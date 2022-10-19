EU’s Von Der Leyen says Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure are war crimes

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine‘s air defence, two days after Russian missiles targeted cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, according to Reuters. Advanced air defence systems are designed…

- President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…

- Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters. Urging its international partners to impose…

- Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is “deeply concerned” about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, according to Reuters. Japan…

- President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia‘s first mobilization since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its “nuclear blackmail” Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal, according to Reuters. “If the territorial integrity of our country…

- The Government of Romania approved on Wednesday the draft law on the protection of IT systems of public authorities and institutions in the context of the invasion launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, according to Romania-Insider. The draft law establishes the necessary legal and institutional…

- A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency’s chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fueling fears of a radiation disaster, according to Reuters. Captured by Russian troops in March but…

- Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens as Ukraine observed its Independence Day on Wednesday, six months since the start of the Russian invasion, according to AP News. Authorities in the capital banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly…