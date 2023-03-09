EU to propose extending cuts in gas demand until next year

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Biden administration on Thursday announced export restrictions for dozens of Chinese entities, including server maker Inspur Group Co. and units of genetics firm BGI, citing activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interest, according to Bloomberg. The Commerce Department added…

- China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said relations with Russia were “solid as rock” even as Beijing moves to portray itself as a neutral actor that can broker peace in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. In a meeting on Tuesday with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Wang said China sought…

- The European Commission published rules on Monday that could allow some hydrogen produced in nuclear-based energy systems to count towards EU renewable energy goals, signalling a win for pro-nuclear France, according to Reuters. Hydrogen is central to Europe’s plans to decarbonise heavy industry, and…

- Danish authorities are halting the processing of new applications for offshore wind projects to determine if their permit program violates European Union laws on state subsidies, according to Bloomberg. The Danish Energy Agency is working with its lawyers and the European Commission to ascertain whether…

- Finland may need to reconsider whether to move jointly with Sweden toward membership in NATO after fresh objections to Sweden from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, Bloomberg reports. The “primary option” is still for the two countries to…

- The Netherlands is leading calls for the European Union to target zero emissions from heavy-duty vehicles to bring the polluting sector in line with its climate neutrality goals, Bloomberg reports. The European Commission should set a goal of reducing emissions by 100% from new trucks, buses and coaches,…

- Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

- The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas, according to Reuters. The acquisition was approved under the…