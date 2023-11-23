EU to deploy more staff on Finnish-Russian border amid asylum crisis

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Finland will close four of the nine crossing points on its border with Russia on Saturday to stem a flow of asylum seekers to the Nordic nation, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Neighbouring Norway, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic, is also ready to…

- The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs commission delayed a vote on Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Thursday in a further setback to the Nordic country’s hopes of joining the Western alliance after 18 months of waiting, according to Reuters. Chairman Fuat Oktay said the commission, which is controlled…

- Finland‘s coast guard said on Thursday that Russia has completed repairs of a Russian Baltic Sea telecoms cable that was damaged six weeks ago around the same time that a gas pipeline and other communications cables were broken, according to Reuters. Finnish and Estonian investigators have said they…

- The number of rail wagons heading to the ports of Ukraine‘s Odesa region continued to rise over the past week thanks to the successful operation of the alternative Black Sea exports corridor, a senior railways official said late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Valeriy Tkachov, deputy director of…

- The European Commission is aiming to reach an agreement on steel and aluminium with the United States by the end of the year to bring a definitive end to US import tariffs on the metals, Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said on Thursday, according to Reuters. US and EU negotiators failed to reach…

- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters. In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…

- President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking Russia‘s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States, according to Reuters. Russia says that it will not resume testing unless Washington does…

- Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on world leaders on Thursday to defuse tensions as they met at a Southeast Asian-hosted summit to focus on security and trade against a backdrop of intensifying big-power rivalries, according to Reuters. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese Premier Li Qiang,…