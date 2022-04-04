EU says it holds Russia responsible for atrocities in Ukraine

EU says it holds Russia responsible for atrocities in UkrainePublicat:
The European Union condemned Russia for atrocities by its military in several Ukrainian towns, saying that the bloc will work "as a matter of urgency" on additional sanctions against Moscow, according to Bloomberg. "The Russian authorities are responsible for these atrocities, committed while they had effective control of the area," the bloc said Monday in
