EU to propose extending cuts in gas demand until next year

Aplicatia pentru Programul Casa Verde Fotovoltaice 2023, destinata persoanelor fizice, ar putea fi deschisa la sfarsitul lunii martie (VIDEO)

Maia Sandu, întrevedere cu o delegație a Fondului Monetar Internațional. Despre ce au discutat

Șefa statului Maia Sandu a avut o întrevedere cu o delegație a Fondului Monetar Internațional, condusă de Directorul Departamentului european al Fondului, Alfred Kammer, care se află în aceste zile la Chișinău.… [citeste mai departe]

Podul Oașului-Răsăritului ar putea fi deschis circulației în vara lui 2023. Stadiul lucrărilor este de 70%

În trei luni de zile, Podul Oașului-Răsăritului ar putea fi redat clujenilor, dacă nu vor exista prelungiri ale termenilor de execuție. Potrivit edilului Emil Boc, stadiul lucrărilor… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Bacau:Sanctionat contraventional pentru transport ilegal de persoane

BULETIN DE PRESA Sanctionat contraventional pentru transport ilegal de persoane La data de 07 martie a.c., politistii bacauani au depistat, in trafic, pe strada Calea Moinesti din municipiul Bacau, un barbat de 62 de ani, din localitate, in timp ce transporta,… [citeste mai departe]

Canalul Morii din Reghin este curățat și decolmatat

Administrația Bazinală de Apă Mureș a început lucrările pe Canalul Morii din Reghin, cunoscut în trecut ca zonă de agrement, dar degradat în ultimii ani din cauza vegetației și a deșeurilor aruncate sau deversate în apă. Se lucrează cu utilaje specifice, care permit intervenția asupra fundului… [citeste mai departe]

Investiții productive pentru redresare economică a ALFA TLD S.R.L

S.C. ALFA TLD SRL, cu sediul în Bistrița, Strada Zefirului, și Ministerul Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene, în calitate de Autoritate de Management pentru Programul Operațional Competitivitate 2014-2020 au semnat contractul de finanțare nr. 283/POC/411/AS/15.01.2023:… [citeste mai departe]

Se demolează în Primăverii, minoritarii s-au apucat de cărat fier vechi: În loc de mașini, din fostele garaje au răsărit fotolii, haine, scaune și chiar un pom de Crăciun – VIDEO & GALERIE FOTO

Botoșaniul… [citeste mai departe]

Viktor Orban spune că maghiarii trebuie să aibă prioritate la angajare. „Nu-i putem avantaja pe străini în detrimentul ungurilor”

Ungaria trebuie să asigure locuri de muncă în primul rând pentru unguri „şi abia după aceea pentru toţi ceilalţi”, a afirmat… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Suspectii dintr-un caz de talharie, identificati dupa aproximativ trei luni de la comiterea faptei

La data de 8 martie a.c., politisti din cadrul Politiei municipiului Constanta ndash; Biroul Investigatii Criminale au identificat 2 barbati, de 39 de ani, respectiv 32 de ani, banuiti… [citeste mai departe]

Tanczos: Casa Verde Fotovoltaice din 2023 pentru persoane fizice ar putea începe până la începutul lunii aprilie

Aplicaţia pentru Programul Casa Verde Fotovoltaice 2023, destinată persoanelor fizice, ar putea fi deschisă la sfârşitul lunii martie, începutul lunii aprilie, a anunţat,… [citeste mai departe]


EU to propose extending cuts in gas demand until next year

Publicat:
EU to propose extending cuts in gas demand until next year

will propose extending emergency gas demand reduction measures until next year to ensure it is well prepared for the coming winter, energy chief said, according to Bloomberg.  The current voluntary target to cut consumption by 15% is set to end this month, and prolonging it is necessary to ensure enough […] The post EU to propose extending cuts in gas demand until next year appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

