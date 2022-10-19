EU’s Von Der Leyen says Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure are war crimesPublicat:
Russia‘s missile and drone attacks on power stations and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are “acts of pure terror” that amount to war crimes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, according to RFE/RL. “Yesterday we saw again Russia’s targeted attacks against civilian infrastructure. This is marking another chapter in an already […] The post EU’s Von Der Leyen says Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure are war crimes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
NATO allies, partners aim to boost Kyiv’s air defence after Russian air raids
11:15, 12.10.2022 - More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine‘s air defence, two days after Russian missiles targeted cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, according to Reuters. Advanced air defence systems are designed…
Putin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine
11:21, 05.10.2022 - President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…
Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums
13:36, 28.09.2022 - Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters. Urging its international partners to impose…
Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia
10:46, 26.09.2022 - Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is “deeply concerned” about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, according to Reuters. Japan…
Putin orders partial Russian mobilization, warns West over nuclear blackmail
10:51, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia‘s first mobilization since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its “nuclear blackmail” Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal, according to Reuters. “If the territorial integrity of our country…
Romania bans use of Russian antivirus software in public institutions
11:21, 15.09.2022 - The Government of Romania approved on Wednesday the draft law on the protection of IT systems of public authorities and institutions in the context of the invasion launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, according to Romania-Insider. The draft law establishes the necessary legal and institutional…
IAEA mission heads to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
10:55, 29.08.2022 - A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency’s chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fueling fears of a radiation disaster, according to Reuters. Captured by Russian troops in March but…
Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war
11:15, 24.08.2022 - Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens as Ukraine observed its Independence Day on Wednesday, six months since the start of the Russian invasion, according to AP News. Authorities in the capital banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly…