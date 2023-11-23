EU to deploy more staff on Finnish-Russian border amid asylum crisis

Stiri Recomandate

Lumini de cazino și nopți cu Jackpot: fascinația păcănelelor

În lumea cazinourilor, chiar și a celor online, lumini strălucitoare și sunete atrăgătoare definesc atmosfera. Și adesea păcănelele sunt vedetele care captivă atenția jucătorilor. Divertismentul generat de acestea, cât și… Articolul Lumini de cazino și nopți cu Jackpot:… [citeste mai departe]

Viceprimarul Braşovului: Lăsaţi maşina acasă sau la hotel dacă veniţi la evenimentele din Piaţa Sfatului, în timpul Sărbătorilor de iarnă

Viceprimarul municipiului Braşov, Flavia Boghiu (USR), i-a invitat, joi, pe braşoveni şi turişti să-şi… [citeste mai departe]

Record de cereri și negocieri desfășurate în ultimii 7 ani în cadrul Centrului de Soluționare Alternativă a Litigiilor în domeniul Bancar (CSALB)

Restructurarea creditelor a fost principala rezolvare găsită de consumatori și bănci în urma negocierilor… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele CMG s-a întâlnit cu Klaus Schwab

Președintele și editorul-șef al China Media Group (CMG), Shen Haixiong, s-a întâlnit marți la Beijing cu fondatorul și președintele executiv al Forumului Economic Mondial (WEF), Klaus Schwab.  Shen Haixiong a spus că mesajele transmise de președintele Xi Jinping la reuniunea cu președintele SUA Joe Biden… [citeste mai departe]

Institutul de Cercetări Avansate de Mediu, inaugurat la Timișoara

Institutul de Cercetări Avansate de Mediu a fost inaugurat oficial joi de reprezentanții Universității de Vest din Timișoara. Beneficiari sunt oamenii care cercetează în domenii ale științelor exacte, științele naturii și cele ale pământului însă se vor alătura și colegii… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Poliția acuză agricultorii de acțiuni agresive, soldate cu altercații: Au atentat la bunurile statului, vor fi documentaţi

Oamenii legii au venit cu o reacție, după îmbrâncelile de pe șoseaua Hîncești cu fermierii. „Condamnăm acțiunile agresive ale agricultorilor… [citeste mai departe]

“Am suflet de Crăciun!” Concert extraordinar de colinde și cântece de Crăciun oferit târgoviștenilor de Fuego

Concert extraordinar de colinde și cântece de Crăciun Paul Surugiu-Fuego – ”Am Suflet De Crăciun!”, și la Târgoviște! Îndrăgitul artist Paul Surugiu Fuego pleacă… [citeste mai departe]

Victorie pentru Steaua în şaisprezecimile Cupei Challenge la volei masculin

CSA Steaua Bucureşti a învins echipa austriacă McDonalds Ried im Innkreis, cu scorul de 3-1 (25-18, 25-13, 19-25, 25-16) pe teren propriu, în prima manşă a şaisprezecimilor de finală ale Cupei Challenge la volei masculin.Vicecampioana României s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ciolacu: „În anul 2024 nu vor fi măriri de taxe şi impozite şi va exista o stabilitate politică”

Premierul Ciolacu: „În anul 2024 nu vor fi măriri de taxe şi impozite şi va exista o stabilitate politică” Premierul Ciolacu: „În anul 2024 nu vor fi măriri de taxe şi impozite… [citeste mai departe]


EU to deploy more staff on Finnish-Russian border amid asylum crisis

and said on Thursday it will send more officers and other staff to Finland next week as the Nordic nation seeks to limit the number of asylum seekers coming via Russia, according to ReutersHelsinki has accused Moscow of funneling migrants to the border from nations such as Yemen, […] The post EU to deploy more staff on Finnish-Russian border amid asylum crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

