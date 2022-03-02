EnerMin Popescu discusses with Azerbaijani President about Europe's gas supply

Stiri Recomandate

Nou prefect la Cluj, rocadă între prefect și subprefect

Nou prefect la Cluj, rocadă între prefect și subprefect

În ședința de guvern de miercuri, pe ordinea de zi s-au aflat mai multe hotărâri privind eliberări și numiri de prefecți. La Cluj, a fost eliberat din funcția de prefect Tasnadi Istvan-Szilard (UDMR), iar din funcția de subprefect Irina Munteanu (PNL) Prin alte hotârări de guvern adoptate…

Primarul Kievului avertizează: Acum este timpul să ne pregătim pentru rezistență

Primarul Kievului avertizează: Acum este timpul să ne pregătim pentru rezistență

„Inamicul adună forțele din ce în ce mai aproape", a spus primarul Vitaliy Klitschko, adăugând că acum au loc lupte la periferia capitalei.Până acum Kievul a rezistat tentativelor de incursiune rusă.

(live) Borrell: Deocamdată nu credem că există un risc ca războiul să se extindă și pe teritoriul dvs

(live) Borrell: Deocamdată nu credem că există un risc ca războiul să se extindă și pe teritoriul dvs

Președinta Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, Înaltul Reprezentant al UE, Josep Borrell și Comisarul European pentru Vecinătate și Extindere, Olivér Várhelyi, susțin o conferință de presă…

Uniunea Europeană a interzis vânzarea, furnizarea, transferul sau exportul de bancnote euro către Rusia

Uniunea Europeană a interzis vânzarea, furnizarea, transferul sau exportul de bancnote euro către Rusia

Uniunea Europeană a interzis vânzarea, furnizarea, transferul sau exportul de bancnote euro către Rusia. Interdicția vizează atât persoanele fizice cât și cele juridice sau către orice persoană…

Arhiepiscopia Râmnicului a reușit să strângă 100.000 de lei pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina

Arhiepiscopia Râmnicului a reușit să strângă 100.000 de lei pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina

Arhiepiscopia Râmnicului a lansat o campanie filantropică în cadrul căreia a strâns până acum, cu ajutor din partea preoţilor şi a monahilor din judeţ, peste 100.000 de lei pentru refugiaţii ucrainieni, au anunţat,…

VIDEO Un soldat rus care s-ar fi predat izbucnește în plâns după ce a fost hrănit de civili. MESAJUL transmis familiei

VIDEO Un soldat rus care s-ar fi predat izbucnește în plâns după ce a fost hrănit de civili. MESAJUL transmis familiei

În clipul care s-a răspândit, astăzi, cu repreziciune pe rețelele sociale, tânărul militar este văzut cum bea ceai fierbinte dintr-un pahar de plastic și…

Ce înseamnă literele V și X de pe tancurile Rusiei în Ucraina. Sunt diferite față de cele cu litera Z

Ce înseamnă literele V și X de pe tancurile Rusiei în Ucraina. Sunt diferite față de cele cu litera Z

Ce înseamnă literele V și X de pe tancurile Rusiei în Ucraina. Sunt diferite față de cele cu litera Z. Pe măsură ce apar imagini și videoclipuri cu armata rusă care invadează Ucraina, poate…

Presa ucraineană: Rusia îl pregătește pe Ianukovici „să preia președinția Ucrainei"

Presa ucraineană: Rusia îl pregătește pe Ianukovici „să preia președinția Ucrainei”

Kremlinul ar pregăti o operațiune specială pentru a-l înlocui pe Volodimir Zelenski cu fostul președinte Viktor Ianukovici, transmite presa ucraineană , cu referire la surse în serviciile de informații din țară.

Cine este noul presedinte al Agentiei Nationale a Medicamentului. Date din CV (DOCUMENT)

Cine este noul presedinte al Agentiei Nationale a Medicamentului. Date din CV (DOCUMENT)

Incepand de marti, 1 martie 2022, Razvan Mihai Prisada este noul presedinte al Agentiei Nationale a Medicamentului si a Dispozitivelor Medicale din Romania, in urma promovarii concursului desfasurat de catre Ministerul Sanatatii…

Niciun oraș important nu a fost ocupat în 7 zile de război în Ucraina. Unde sunt cele mai grele lupte cu rușii - HARTA invaziei

Niciun oraș important nu a fost ocupat în 7 zile de război în Ucraina. Unde sunt cele mai grele lupte cu rușii - HARTA invaziei

În cele 7 zile care au trecut de la începutul invaziei ordonate de Putin în Ucraina, niciun mare oraș nu a fost capturat de trupele rusești,…


EnerMin Popescu discusses with Azerbaijani President about Europe's gas supply

Publicat:
EnerMin Popescu discusses with Azerbaijani President about Europe's gas supply

Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu discussed with the President of the Republic of , in Baku, on Wednesday about cooperation in the field of energy and the supply of Europe with Azerbaijani gas, according to the Romanian minister's post on Facebook.

