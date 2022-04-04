EU says it holds Russia responsible for atrocities in Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Volodimir Zelenski, discurs de 15 minute în Parlamentul României. Vor lua cuvântul și Ciolacu, și Cîțu

Membrii birourilor permanente ale Camerei Deputaților și Senatului se reunesc, luni, pentru a lua la cunoștiință despre discursul președintelui Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, în ședința… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Sănătăţii: 1.332 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, în ultimele 24 de ore

Un număr de 1.332 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2 au fost înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, cu 97 mai puţine faţă de ziua anterioară, fiind efectuate aproape 16.000 de teste, a informat, luni, Ministerul Sănătăţii. În… [citeste mai departe]

Omul de afaceri condamnat la 6 ani de închisoare, DE NEGĂSIT!

Omul de afaceri Florin Macovei din Braşov a fost condamnat definitiv de Curtea de Apel Bucureşti la şase ani închisoare într-un dosar de corupţie şi obţinerea frauduloasă de fonduri europene în valoare de 3 milioane de euro. Poliția Română l-a dat în urmărire! În acest dosar… [citeste mai departe]

Drapelul de lupta al IJJ Tulcea, decorat prin decret prezidential

Luni, 4 martie, in cadrul unui eveniment organizat la sediul Inspectoratului General al Jandarmeriei Romane, cu ocazia aniversarii a 172 de ani de la infiintarea Jandarmeriei Romane, Drapelul de lupta al Inspectoratului de Jandarmi Judetean IJJ Tulcea a fost decorat prin… [citeste mai departe]

Patru zile consecutive de scădere a ratei de infectare cu coronavirus în Timiș. A scăzut și numărul pacienților COVID-19 aflați la Terapie Intensivă

Prefectura Timiș a anunțat că, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ au fost confirmate 68 cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Concurenți „Casa iubirii”. Cine sunt cei 14 tineri ai noii emisiuni prezentate de Andreea Mantea la Kanal D

Noii concurenți „Casa iubirii” și-au făcut apariția pe micile ecrane în emisiunea prezentată de Andreea Mantea. Șapte băieți și șapte fete s-au înscris pentru o nouă experiență,… [citeste mai departe]

Luna Nouă în Berbec și Revelionul astral

Dezideriu Undeva spre începutul lui aprilie, acum câteva zile, a avut loc faza maximă de Lună Nouă în Berbec. O Lună Nouă care anunță începerea unui „nou an”, un nou ciclu astral, dat fiind că orice Lună Nouă reprezintă un început și energia Berbecului deschide ciclul de 12 zodii. Vorbim despre o Lună Nouă spre […]… [citeste mai departe]

Campusul Universității de Științe Agronomice și Medicină Veterinară din București a fost gazda Crosului USAMV, competiție sportivă dedicată iubitorilor de mișcare în aer liber

În weekend-ul care tocmai… [citeste mai departe]

PMP Prahova mai unit ca niciodată! Eugen Tomac: suntem al treilea partid din România!

Duminică, 3 aprilie, a avut loc ședința Colegiului Județean al Partidului Mișcarea Populară Prahova. Alături de președintele PMP Eugen Tomac și de secretarul general PMP, Ionuț Simionca, au mai participat: Liliana Nițu, vicepreședinte… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic:Judetul Arges - Trafic reluat pe autostrada A1

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca traficul a fost reluat pe ambele benzi pe Autostrada A1 pe sensul Pitesti catre Bucuresti, la kilometrul 106, in zona localitatii Catanele, judetul Arges. In urma accidentului in care au fost implicate… [citeste mai departe]


EU says it holds Russia responsible for atrocities in Ukraine

Publicat:
condemned Russia for atrocities by its military in several Ukrainian towns, saying that the bloc will work “as a matter of urgency” on additional sanctions against Moscow, according to Bloomberg. “ authorities are responsible for these atrocities, committed while they had effective control of the area,” the bloc said Monday in […] The post EU says it holds Russia responsible for atrocities in Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia says it will sharply cut military activity in Ukraine ‘De-Escalation’

16:05, 29.03.2022 - Russia said it was taking steps to “de-escalate” the conflict in Ukraine, pledging to cut back military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv and holding out the prospect of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to seal a possible peace deal, according to Bloomberg. …

War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

13:35, 15.03.2022 - The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow – in which Arestovich is not personally…

Ukrainian refugees boost demand for euro banknotes in Romania

16:25, 07.03.2022 - Romania’s central bank asked lenders to increase their physical cash holdings of foreign currency due to increased demand for mostly euro banknotes from an unprecedented number of people fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  As more than 250,000 refugees have entered Romania…

Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling

12:35, 07.03.2022 - Russia announced a yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, but previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow’s armed forces continued to hammer some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the announcement, according to…

Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions

11:51, 01.03.2022 - U.S. payment card firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Visa said on Monday it was taking prompt action to ensure compliance with…

European gas rises after U.S. rejects Russia claims of pullback

12:10, 17.02.2022 - European natural gas prices increased after two days of declines as the U.S. rejected Russia’s claims that it was pulling back troops from the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Moscow instead added as many 7,000 military personnel to the area, senior U.S. administration officials said, without…

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

12:20, 14.02.2022 - Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters.  Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its…

Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission

10:55, 07.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion, according to Reuters.  Macron has made a frenetic series of phone…


