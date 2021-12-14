EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg. Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops at the border with Ukraine, […] The post EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

