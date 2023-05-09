EU set for tough talks after lawmakers back stricter methane rules

Stiri Recomandate

EVALUARE NAȚIONALĂ clasa a II-a 2023: subiectele la Limba română scris. Peste 2500 de elevi din Alba au participat la testare

EVALUARE NAȚIONALĂ clasa a II-a 2023: subiectele la Limba română scris. Peste 2500 de elevi din Alba au participat la testare

EVALUARE NAȚIONALĂ clasa a II-a 2023: subiectele la Limba română scris. Peste 2500 de elevi din Alba au participat la testare Elevii de clasa… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Piatra-Neamț: iluminat public modern în tot orașul

Primăria Piatra-Neamț: iluminat public modern în tot orașul

Pe străzile Muncii, Pompiliu Clement, I.L. Caragiale, Orhei V2 și Frăsinului, cuprinse în proiectul de extindere a rețelei de iluminat public, s-au finalizat lucrările de extindere. În cadrul aceluiași proiect urmează lucrări pe Bd. Republicii nr. 17, străzile Hangului, Uzinei,… [citeste mai departe]

Micul Prinţ … la Muzeul de Artă

Micul Prinţ … la Muzeul de Artă

La 80 de ani de la prima apariție a volumului ,,Micul Prinț” și a XXVIII-a ediție a evenimentului sătmărean, provocarea din acest an a pornit de la  popasul prințișorului , coborât de pe a sa Planetă, pe Pămănt, unde: ” De pe un munte înalt ca acesta, a zis el atunci, o să cuprind cu […] [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Municipiului Constanta solicita acord de mediu pentru reamenajarea spatiilor verzi din parcul Tabacarie

Primaria Municipiului Constanta solicita acord de mediu pentru reamenajarea spatiilor verzi din parcul Tabacarie

UAT Municipiul Constanta a depus solicitare de emitere a acordului de mediu pentru proiectul: Reamenajarea Spatiului Verde Zona Parc Tabacarie din municipiul Constanta, in judetul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: O barjă pentru găzduirea migranților ajunge în Marea Britanie

VIDEO: O barjă pentru găzduirea migranților ajunge în Marea Britanie

O barjă închiriată de guvernul britanic pentru a găzdui 500 de migranți a sosit marți, 9 mai, în sud-vestul Angliei pentru a fi reamenajată înainte de a fi folosită. Nava Bibby Stockholm a sosit dimineața devreme la Falmouth, unde va fi supusă unei inspecții… [citeste mai departe]

Timișoara, reprezentată la Festivalul Culturii Române de la Cracovia, în Polonia

Timișoara, reprezentată la Festivalul Culturii Române de la Cracovia, în Polonia

După o pauză de trei ani, Institutul Cultural Român Varșovia reia, începând cu ziua de 10 mai, Festivalul Culturii Române de la Cracovia și Caravana Noului Cinema Românesc. Una din temele importante ale celei de-a XIII-a ediții a festivalului,… [citeste mai departe]

Incident grav la un spital din Capitală. Doi agenți de pază, agresați. Unul a fost lovit în plin de o mașină

Incident grav la un spital din Capitală. Doi agenți de pază, agresați. Unul a fost lovit în plin de o mașină

Un tânăr a fost reţinut după ce a produs un adevărat scandal în curtea Spitalului Clinic de Urgenţă „Sfântul Pantelimon” din Bucureşti, lovind în faţă un agent de pază, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Răspunsul halucinant al Fondului de Garantare a Asiguraților la solicitarea Eurohold și BERD

Răspunsul halucinant al Fondului de Garantare a Asiguraților la solicitarea Eurohold și BERD

(...)Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară a procedat la numirea FGA în calitate de administrator interimar cu atribuțiile prevăzute de Legea nr. 213 din 2015 și precizate în cadrul Deciziei ASF nr. 264 din 17… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Zelenski condamnă restricțiile impuse de țările vecine, în special, la importul de cereale din Ucraina: Sunt dure și protecționiste

(video) Zelenski condamnă restricțiile impuse de țările vecine, în special, la importul de cereale din Ucraina: Sunt dure și protecționiste

Președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, condamnă restricţiile comerciale impuse de țările vecine asupra importurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Afaceriștii chinezi întră tare în Europa: Au mirosit deja banul și se impun pe piața bateriilor electrice

Afaceriștii chinezi întră tare în Europa: Au mirosit deja banul și se impun pe piața bateriilor electrice

Investiţiile chineze în Europa se modifică de la fuziuni şi achiziţii la proiecte de tip greenfield, în special în domeniul producerii de baterii pentru vehicule electrice, arată… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU set for tough talks after lawmakers back stricter methane rules

Publicat:
EU set for tough talks after lawmakers back stricter methane rules

voted on Tuesday in favour of rules that would force companies selling oil and gas in Europe to cut their methane emissions, setting itself up for tough negotiations with EU countries seeking weaker limits on the potent greenhouse gas, according to Reuters. Methane is the second-biggest cause of climate change, after carbon […] The post EU set for tough talks after lawmakers back stricter methane rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU lawmakers back human rights, environmental checks for big companies

15:15, 25.04.2023 - European Union lawmakers on Tuesday backed rules requiring thousands of large companies to identify and mitigate human rights abuses like child labour or slavery, and environmental damage by suppliers, according to Reuters.  The European Parliament’s legal affairs committee voted to approve the draft…

Germany waters down plan to legalise cannabis after talks with Brussels

13:51, 12.04.2023 - The German government on Wednesday watered down plans to legalise cannabis, presenting legislation that would allow private cultivation and distribution through non-profit groups but not widespread sales of the drug in shops,  according to Reuters.  The legislation also foresees a pilot project for…

Belarus says it decided to host Russian nuclear weapons after NATO pressure

12:00, 28.03.2023 - Belarus said on Tuesday it had decided to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons after years of pressure from the United States and its allies aimed at changing its political and geopolitical direction, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Moscow would in future…

France rejects German push to change rules on car emissions

11:50, 21.03.2023 - France’s European affairs minister rejected on Tuesday opposition by Germany to a law that would require new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, with the minister saying an earlier agreement should be upheld, according to Reuters. After months of negotiations, the European Parliament,…

Russia open to Ukraine talks, but won’t give up annexed regions

15:30, 28.02.2023 - The Kremlin on Tuesday repeated its position that Russia was open to negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict, but that new “territorial realities” could not be ignored, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia would never renounce its claims to four Ukrainian regions…

France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks

13:40, 27.02.2023 - France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…

Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless

12:50, 24.02.2023 - Turkey issued rebuilding regulations on Friday for a region devastated by earthquakes this month to enable companies or charities to help in the urgent task of building new homes for the millions who need rehousing after the devastating tremors, according to Reuters. More than 160,000 buildings, containing…

Biden, after trip to Ukraine, in Poland to meet NATO allies

10:20, 21.02.2023 - President Joe Biden will tell U.S. allies on Tuesday that the United States is behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion and will stress American support for NATO’s eastern flank, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 mai 2023
USD 4.4806
EUR 4.9202
CHF 5.026
GBP 5.6548
CAD 3.3513
XAU 292.108
JPY 3.3214
CNY 0.6473
AED 1.2202
AUD 3.0298
MDL 0.2485
BGN 2.5156

Urmareste stirile pe: