplări se petrec şi în Occident.

Orarul magazinelor Penny zilele de Paște. Programul complet din 23, 24 și 25 aprilie

Orarul magazinelor Penny zilele de Paște. Programul complet din 23, 24 și 25 aprilie

Orarul magazinelor Penny zilele de Paște. Programul complet din 23, 24 și 25 aprilie. La fel ca și restul magazinelor din țară, magazinele Penny au și ele un program special de Paște. Magazinele Penny vor fi închise în ziua de Paște,…

Letonia va retrage cetățenia celor care sprijină războiul din Ucraina și crimele de război / Modelul baltic ignorat de moldoveni

Letonia va retrage cetățenia celor care sprijină războiul din Ucraina și crimele de război / Modelul baltic ignorat de moldoveni

Locuitorii din Letonia vor fi privați de cetățenie pentru că au susținut războiul rus în Ucraina. Parlamentul țării a adoptat amendamente…

Bula imobiliară din România se mută pe litoral

Bula imobiliară din România se mută pe litoral

Bula imobiliară din România se mută pe litoral, dar noul pariu al dezvoltatorilor nu sunt Mamaia și Năvodari. Deși infrastructura din România este deficitară, iar un drum până pe litoralul Mării Negre vine cu stres sporit, dezvoltatorii imobiliari pariază totuși pe viitorul din zona Mării Negre. În doar…

NE PREGĂTIM DE PAȘTE – Maramureșenii pot sărbători în siguranță. Se întețesc controalele în județ

NE PREGĂTIM DE PAȘTE – Maramureșenii pot sărbători în siguranță. Se întețesc controalele în județ

Angajații Ministerului Afacerilor Interne din județ vor fi la datorie în această perioadă. În contextul Sărbătorilor Pascale, prefectul de Maramureș, Rudolf Stauder, a dispus, în…

Robu s-a plâns în Parlament că partidul Șor a încercat să-l șantajeze. Tauber: Ca PG sunteți un zero! Robu: Mulțumesc de compliment

Robu s-a plâns în Parlament că partidul Șor a încercat să-l șantajeze. Tauber: Ca PG sunteți un zero! Robu: Mulțumesc de compliment

Procurorul General interimar, Dumitru Robu, susține că persoane apropiate partidului Șor au distribuit pe rețelele de socializare…

Unitatea 1 de la Cernavodă va fi oprită pentru 2 ani, în anul 2027: Ce deficit de energie va crea și ce măsuri urgente ia joi Guvernul

Unitatea 1 de la Cernavodă va fi oprită pentru 2 ani, în anul 2027: Ce deficit de energie va crea și ce măsuri urgente ia joi Guvernul

Unitatea 1 a Centralei Nucleare de la Cernavodă cu o putere instalată de 700 MWh va fi oprită pentru 2 ani pentru lucrări…

Cluj | O femeie a murit, după ce a fost lovită de tren

Cluj | O femeie a murit, după ce a fost lovită de tren

O femeie în vârstă de 51 de ani a murit, azi-dimineață, după ce a fost lovită de un tren, în localitatea clujeană Bucea. "În jurul orei 08.30, poliţiştii au fost sesizaţi cu privire la faptul că în zona staţiei CFR Piatra Craiului, în localitatea Bucea, se află o persoană între liniile de…

Controale ale pompierilor ISU Delta Tulcea in bisericile si manastirile din judet. Au fost aplicate avertismente

Controale ale pompierilor ISU Delta Tulcea in bisericile si manastirile din judet. Au fost aplicate avertismente

Peste cateva zile vom sarbatori sfintele sarbatori pascale si cum crestinii urmeaza sa participe la diverse manifestari religioase in aceasta perioada, Inspectoratul pentru Situatii…


FinMin Caciu says Romania has enough EU funds, no need to ask IMF for aid

Publicat:
FinMin Caciu says Romania has enough EU funds, no need to ask IMF for aid

Romania is not in the situation of asking aid from the (IMF), as it has a lot of money from the and it must only find solutions to absorb the European funds, said on Thursday.

Romania records largest decrease in incoming tourism in European Union (ANAT)

20:25, 14.04.2022 - Romania has had in the last two years the largest decrease in incoming tourism in the European Union, being almost zero at the level of 2020, the president of the National Association of Tourism Agencies (ANAT), Dumitru Luca, said on Thursday.

European funded new park covering a 21-ha area to welcome its first visitors in Cluj-Napoca

19:50, 07.04.2022 - Starting on Thursday, the residents of Cluj will have a new 21-ha park to enjoy, in which the city hall invested local funds and European funds.

President Iohannis decorates healthcare workers on World Health Day

17:50, 07.04.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday, April 7, World Health Day, decorated doctors and nurses, telling them that that the experience gained in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the prevention measures, will help counteract new epidemiological risk scenarios.

Speaker Ciolacu: Meetings with officials of EU embassies may become a practice in Parliament

16:10, 24.03.2022 - Speaker of Romania's Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu participated on Thursday in a debate to which all members of the diplomatic corps from the member states of the European Union accredited in Romania were invited, Agerpres reports.

State Jewish Theatre offers extraordinary show on Purim 5782 celebration

09:20, 18.03.2022 - The State Jewish Theatre (TES) on Thursday evening presented an extraordinary show dedicated to the celebration of Purim, in the year 5782, according to the Jewish calendar, to a large audience, Agerpres reports.

President Iohannis: NATO does not desire military conflict with Russia

20:50, 17.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, that imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine cannot be done practically, as NATO does not desire a military conflict with the Russian Federation, mentioning that Romania has rallied to this clear position.

Iohannis: Romania is committed in supporting Republic of Moldova to accede to EU

20:10, 17.03.2022 - Romania is committed in supporting the Republic of Moldova during its accession process to the European Union, president Klaus Iohannis reiterated on Thursday.

Georgian Pop, appointed as chairman of National Administration of State Reserves and Special Problems

21:15, 17.02.2022 - Georgian Pop was appointed as chairman, with the rank of secretary of state, of the National Administration of State Reserves and Special Problems, through a decision made by PM Nicolae Ciuca, published in the National Gazette on Thursday.


