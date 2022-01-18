Energy suppliers' association rejects claims through which suppliers are being accused of unfair practices

Stiri Recomandate

Bărbat lovit pe trotuar de o maşină care a ieşit de pe carosabil în urma impactului cu un alt autovehicul

Bărbat lovit pe trotuar de o maşină care a ieşit de pe carosabil în urma impactului cu un alt autovehicul

Un bărbat de 70 de ani a fost accidentat, marţi seara, în timp ce se deplasa pe trotuar, în municipiul Braşov, fiind lovit de o maşină care a ieşit de pe carosabil în urma impactului… [citeste mai departe]

Victor Ponta, despre teza de doctorat a lui Nicolae Ciucă: Ipocriții care l-ar fi linșat dacă era la PSD tac ca peștii acum

Victor Ponta, despre teza de doctorat a lui Nicolae Ciucă: Ipocriții care l-ar fi linșat dacă era la PSD tac ca peștii acum

Fostul premier Victor Ponta, căruia i s-a retras în 2016 titlul de doctor în drept, consideră că premierul Nicolae Ciucă nu ar trebui să piardă… [citeste mai departe]

Soluţie INEDITĂ pentru facturile enorme la energie primite de școli: „Mutăm elevii în Dubai și ne costă de 5 ori mai puțin”

Soluţie INEDITĂ pentru facturile enorme la energie primite de școli: „Mutăm elevii în Dubai și ne costă de 5 ori mai puțin”

Soluţie INEDITĂ pentru facturile enorme la energie primite de școli: „Mutăm elevii în Dubai și ne costă de 5 ori mai puțin” Soluţie… [citeste mai departe]

Pandemia este departe de a se fi terminat. Este probabil sa apara noi variante ale coronavirusului SARS-CoV-2. Avertismentul OMS

Pandemia este departe de a se fi terminat. Este probabil sa apara noi variante ale coronavirusului SARS-CoV-2. Avertismentul OMS

Pandemia 39; 39;este departe de a se fi terminat 39; 39;, a avertizat marti, 18 ianuarie, directorul general al Organizatiei Mondiale a Sanatatii… [citeste mai departe]

Drumul județen Pădureni - Satu Lung (Chinteni) este impracticabil din cauza zăpezii - VIDEO

Drumul județen Pădureni - Satu Lung (Chinteni) este impracticabil din cauza zăpezii - VIDEO

Drumul județean 109V, de la Pădureni la Satu Lung, din comuna Chinteni, este impracticabil. Mai mulți șoferi au rămas blocați în troienele de zăpadă. Oamenii au sărit să le dea o mână de ajutor celor cu probleme,… [citeste mai departe]

Măsuri drastice în China, după ce au fost descoperite urme ale variantei Omicron pe o scrisoare din Canada

Măsuri drastice în China, după ce au fost descoperite urme ale variantei Omicron pe o scrisoare din Canada

Cu mai puţin de trei săptămâni înainte de Jocurile Olimpice (JO) de Iarnă de la Bejing, prevăzute în perioads 4-20 februarie, autorităţile se tem de faptul că politica lor ”zero covid”… [citeste mai departe]

HAOS în Capitală. Din cauza poleiului, oraşul este practic blocat, iar transportul public înregistrează întârzieri (VIDEO)

HAOS în Capitală. Din cauza poleiului, oraşul este practic blocat, iar transportul public înregistrează întârzieri (VIDEO)

Din cauza condițiilor meteorologice actuale, mai exact a poleiului de pe carosabil, circulaţia în Capitală a devenit infernală marţi după-amiază. Aproape… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie la Sebiș: un bărbat a fost ucis pe trecerea de pietoni

Tragedie la Sebiș: un bărbat a fost ucis pe trecerea de pietoni

O tragedie a avut loc în această după-amiază în orașul Sebiș: un bărbat a murit când traversa regulamentar strada. În jurul orei 16.35, polițiștii Orașului Sebiș au fost sesizați cu privire la producerea unui accident rutier în localitate. „Din cercetări a reieșit că un… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul va da OUG pentru sprijinul financiar al celor afectați de măsurile restrictive ale pandemiei

Guvernul va da OUG pentru sprijinul financiar al celor afectați de măsurile restrictive ale pandemiei

Guvernul urmează să aprobe în şedinţa de miercuri, printr-o ordonanţă de urgenţă, formele de sprijin financiar care se vor acorda până la 31 martie 2022 pentru persoanele, angajaţi sau profesionişti,… [citeste mai departe]

Spectacolul Anonimul veneţian, coordonat în anul 2014 de Ion Caramitru, va avea cea de a 150-a reprezentaţie, duminică, la Teatrul Naţional I. L. Caragiale

Spectacolul Anonimul veneţian, coordonat în anul 2014 de Ion Caramitru, va avea cea de a 150-a reprezentaţie, duminică, la Teatrul Naţional I. L. Caragiale

Spectacolul "Anonimul veneţian", proiectul pe care Ion Caramitru l-a coordonat regizoral… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Energy suppliers' association rejects claims through which suppliers are being accused of unfair practices

Publicat:
Energy suppliers' association rejects claims through which suppliers are being accused of unfair practices

The Romanian Power Suppliers Association (AFEER) firmly rejects claims circulated in public space through which suppliers are being accused of unfair practices and says that many problems occurred because of delays and uncertainties in the legislation.

