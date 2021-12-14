EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

Stiri Recomandate

ANRE desemnează furnizori de energie electrică de ultimă instanță, care vor prelua clienții companiilor care ies de pe piață

Pentru asigurarea continuității în furnizarea cu gaze naturale, Autoritatea Națională de Reglementare în Domeniul Energiei (ANRE) a desemnat… [citeste mai departe]

6 motive pentru care bijuteriile inteligente sunt cadouri ideale de Crăciun

Se apropie sezonul sărbătorilor de iarnă, iar asta înseamnă că suntem din ce în ce mai aproape de febra cadourilor. Iar dacă ai început deja să te gândești că nu ai idei pentru cadourile celor dragi, venim cu o sugestie: ce zici de bijuterii inteligente?… [citeste mai departe]

Stelian Ion, atac dur: Prin sancționarea lui Dănileț se încearcă reducerea la tăcere a magistraților

"Este vorba de acest judecători care lua atitudine față de nenorocirile petrecute în perioada 2018-2019, față de modificările legislative toxice și de modificări ale Codului de Procedură… [citeste mai departe]

Cât ajută VACCINAREA? Cu peste 80% cetățeni vaccinați cu prima doză, Spania intră în valul ȘASE al pandemiei

Ministerul spaniol al Sănătăţii a raportat luni 49.802 de contagieri cu noul coronavirus şi 103 decese în acest sfârşit de săptămână, ceea ce ridică incidenţa la 381… [citeste mai departe]

Startup-ul românesc Humans.ai a ridicat 1.170.000 $ în mai puțin de 30 min., stabilind un nou record

Tokenul nativ Humans.ai, $HEART, este deja listat pe unul dintre cele mai importante exchange-uri de criptomonede din lume – KuCoin Humans.ai, startup-ul românesc de deep-tech, care dezvoltă prima… [citeste mai departe]

A fost predat amplasamentul la Pasajul Solventul. Lucrările pot începe. Costurile proiectului: 132,2 milioane de lei

A fost predat amplasamentul la Pasajul Solventul. Lucrările pot începe. Costurile proiectului: 132,2 milioane de lei Primăria Municipiului Timișoara a predat astăzi,… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent: Mai multi profesori pornesc intr-o noua incursiune in educatie media

Un numar de 22 de profesori pornesc zilele acestea intr o noua incursiune in educatie media, un curs in care ne sunt reamintite lucruri invatate dar si lucruri noi, crescand premisele pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Viorel Bumbu: Ilegalitățile și ipocrizia primarului Pleșa "revarsă paharul" fostei administrații

Viorel Bumbu: Ilegalitățile și ipocrizia primarului Pleșa ”revarsă paharul” fostei administrații Viorel Bumbu: Ilegalitățile și ipocrizia primarului Pleșa ”revarsă paharul” fostei administrații… [citeste mai departe]

Cazul judecătorului Dănileț ajunge până la Comisia Europeană

USR va sesiza Comisia Europeană în legătură cu decizia pe care aceștia o consideră „absurdă”, a Consiliului Superior al Magistraturii de a-l elimina din sistem pe judecătorul Cristi Danileţ, anunţă vicepreşedintele Uniunii Dan [citeste mai departe]

Nou studiu despre varianta Omicron: Imunizarea cu două doze de vaccin Pfizer oferă o protecție de 70% împotriva spitalizării

Două doze de vaccin Pfizer-BioNTech oferă o protecție de 70% împotriva spitalizării în Africa de Sud în ultimele săptămâni, potrivit unui studiu… [citeste mai departe]


EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year's crunch into next winter, according to BloombergFutures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops at the border with Ukraine,

European diplomats: nuclear deal with Iran will soon be ’empty shell’

10:45, 14.12.2021 - Major powers and Iran have yet to get down to business at talks on rescuing the 2015 nuclear deal, which will very soon become “an empty shell” without progress, senior British, French and German diplomats said on Monday, according to Reuters. “As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down…

Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades

08:50, 08.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the West would impose strong economic and other measures on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while Putin demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward, according to Reuters.  After two hours of talks on the…

Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions over Ukraine

12:00, 07.12.2021 - US President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in what is expected to be a highly consequential meeting for the two leaders amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, according to CNN.  According to a White House preview of the call, “The leaders will…

Republic of Moldova’s PM asks parliament for urgent budget vote as Russia gas deadline looms

14:15, 24.11.2021 - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia‘s Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement, according to Reuters.  Moldovagaz on Monday…

Romanian president calls new cabinet talks as coalition emerges

05:26, 20.11.2021 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called for official consultations on a new government for Monday, signaling a breakthrough in talks between the country’s two largest parties to form a majority coalition, according to Bloomberg. After two weeks of negotiations, the Social Democrats and the Liberals,…

German agency suspends certification for Nord Stream 2 pipeline

13:30, 16.11.2021 - The controversial gas pipeline connecting Germany and Russia has been completed but German officials have now blocked its certification process, according to dw.com. “The subsidiary set to operate the German part of Nord Stream 2 does not meet the conditions to be an independent transmissions operator,”…

Romanian PM, facing ouster, rules out repeat of coalition

14:30, 04.10.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu said his ruling Liberal Party won’t try to form another coalition government with the USR Plus party he fell out with if he’s ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.    Cițu said he expect the opposition to propose a new premier…

Greece buys warships from France and signs a major defense pact

12:45, 28.09.2021 - France and Greece signed a major defense pact on Tuesday that includes commitments from Athens to purchase three French warships, with an option for a fourth, according to Bloomberg.  “Our countries are taking the first step towards a European strategic autonomy,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos…


