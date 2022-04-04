EU says it holds Russia responsible for atrocities in Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russia said it was taking steps to “de-escalate” the conflict in Ukraine, pledging to cut back military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv and holding out the prospect of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to seal a possible peace deal, according to Bloomberg. …

- The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow – in which Arestovich is not personally…

- Romania’s central bank asked lenders to increase their physical cash holdings of foreign currency due to increased demand for mostly euro banknotes from an unprecedented number of people fleeing the war in neighboring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. As more than 250,000 refugees have entered Romania…

- Russia announced a yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, but previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow’s armed forces continued to hammer some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the announcement, according to…

- U.S. payment card firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Visa said on Monday it was taking prompt action to ensure compliance with…

- European natural gas prices increased after two days of declines as the U.S. rejected Russia’s claims that it was pulling back troops from the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. Moscow instead added as many 7,000 military personnel to the area, senior U.S. administration officials said, without…

- Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters. Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its…

- French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow on Monday in a risky diplomatic move, seeking commitments from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down tensions with Ukraine, where Western leaders fear the Kremlin plans an invasion, according to Reuters. Macron has made a frenetic series of phone…