EU reaches landmark deal to fight greenwashing in bond market

Postul a devenit un lux pentru teleormăneni

Social Postul a devenit un lux pentru teleormăneni martie 1, 2023 14:25 Luni, 27 februarie, creștinii ortodocși au intrat în Postul Paștelui. Durata acestuia este de 40 de zile, anul acesta, Învierea Domnului, fiind sărbătorită pe data de 16 aprilie. De asemenea, Postul Mare este cel mai lung de peste an, dar și… [citeste mai departe]

Ramzan Kadîrov este bolnav, cu suspiciuni de otrăvire, și a chemat la Groznîi un nefrolog din străinătate: „N-are încredere în medicii de la Moscova”

Ramzan Kadîrov, 46 de ani, are probleme majore de sănătate, cel mai probabil probleme… [citeste mai departe]

Traditii funerare in Romania si alegerea celor mai bune servicii de acest fel

Traditiile funerare din Romania au o istorie lunga si bogata, influentata atat de locatia geografica a tarii, cat si de mostenirea ei culturala. De la folosirea vesmintelor traditionale pana la rolul muzicii si al mancarii, aceste traditii reflecta… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Justiției o propune pe Alina Albu la șefia DIICOT

În data de 24.02.2023, s-au desfășurat la sediul Ministerului Justiției interviurile pentru funcția de Procuror – Șef al DIICOT. „În urma analizei candidaturilor prin prisma celor precizate mai sus, am selectat și propus pentru funcția de Procuror-Șef al DIICOT pe doamna procuror… [citeste mai departe]

Dorin Recean, după întâlnirea cu Nicolae Ciucă: România a fost alături de noi, ori de câte ori a fost nevoie

Aflat în prima sa vizită peste hotare, prim-ministrul Republicii Moldova, Dorin Recean, a discutat, la Palatul Victoria, cu omologul său român, Nicolae Ciucă, despre proiecte… [citeste mai departe]

Sfatul psihologului. Ne putem reconfigura creierul?

Neuroplasticitatea este capacitatea creierului de a forma noi conexiuni și căi și de a schimba modul în care sunt conectate circuitele sale; neurogeneza este capacitatea și mai uimitoare a creierului de a crește noi neuroni (Bergland, 2017).Căile neuronale sunt alcătuite din neuroni conectați prin… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul privind publicitatea pentru jocuri de noroc, adoptat de Senat

Senatul a adoptat, miercuri, în plen, proiectul care vizează limitarea publicităţii audiovizuale pentru jocurile de noroc şi pentru pariurile sportive. S-au înregistrat 80 de voturi „pentru” şi două abţineri. Plenul şi-a însuşit raportul de admitere cu amendamente… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 55.000 de conturi, activate în platforma de înregistrare a Sistemului de Garanţie-Returnare de către comercianţi, producători si importatori de băuturi / Garda de Mediu a demarat controale

”RetuRO… [citeste mai departe]

De ce fumătorii au șanse de 7 ori mai mari să își piardă dinții

De ce fumătorii au șanse de 7 ori mai mari să își piardă dinții „Sunt din ce în ce mai multe dovezi ce arată că fumatul grăbește progresia bolii parodontale și îngreunează procesul de vindecare. De asemenea, fumatul stă la baza unui procent foarte mare dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Încheierea unei polițe RCA se va putea face direct de pe telefon, prin aplicația 24pay

La început de primăvară, 24pay își completează gama de produse disponibile în aplicație și lansează un nou serviciu util oricărui conducător auto din România: încheierea polițelor RCA direct de pe telefonul mobil. Serviciul… [citeste mai departe]


EU reaches landmark deal to fight greenwashing in bond market

negotiators reached a deal to establish a green bond standard, giving investors long-awaited clarity that their money is aligned with the region’s climate ambitions, according to Bloomberg. Companies that use the standard will have to prove that the proceeds from their green bonds are in line with the bloc’s list of environmentally friendly […] The post EU reaches landmark deal to fight greenwashing in bond market appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Denmark suspends handling new wind power projects citing EU laws

12:05, 07.02.2023 - Danish authorities are halting the processing of new applications for offshore wind projects to determine if their permit program violates European Union laws on state subsidies, according to Bloomberg. The Danish Energy Agency is working with its lawyers and the European Commission to ascertain whether…

EU sees legal grounds to use seized Russian central bank assets

15:20, 26.01.2023 - European Union member states have been told the bloc has the legal authority to temporarily leverage at least E33.8 billion of Russian central bank assets to help pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. The bloc’s Council Legal Service…

EU’s power market overhaul talks to focus on shielding consumers

10:16, 17.01.2023 - European Union government officials will discuss key elements of a planned overhaul of the bloc’s power market this week, setting the scene for difficult negotiations on how to shield the economy from an energy crisis, Bloomberg reports. Sweden, which holds the rotating presidency of the bloc, proposed…

Orban offers to loosen control of universities after EU pressure

13:55, 12.01.2023 - Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government signaled readiness to compromise after the European Union shut most Hungarian universities out of the bloc’s flagship Erasmus scholarship program and academic funding, according to Bloomberg.  Hungary is prepared to loosen political control over universities…

Turkey-Bulgaria LNG deal opens quiet corner of Europe gas market

13:25, 03.01.2023 - Turkey gave Bulgaria access to its liquefied natural gas terminals, opening up a tightly controlled corner of the European gas market that could help diversify the region’s supply mix, according to Bloomberg. Bulgaria’s state-owned Bulgargaz EAD will be able to import LNG via Turkey’s terminals and…

Italy to test travelers from China for Covid, wants EU to do same

10:45, 29.12.2022 - Italy will begin testing all arrivals from China for Covid, and wants European Union countries to do the same, after a virus scare at Milan airport, according to Bloomberg. Authorities in Milan earlier said that almost half of the passengers on two flights from China tested positive for the virus. Most…

EU agrees to tap carbon market for E20 billion in energy pivot

12:00, 14.12.2022 - European Union policymakers agreed to raise E20 billion from the region’s carbon market to help finance the bloc’s strategy to wean itself off Russian natural gas, in a deal that is set to involve the use of some permits currently withdrawn from the system, Bloomberg reports. Under the agreement clinched…

EU nations agree to unblock Ukraine aid, approve Hungary funds

10:36, 13.12.2022 - European Union countries reached a preliminary agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive crucial aid from the bloc after Hungary dropped its opposition in exchange for a graft-related reduction in financial penalties. The forint surged against the euro, according to Bloomberg. Hungary had been…


