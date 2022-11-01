EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks

Stiri Recomandate

Rusia continuă importurile de armament din Iran - Teheranul va trimite în premieră rachete avansate ghidate de precizie

Rusia continuă importurile de armament din Iran - Teheranul va trimite în premieră rachete avansate ghidate de precizie

Iranul se pregătește să trimită în Rusia aproximativ 1.000 de arme suplimentare, inclusiv rachete balistice cu rază scurtă de acțiune sol-suprafață și aproximativ… [citeste mai departe]

Alin Ignat, deputat PNL de Alba: Pare că ne ferim să abordăm esențialul. Eu nu sunt construit să fac asta. O spun pe românește

Alin Ignat, deputat PNL de Alba: Pare că ne ferim să abordăm esențialul. Eu nu sunt construit să fac asta. O spun pe românește

Că vorbim de promovarea oamenilor pe criterii de integritate în politică și acționăm în direcția asta, e un lucru de aplaudat. Că vorbim… [citeste mai departe]

Exasperaţi de starea arenelor de pe Bega, suporterii Politehnicii fac un nou marş: „Timişoara vrea Respect!”. Când are loc

Exasperaţi de starea arenelor de pe Bega, suporterii Politehnicii fac un nou marş: „Timişoara vrea Respect!”. Când are loc

Deşi ieri primarul Dominic Fritz şi viceprimarul Cosmin Tabără au anunţat cu „bucurie” că s-au găsit constructori pentru stadionul „lego” dorit… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL – Agenții de poliție admiși la masterul profesional vor fi salarizați

OFICIAL – Agenții de poliție admiși la masterul profesional vor fi salarizați

Agenții de poliție admiși la masterul profesional vor fi salarizați. Acest lucru s-a stabilit prin ORDONANȚĂ DE URGENȚĂ pentru modificarea şi completarea Legii nr. 360/2002 privind Statutul poliţistului. Prin actul normativ aprobat azi… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci tineri din Izvoriu, prinşi la braconaj cu ogari. Amenzile se ridică la 8.370 de lei!

Cinci tineri din Izvoriu, prinşi la braconaj cu ogari. Amenzile se ridică la 8.370 de lei!

În cursul nopții de 31 octombrie spre 01 noiembrie, polițiștii din cadrul Secției de Poliție Rurală Buzoești au acționat pentru respectarea prevederilor Legii 407/2006 a vânătorii și protecției fondului cinegetic, pe… [citeste mai departe]

Înjunghiat în urma unui scandal între vecini, la Timișoara. Bărbat arestat pentru tentativă de omor

Înjunghiat în urma unui scandal între vecini, la Timișoara. Bărbat arestat pentru tentativă de omor

Ceartă între vecini finalizată cu lovituri de cuțit, la Timișoara. Un bărbat a fost arestat preventiv pentru tentativă de omor după ce și-a înjunghiat vecinul. Leziunile i-au pus victimei viața… [citeste mai departe]

Centre de fitness din Mioveni amendate de polițiști

Centre de fitness din Mioveni amendate de polițiști

În ziua de 31 octombrie a.c., între orele 13:00-15:00, polițiștii din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice Argeș au acționat pentru prevenirea și combaterea infracțiunilor la regimul drepturilor de proprietate intelectuală, precum și combaterea faptelor ilicite din domeniul… [citeste mai departe]

78 de rachete și 5 drone kamikaze, lansate luni de Rusia pe teritoriul Ucrainei

78 de rachete și 5 drone kamikaze, lansate luni de Rusia pe teritoriul Ucrainei

78 de rachete și 5 drone kamikaze au fost lansate luni de Rusia pe teritoriul Ucrainei, a anunţat comandantul șef al Forțelor Armate ucrainene, generalul Valery Zalujnî. Iar președintele Volodymyr Zelensky a declarat că Rusia va răspunde pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitură pentru români. Condiții draconice pentru racordarea la rețeaua de apă potabilă

Lovitură pentru români. Condiții draconice pentru racordarea la rețeaua de apă potabilă

Cei aproape 28% dintre români care nu sunt racordați la rețeaua de apă potabilă vor fi nevoiți să cheltuie bani grei pentru a avea acces la această resursă. Ministerul Mediului a decis să modifice fundamental Legea… [citeste mai departe]

O mașină a Poliției lovește un biciclist. Incidentul este mușamalizat (VIDEO)

O mașină a Poliției lovește un biciclist. Incidentul este mușamalizat (VIDEO)

”Siguranță și încredere”: O mașină a Poliției a accidentat un biciclist lângă o trecere de pietoni, iar incidentul se dorește a fi mușamalizat. Avem imagini halucinante, surprinse de o cameră video din apropiere, unde se vede clar cum mașina… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks

Publicat:
EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks

is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine‘s energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, according to Reuters. “I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector,” she said […] The post EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war

12:50, 07.10.2022 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday, according to Reuters. The latest developments in Ukraine,…

Putin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine

11:21, 05.10.2022 - President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…

Russia’s Federation Council ratifies annexation of four Ukrainian regions

12:36, 04.10.2022 - The upper house of Russia‘s parliament voted on Tuesday to approve the incorporation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia, as Moscow sets about formally annexing territory it sized from Kyiv during its seven-month conflict, according to Reuters.  In a session on Tuesday, the Federation Council unanimously…

Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums

13:36, 28.09.2022 - Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters.  Urging its international partners to impose…

EU says members will need joint position on Russians arriving at borders

15:36, 22.09.2022 - The European Union will need to establish a joint position on requests for entry by Russians fleeing their country due to the war in Ukraine, the bloc’s executive said on Thursday, according to Reuters. The European Commission said that member states will have to assess requests on a case-by-case basis,…

Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

13:10, 13.09.2022 - Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains, according to AP News. “From the beginning of September until today, our soldiers have already liberated more than 6,000…

EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

10:16, 30.08.2022 - European Union defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to Reuters.  Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate…

IAEA mission heads to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

10:55, 29.08.2022 - A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog was on its way on Monday to Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency’s chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fueling fears of a radiation disaster, according to Reuters.  Captured by Russian troops in March but…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 01 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 9°C | 22°C
Iasi 6°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 16°C
Timisoara 7°C | 21°C
Constanta 11°C | 18°C
Brasov 5°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.947
EUR 4.9134
CHF 4.9819
GBP 5.7099
CAD 3.6523
XAU 262.679
JPY 3.3617
CNY 0.6802
AED 1.3469
AUD 3.1896
MDL 0.2562
BGN 2.5122

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec