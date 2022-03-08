Emergency Situations Committee abrogates quarantine procedures for COVID-19

Stiri Recomandate

President Iohannis to welcome US Vice-President Harris on March 11

President Klaus Iohannis will hold political consultations on Friday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with US Vice President Kamala Harris, who will be on an official visit to Romania, according to the Romanian Presidential Administration. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Zmărăndescu, membru al echipei Faimoșilor de la Survivor România 2022, a divorțat de soție pentru 30 de lei, deși el era cel care o bătea.Fostul… [citeste mai departe]

Refugiații din Ucraina vor putea fi găzduiţi în pavilionul central al complexului Romexpo, potrivit unei hotărâri adoptate marţi, în unanimitate, de Consiliul General al Municipiului Bucureşti. În debutul şedinţei, primarul… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a afirmat că nu mai vrea să insiste pentru obţinerea aderării Ucrainei la NATO, una dintre problemele care au motivat oficial invazia rusă în ţara sa, într-un interviu difuzat de postul american ABC,… [citeste mai departe]

Verificări amănunțite la granița cu Ungaria pentru ucrainienii care nu au pașaport biometric. Se va mări timpul de așteptare Vameșii de la… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Dumei de stat din Rusia, Vyacheslav Volodin, a spus că sancțiunile europene împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ocazia "Zilei Detinutilor Politici Anticomunisti din Perioada 1944… [citeste mai departe]

Cu ocazia "Zilei Detinutilor Politici Anticomunisti din Perioada 1944 1989ldquo;, Institutia Prefectului Judetul Constanta, prin intermediul prefectului Silviu… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a afirmat că nu mai vrea să insiste pentru obţinerea aderării Ucrainei la NATO, una dintre problemele care au motivat oficial invazia… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Dan Vîlceanu: Înghețarea prețului la carburanți nu a fost discutată în coaliția de guvernare Prețul carburanților a depășit în ultimele zile pragul de 8 lei pe litru și atinge… [citeste mai departe]


Emergency Situations Committee abrogates quarantine procedures for COVID-19

Publicat:
Emergency Situations Committee abrogates quarantine procedures for COVID-19

for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Tuesday approved a decision regarding the abrogation of the quarantine procedures for persons infected with COVID-19 virus.

