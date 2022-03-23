EU loosens state aid rules for companies affected by sanctions on Russia

Stiri Recomandate

Aproape 1.000 de participanți la „Marşul pentru viaţă", la Vicovu de Sus

Aproape 1.000 de participanți la „Marşul pentru viaţă”, la Vicovu de Sus

 Aproape 1.000 de participanți, în majoritate elevi ai Liceului Tehnologic „Ion Nistor" din Vicovu de Sus, au fost prezenți miercuri, 23 martie, la acțiunea „Marşul pentru viaţă", ediția a V-a.Mesajul pe care l-au scandat participanții pe parcursul… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina. Consilier al lui Zelenski, despre negocierile cu Rusia: „Destul de dificile"

Război în Ucraina. Consilier al lui Zelenski, despre negocierile cu Rusia: „Destul de dificile”

Ucraina cataloghează miercuri drept ”dificile” negocierile pe care le poartă cu Rusia, în vederea unei încetări a ostilităţilor, la fel ca Moscova, mai înainte, iar ambele părţi se acuză reciproc de… [citeste mai departe]

Curs valutar 23 martie 2022. Cât costă euro și dolarul la aproape o lună de la invazia Rusiei în Ucraina

Curs valutar 23 martie 2022. Cât costă euro și dolarul la aproape o lună de la invazia Rusiei în Ucraina

Moneda naţională a scăzut, miercuri, în raport cu euro, dar a crescut comparativ cu dolarul american, potrivit cursului anunțat de BNR.Cursul pentru euro anunţat de Banca Naţională a… [citeste mai departe]

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat un proiect de lege care prevede înfiinţarea Institutului de promovare a vinului românesc

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat un proiect de lege care prevede înfiinţarea Institutului de promovare a vinului românesc

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat, miercuri, un proiect de lege care prevede înfiinţarea Institutului de promovare a vinului românesc, în subordinea Oficiului Naţional… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrare RAJA în Constanța. Se oprește apa în cartierul Tomis Nord

Lucrare RAJA în Constanța. Se oprește apa în cartierul Tomis Nord

Având în vedere complexitatea lucrărilor, dar și volumul mare de apă de la nivelul conductei avariate, cu diametrul de 600 mm, de pe bd. Tomis (bl.T14) din municipiul Constanța, a fost necesară sistarea furnizării apei potabile și pe tronsonul care asigură alimentarea… [citeste mai departe]

Ursul Masha, salvat de la circul din Ucraina

Ursul Masha, salvat de la circul din Ucraina

Vă dau o veste inedită. A călătorit o noapte întreagă, pe un culcuș moale de paie. Peste 30 de ore cu mașina pe ruta Ucraina-România în drum spre libertate. Acum este la adăpost, se bucură de liniște și pace. Masha a pășit astăzi pentru prima oară în pădure, în România! Cu pași timizi la început … Post-ul Ursul… [citeste mai departe]

Traian Băsescu este fost colaborator al fostei Securități din vremea regimului comunist, stabilește definitiv ICCJ

Traian Băsescu este fost colaborator al fostei Securități din vremea regimului comunist, stabilește definitiv ICCJ

Judecătorii ICCJ au stabilit, miercuri, definitiv, că fostul președinte al României Traian Băsescu a fost colaborator al fostei Securități, după ce a respins recursul… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr fără permis de conducere a fost prins de polițiștii din Brașov în timp ce conducea cu o viteză de 155 de km/h

Un tânăr fără permis de conducere a fost prins de polițiștii din Brașov în timp ce conducea cu o viteză de 155 de km/h

Polițiști din cadrul Serviciului Rutier Brașov efectuează cercetări în cadrul unui dosar penal sub aspectul săvârșirii infracțiunii de “conducerea… [citeste mai departe]

Invitați din Franța și Germania au participat la ateliere și spectacole de teatru la Sibiu

Invitați din Franța și Germania au participat la ateliere și spectacole de teatru la Sibiu

Două grupuri de tineri din Franța și Germania s-au aflat, zilele trecute, în vizită la Sibiu, în cadrul proiectului european Erasmus +, Open Houses, din care fac parte Teatrul Național „Radu Stanca” Sibiu, Asociația… [citeste mai departe]

A început ediția 2022 a Concursului Național Interdisciplinar "ARISTOTEL", singurul concurs de cultură generală, logică, matematică și creativitate pentru elevi

A început ediția 2022 a Concursului Național Interdisciplinar ”ARISTOTEL”, singurul concurs de cultură generală, logică, matematică și creativitate pentru elevi

Au început înscrierile pentru o nouă ediție a Concursului… [citeste mai departe]


EU loosens state aid rules for companies affected by sanctions on Russia

Publicat:
EU loosens state aid rules for companies affected by sanctions on Russia

EU companies affected by sanctions imposed on Russia can get up to 400,000 euros in state support and compensation up to 30% of energy costs under looser EU state aid rules, the said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  From airlines to carmakers to tourism businesses, thousands of companies across the 27-country bloc have […]

