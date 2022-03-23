EU loosens state aid rules for companies affected by sanctions on Russia EU companies affected by sanctions imposed on Russia can get up to 400,000 euros in state support and compensation up to 30% of energy costs under looser EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. From airlines to carmakers to tourism businesses, thousands of companies across the 27-country bloc have […] The post EU loosens state aid rules for companies affected by sanctions on Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

