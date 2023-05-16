Eleven banks fined a combined 550,000 RON for misleading commercial practices in installment calculation method

Stiri Recomandate

Mădălina, fata accidentată mortal de tren, era elevă la un colegiu din Alba Iulia. De câteva luni, își pierduse fratele

Adolescenta, în vârstă de numai 17 ani, era elevă, în clasa a XI-a, la Colegiul Tehnic ”Alexandru Domșa” din Alba Iulia. În urmă cu doar câteva luni,… [citeste mai departe]

Avarie RAJA la intersectia strazile Dionisie cel Mic cu Barbu Ștefanescu Delavrancea din Constanta

Pentru remedierea unei avarii survenite pe conducta de alimentare cu apa, cu diametrul de 200 mm, de la intersectia str. Dionisie cel Mic cu Barbu Stefanescu Delavrancea din municipiul Constanta, echipele… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă: PNL nu a cerut absolut nimic de la niciunul dintre partidele din coaliţie/ Lucian Bode: Sunt dispus să fac orice sacrificiu pentru PNL

Partidul Naţional Liberal nu a cerut absolut nimic de la niciunul dintre partidele din coaliţie,… [citeste mai departe]

Note de călătorie: Uimitoarea Japonie, la ea acasă (1)

Dragi iubitori ai însemnărilor de drumeție, vă propun un nou serial interesant legat de data aceasta de multitudinea de impresii după un recent voiaj în Japonia, unde am plecat în miez de primăvară pentru a participa la Festivalul cireșilor înfloriți – ”Sakura”. O explozie florală de care… [citeste mai departe]

Bursa de valori educaţionale, ediţia XXIII, la Ploieşti

În cursul zilei de ieri, 15 mai 2023, Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Prahova a organizat la Palatul Culturii, în cadrul „Săptămânii de excelenţă pentru elevi” un eveniment dedicat prezentării ofertelor educaționale ale colegiilor și ale liceelor din întregul județ.   Alături de inspectorul… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 2,8 tone de cocaină pură în containere cu banane, confiscate în sudul Italiei. Marfa ar fi putut aduce traficanţilor peste 800 de milioane de euro

Garda financiară italiană a confiscat 2.734 kilograme de cocaină pură, cantitate găsită… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizare meteo: Va ploua abundent în șase județe

Meteorologii au emis o atenţionare Cod galben de ploi abundente, începând de marţi seară, în şase judeţe din Oltenia şi sud-vestul Munteniei, unde cantităţile de apă vor fi de 25-30 de litri pe metrul pătrat. În regiunile intracarpatice, după-amiaza vor fi averse, descărcări electrice şi intensificări… [citeste mai departe]

Fetiță dispărută găsită după 6 ani. Un bărbat a recunoscut-o într-un magazin, după ce i-a văzut cazul într-un documentar de pe Netflix

O fetiță care a fost răpită în 2017, când avea 9 ani, a fost găsită în Carolina de Nord. Kayla Unbehaun, care… [citeste mai departe]

Kovacs Istvan, delegat la meciul Manchester City-Real Madrid

Arbitrul român Kovacs Istvan a fost delegat de forul continental UEFA ca al patrulea oficial la partida dintre Manchester City-Real Madrid, programată miercuri seara, în manșa secundă a semifinalelor Ligii Campionilor la fotbal. Meciul va fi arbitrat de o brigadă din Polonia cu Szymon… [citeste mai departe]


Eleven banks fined a combined 550,000 RON for misleading commercial practices in installment calculation method

Eleven banks fined a combined 550,000 RON for misleading commercial practices in installment calculation method

Eleven banks operating in Romania were found to apply misleading commercial practices in the installment calculation method, which is why the National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) fined them a combined 550,000 RON, and also ordered them to issue new repayment schedules, for the contractual balance to be restored, ANPC general director told AGERPRES.

"ANPC has identified misleading commercial practices in the way the banking economic operators were calculating installments, due to the fact that on the repayment schedule, in the first years, the installment was 25 percent principal…

