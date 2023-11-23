EU to deploy more staff on Finnish-Russian border amid asylum crisisPublicat:
European Border and Coast Guard Agency Frontex said on Thursday it will send more officers and other staff to Finland next week as the Nordic nation seeks to limit the number of asylum seekers coming via Russia, according to Reuters. Helsinki has accused Moscow of funneling migrants to the border from nations such as Yemen, […] The post EU to deploy more staff on Finnish-Russian border amid asylum crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Finland to close four Russia border crossings to stop asylum seekers
09:10, 17.11.2023 - Finland will close four of the nine crossing points on its border with Russia on Saturday to stem a flow of asylum seekers to the Nordic nation, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Neighbouring Norway, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic, is also ready to…
Sweden’s NATO bid delayed in Turkish parliament
08:40, 17.11.2023 - The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs commission delayed a vote on Sweden‘s NATO membership bid on Thursday in a further setback to the Nordic country’s hopes of joining the Western alliance after 18 months of waiting, according to Reuters. Chairman Fuat Oktay said the commission, which is controlled…
Russia completes repair of Baltic Sea telecoms cable, Finland says
13:55, 16.11.2023 - Finland‘s coast guard said on Thursday that Russia has completed repairs of a Russian Baltic Sea telecoms cable that was damaged six weeks ago around the same time that a gas pipeline and other communications cables were broken, according to Reuters. Finnish and Estonian investigators have said they…
Ukraine raises grain deliveries to Black Sea ports
09:55, 10.11.2023 - The number of rail wagons heading to the ports of Ukraine‘s Odesa region continued to rise over the past week thanks to the successful operation of the alternative Black Sea exports corridor, a senior railways official said late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Valeriy Tkachov, deputy director of…
EU aims to resolve US steel dispute by year end
14:46, 09.11.2023 - The European Commission is aiming to reach an agreement on steel and aluminium with the United States by the end of the year to bring a definitive end to US import tariffs on the metals, Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said on Thursday, according to Reuters. US and EU negotiators failed to reach…
Germany’s Baerbock backs advancing Ukraine’s EU membership bid
14:55, 02.11.2023 - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters. In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…
Putin revokes Russia’s ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
12:25, 02.11.2023 - President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking Russia‘s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States, according to Reuters. Russia says that it will not resume testing unless Washington does…
Southeast Asians wary of new conflicts as big powers join ASEAN summit
10:21, 07.09.2023 - Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on world leaders on Thursday to defuse tensions as they met at a Southeast Asian-hosted summit to focus on security and trade against a backdrop of intensifying big-power rivalries, according to Reuters. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese Premier Li Qiang,…