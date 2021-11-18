EU extends Covid-19 subsidy rules until mid-2022

Stiri Recomandate

Magazinul de hăinuţe pentru copii „Luana’s Boutique” are ţinute speciale pentru Crăciun

# “Și în acest an suntem spiridușii Moșului”, anunță managerul Luana Mihai Sărbătorile de iarnă se apropie rapid, la fel și perioada cadourilor, iar magazinul de hăinuțe pentru copii „Luana’s Boutique”, din… [citeste mai departe]

Câtă energie consumă creierul uman, de fapt, deși cântărește doar 2% din greutatea corpului tău VIDEO

Câtă energie consumă creierul uman, deși cântărește numai 2% din greutatea corpului. Trebuie să știi că acest organ este un mare consumator de energie. Câtă energie consumă creierul… [citeste mai departe]

Un băimărean, implicat într-un accident în Hărnicești. Consumase alcool înainte de a se urca la volan

Ieri, 17 noiembrie, la ora 18.57, polițiștii Secției 5 Ocna Șugatag au fost sesizați cu privire la producerea unui accident rutier pe raza localității Hărnicești. Deplasați la fața locului,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce meserie a avut Cuza de la „Asia Express” înainte să devină cunoscut. „Nu e simplu deloc. Știu cam care e principiul”

Cuza și Emi formează unul dintre cele mai puternice cupluri de la „Asia Express”, cei doi fiind la un pas de marea finală.  În ediția 37 a… [citeste mai departe]

Giorgiana Radu-Avramescu: Bucăți de Românie pierdută

România sunt eu, tu, suntem noi toți. Fiecare dintre noi, ins sau instituție o alcătuim, o construim frumoasă, nobilă ori o urâțim, o dezonorăm prin comportament, nepăsare, nepricepere. Nu suntem noi chiar codașii topurilor negative, dar avem toate șansele să ajungem. Reușim cu ușurință… [citeste mai departe]

Se întâmplă și invers: bărbat amenințat de o femeie din Cluj cu publicarea unor imagini

Polițiștii Biroului de Investigații Criminale din cadrul Poliției municipiului Cluj-Napoca au reținut o femeie, în vârstă de 48 de ani, care ar fi șantajat un bărbat, de cetățenie străină, cu prezentarea unor materiale… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în lanț pe o stradă din Capitală. O șoferiță a ajuns la spital

O șoferiță a ajuns la spital în dimineața zilei de joi, după ce mașina pe care o conducea a fost implicată într-un accident rutier în lanț.Impactul a avut loc la ora 08:10, pe strada Ipate Soroceanu din sectorul Centru al Capitalei. [citeste mai departe]

PNL a votat ca Nicolae Ciucă să fie premier desemnat

Biroul Executiv al PNL reunit în ședință, joi la ora 14, a votat ca Nicolae Ciucă să fie propunerea liberalilor pentru funcția de premier, în noua coaliție de guvernare cu PSD și UDMR. Florin Cîțu a renunțat, până la urmă, la decizia de a fi singura variantă de premier de la PNL pentru aceste… [citeste mai departe]

266 de pacienți cu Covid internați în spitalele din Suceava și doar un loc liber la ATI

 La nivelul județului Suceava, în intervalul 17-18 noiembrie au fost internate 11 persoane suspecte de infecție cu Covid-19, în același interval de timp fiind externate 29 persoane. În aceeași perioadă de referință au… [citeste mai departe]

Asistenta de la Ambulanţă făcea teste Covid cu unghiile ieşite prin mănuşile de protecţie

Mare le-a fost mirarea bieților oameni din Ștefănești, care au așteptat o zi întreagă ambulanța ca să îi testeze dacă au sau nu Covid. Asta pentru că diva trimisă să recolteze probe avea o manichiură demnă de… [citeste mai departe]


EU extends Covid-19 subsidy rules until mid-2022

Publicat:
EU extends Covid-19 subsidy rules until mid-2022

state-aid rules that paved the way for governments to pledge $3.4 trillion to support the bloc’s pandemic-struck economy have been extended until mid-2022, according to Bloomberg.  “The EU is looking for a progressive and coordinated phase-out of crisis measures without creating cliff-edge effects,” Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement on […] The post EU extends Covid-19 subsidy rules until mid-2022 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