"Suppliers are not thieves! Everywhere, but especially in Europe, energy prices (electricity, thermal, natural gas, fuel) have exploded, the causes being multiple: increase in demand, drop in supply, unprecedented increasing prices of carbon certificates, various geopolitical disputes, etc. Also in Romania, a member country of the European

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

JusMin Predoiu calls on General Prosecutor to combat "any type of criminal activity" regarding energy bills

13:20, 13.01.2022 - Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu has called on the General Prosecutor Gabriela Scutea, on Thursday, to take the measures necessary to prevent and combat "any type of criminal activity", such as fraud, abuse of office, and disloyal competition which might occur in the context of the energy crisis…

PM discusses with OMV Petrom representatives about investments in encouraging transition to green energy by 2030

19:45, 10.01.2022 - On Monday, OMV Petrom representatives presented to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca the development plan for investments in Romania for the 2030 horizon, considering the objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. According to a press release sent to Agerpres by the Government, the Prime Minister…

Ciuca, despre disputa privind suprematia dreptului european asupra legislatiei nationale: „Se aplica si in Romania”. Ce spune ministrul Justitiei

17:35, 29.12.2021 - Premierul Nicolae Ciuca a declarat ca suprematia dreptului european se aplica si in Romania, referitor la decizia Curtii de Justitie a Uniunii Europene (CJUE) care arata ca judecatorii nationali pot sa nu aplice deciziile Curtilor Constitutionale, care contravin dreptului Uniunii Europene, decizie respinsa…

5 pct VAT for acquisition of single home, with value of maximum 140K euro (draft)

10:55, 16.12.2021 - A VAT rate reduced to 5% will be possible only for the acquisition of a single home, the value of which would be between 450,000 RON and 700,000 RON, without VAT, according to a draft Emergency Ordinance published by the Finance Ministry. "As the application of the reduced rate of VAT for…

President Iohannis meets EU states' ambassadors, tackles pandemic, energy prices, situation on EU border

17:56, 08.12.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis met today with the ambassadors of EU member states accredited to Bucharest, with whom he tackled mainly the topics that will be on the agenda of the European Council summit on December 16 - 17: the COVID-19 pandemic, energy prices, the tense situation on the EU border, the…

Romanii care calatoresc in decembrie in Bulgaria o pot face doar cu certificat digital european COVID

15:20, 03.12.2021 - Romanii care intra pe teritoriul Bulgariei in luna decembrie o pot face doar daca pe langa documentele calatorie prezinta un certificat digital european COVID si vor fi supuse, selectiv, testarii rapide la frontiera, aceste prevederi mentinand Romania in zona rosie pentru statul vecin, potrivit Agerpres.…

People waiting 150 minutes in line before crossing through Nadlac II border check point

11:51, 24.11.2021 - People traveling by car, minibus or bus are forced to wait at least 150 minutes in line before being able to cross through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF) to leave the country, and 60 if they are on the opposite sense, seeking to enter Romania, mainly due to the implementation of a new…

Finance Ministry raises 573 ml lei from banks

17:15, 08.11.2021 - The Finance Ministry raised on Monday 573 million lei from banks through a benchmark bond issue with a residual maturity of 75 months, at an average yield of 4.82 ppa, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced. The face value of Monday's issue was 400 million lei, and banks submitted bids…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 19 ianuarie 2022
Bucuresti -4°C | 4°C
Iasi -6°C | 3°C
Cluj-Napoca -10°C | 1°C
Timisoara -5°C | 3°C
Constanta -2°C | 3°C
Brasov -12°C | -0°C
Baia Mare -10°C | -0°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 16.01.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 537.301,20 5.401.903,36
II (5/6) 2 89.550,20 -
III (4/6) 453 395,36 -
IV (3/6) 9.007 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.030.314,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 ianuarie 2022
USD 4.3401
EUR 4.9445
CHF 4.7457
GBP 5.9102
CAD 3.4676
XAU 252.579
JPY 3.785
CNY 0.6832
AED 1.1816
AUD 3.1199
MDL 0.2404
BGN 2.5281

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec