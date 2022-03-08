Emergency Situations Committee abrogates quarantine procedures for COVID-19 The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Tuesday approved a decision regarding the abrogation of the quarantine procedures for persons infected with COVID-19 virus. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

Politica de confidențialitate BACK TO TOP DESPRE BACK TO TOP DESPRE Exclusivitați și documente incendiare. Echipa… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests performed in the last 24 hours is 10.71 pct, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

- Tuesday is the last day of health alert in Romania, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook…

- Energy Minister Virgil Popescu wrote on Tuesday on Facebook that he is in Baku to negotiate "concrete energy cooperation deals" with Azeri officials. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

- Carmen Iohannis, the First Lady, has sent, on Tuesday, on her Facebook page, a message on the occasion of March 1. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…

- A number of 8,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the last 24 hours and 120 deaths, of which 5 before the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Friday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Tuesday that, in the last 24 hours, 6,345 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, namely 1,038 first doses, 2,228 second doses, and 3,079 third doses. Fii…

- National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu said on Tuesday that Romania could receive over 500,000 refugees, in the eventuality of a conflict in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more…

- The National Institute for Public Health (INSP) has informed, on Tuesday, that in the February 14-20 week, 597 cases of COVID with the Omicron variant have been confirmed, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…