EU’s Von Der Leyen says Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure are war crimes

Nicolae Ciucă: Votul din Parlamentul European confirmă că România îndeplineşte cerinţele pentru aderararea la spaţiul Schengen

Nicolae Ciucă: Votul din Parlamentul European confirmă că România îndeplineşte cerinţele pentru aderararea la spaţiul Schengen

Votul din Parlamentul European confirmă că România îndeplineşte cerinţele pentru aderararea la spaţiul Schengen, a declarat în urmă… [citeste mai departe]

In a national first, UBB to host Romania Info Day - Innoveit Week 2022

In a national first, UBB to host Romania Info Day - Innoveit Week 2022

The Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca organizes on October 21, through the Faculty of Mathematics and Information Technology, Romania Info Day - Innoveit Week 2022, an event dedicated to university researchers and professors that takes place for the… [citeste mai departe]

Un bistrițean a fost ameninţat şi tâlhărit de trei persoane, după ce şi-a dat întâlnire cu o fată de 19 ani pentru a întreține relații „intime"

Un bistrițean a fost ameninţat şi tâlhărit de trei persoane, după ce şi-a dat întâlnire cu o fată de 19 ani pentru a întreține relații „intime”

Un bărbat din Bistrița care a apelat la serviciile unei prostituate a fost tâlhărit… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Propagandistul Soloviov vrea ca Rusia să bombardeze România și Polonia: „A venit timpul să le explicăm indivizilor că devin tot mai obraznici"

(video) Propagandistul Soloviov vrea ca Rusia să bombardeze România și Polonia: „A venit timpul să le explicăm indivizilor că devin tot mai obraznici”

Propagandistul rus Vladimir Soloviov cere atacarea bazelor din România și Polonia,… [citeste mai departe]

Sucursala Regionala CF Constanta achizitioneaza lemne de foc (DOCUMENT)

Sucursala Regionala CF Constanta achizitioneaza lemne de foc (DOCUMENT)

Achizitia vizeaza lemn de foc categoria A, pe raza de activitate a SRCF Constanta, in 96 de locatii din patru judete. CNCF CSR SA Sucursala Regionala CF Constanta Unitate Operationala a atribuit contractul "Combustibil solid lemn de focldquo;, tipul procedurii… [citeste mai departe]

Atenţionare de călătorie emisă de MAE: Grevă a angajaţilor spitalelor publice din Atena, joi/ Protestele pot afecta traficul rutier, inclusiv transportul public

Atenţionare de călătorie emisă de MAE: Grevă a angajaţilor spitalelor publice din Atena, joi/ Protestele pot afecta traficul rutier, inclusiv transportul public

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe (MAE) a emis o atenţionare de călătorie… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal feminin / Două amicale puternice pentru naționala României, în luna noiembrie

Fotbal feminin / Două amicale puternice pentru naționala României, în luna noiembrie

Reprezentativa feminină de fotbal a României va disputa, luna viitoare, două jocuri amicale, în vederea începerii pregătirii pentru calificările de anul viitor, pentru WEURO 2025. Astfel, jucătoarele pregătite de Cristian Dulca… [citeste mai departe]

Dino Parc Râșnov se pregătește de Halloween. Ce surprize îi așteaptă pe vizitatori?

Dino Parc Râșnov se pregătește de Halloween. Ce surprize îi așteaptă pe vizitatori?

După o vară de neuitat, în care dinozaurii și animalele preistorice de la Dino Parc Râșnov au fost vizitate de peste 259.000 de turiști, a venit rândul anotimpului de toamnă să își anunțe surprizele pregătite în parc. Dino… [citeste mai departe]

Accident in giratoriul de la Tatarani. Un barbat aflat pe trotineta a fost lovit de masina

Accident in giratoriul de la Tatarani. Un barbat aflat pe trotineta a fost lovit de masina

Un accident de circulatie s-a produs astazi, in jurul orei 13, in localitatea Tatarani, in sensul giratoriu. Potrivit primelor informatii, un barbat aflat pe trotineta a fost lovit de un autoturism, victima fiind asistata… [citeste mai departe]


EU's Von Der Leyen says Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure are war crimes

Publicat:
EU’s Von Der Leyen says Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure are war crimes

Russia's missile and drone attacks on power stations and other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine are "acts of pure terror" that amount to war crimes, European Commission President Ursula said on Wednesday, according to RFE/RL. "Yesterday we saw again Russia's targeted attacks against civilian infrastructure. This is marking another chapter in an already […]

NATO allies, partners aim to boost Kyiv's air defence after Russian air raids

More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine's air defence, two days after Russian missiles targeted cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, according to Reuters.  Advanced air defence systems are designed…

Putin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…

Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums

Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were "null and worthless", and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters.  Urging its international partners to impose…

Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia

Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is "deeply concerned" about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Japan…

Putin orders partial Russian mobilization, warns West over nuclear blackmail

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilization since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal, according to Reuters. "If the territorial integrity of our country…

Romania bans use of Russian antivirus software in public institutions

The Government of Romania approved on Wednesday the draft law on the protection of IT systems of public authorities and institutions in the context of the invasion launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, according to Romania-Insider. The draft law establishes the necessary legal and institutional…

IAEA mission heads to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency's chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fueling fears of a radiation disaster, according to Reuters.  Captured by Russian troops in March but…

Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war

Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens as Ukraine observed its Independence Day on Wednesday, six months since the start of the Russian invasion, according to AP News. Authorities in the capital banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly…


