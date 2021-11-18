EU extends Covid-19 subsidy rules until mid-2022 Relaxed European Union state-aid rules that paved the way for governments to pledge $3.4 trillion to support the bloc’s pandemic-struck economy have been extended until mid-2022, according to Bloomberg. “The EU is looking for a progressive and coordinated phase-out of crisis measures without creating cliff-edge effects,” Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement on […] The post EU extends Covid-19 subsidy rules until mid-2022 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union will soon decide on extending special state-aid measures beyond the December 31 deadline, which allowed more government support than its tough rulebook would normally allow, according to Bloomberg. So far governments have pledged E3 trillion in subsidies to help economies weather…

- The Romanian National Liberal Party (PNL) asked other political forces in parliament to agree to a “truce” to support a minority government for a limited time to end a political crisis and see the country through the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg. “After failing to secure support…

- Romania’s opposition Social Democrats haven’t decided whether to back a government proposed by Prime Minister-Designate Nicolae Ciuca after a first round of talks revealed outstanding differences between the two parties, according to Bloomberg. “The Social Democrats, who control the most seats in parliament,…

- The European Union began work this week revising its fiscal rules as it considers new exceptions to allow for the massive investments needed to help member states make their economies more climate-friendly, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission launched a public consultation on the Stability…

- Tragedie la Spitalul de Urgenta din Craiova. Doi oameni au murit in curtea unitatii medicale, in ambulante, transmite Antena 3. Pacientii venisera in stop cardio-respirator. Medicii au incerat sa-i resusciteze in salvari, dar a fost in zadar. Potrivit Antena 3, 9 oameni au murit, 2 dintre ei chiar…

- The European Commission announced on Friday that it has coordinated a shipment to Romania of 250 oxygen concentrators, crucial devices to boost the supply of medical oxygen which is needed to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients, according to Reuters. Countries in the European Union have sent COVID-19…

- Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu said his ruling Liberal Party won’t try to form another coalition government with the USR Plus party he fell out with if he’s ousted by parliament in a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. Cițu said he expect the opposition to propose a new premier…

- According to the latest Bloomberg poll, quoted by Profit.ro, the estimate of the single European currency, the euro, would remain in Bucharest below the RON 5 threshold until the end of this year. The psychological threshold of RON 5 will probably be surpassed in the first part of 2022. However, the…