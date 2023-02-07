Eight Romanians, repatriated with military aircraft, from earthquake-hit Turkey

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO| Echipa de sprijin din România a ajuns în Turcia: Personal specializat de căutare-salvare, medici, asistenți și personal cu echipe canine în zona afectată de cutremure

FOTO| Echipa de sprijin din România a ajuns în Turcia: Personal specializat de căutare-salvare, medici, asistenți și personal cu echipe canine în zona afectată de cutremure

FOTO| Echipa de sprijin din România a ajuns… [citeste mai departe]

Putin face acuzații: Rusia anchetează folosirea de către Ucraina a armelor chimice

Putin face acuzații: Rusia anchetează folosirea de către Ucraina a armelor chimice

Comitetul pentru Anchete din Rusia a anunţat luni că investighează presupusa utilizare de către Ucraina a unor arme chimice în apropierea oraşelor ucrainene Soledar şi Bahmut, transmite Reuters, potrivit Agerpres. Fii la curent cu… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu uriaș lângă Mănăstirea lui Arsenie Boca. De la ce au pornit flăcările

Incendiu uriaș lângă Mănăstirea lui Arsenie Boca. De la ce au pornit flăcările

3 autospeciale de pompieri au ajuns la fața locului,  în localitatea Silvașu de Sus, însă nu au mai putut face nimic pentru a salva construcția.  În sprijinul pompierilor au intervenit și SVSU Hațeg cu o autospecială de stingere și… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul victimelor cutremurelor din Turcia continuă să crească - Salvatorii duc o luptă contra-cronometru

Numărul victimelor cutremurelor din Turcia continuă să crească - Salvatorii duc o luptă contra-cronometru

Echipele de salvare au lucrat în noaptea de luni spre marți pentru a elibera persoanele prinse sub dărâmăturile clădirilor din sudul Turciei, în timp ce bilanțul victimelor cutremurului… [citeste mai departe]

O mașină a ars ca o torță lângă Timișoara. Ce s-a întâmplat

O mașină a ars ca o torță lângă Timișoara. Ce s-a întâmplat

O mașină a luat foc, în această dimineață, pe o stradă din Moșnița Nouă. Conform primelor informații, un localnic și-a dus copiii la școală cu mașina, un Volkswagen Lupo. S-a întors acasă, a parcat în fața casei, iar după câteva minute vehiculul a luat foc. A sunat… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR Infotrafic: Trafic restrictionat pe A1- 07.02.2023

IGPR Infotrafic: Trafic restrictionat pe A1- 07.02.2023

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca pe pe A1 Deva ndash; Nadlac, km 510 100 calea 2, loc. Ortisoara jud. Timis , a avut loc un accident rutier in care au fost implicate doua autotrenuri si o autoutilitara. In urma accidentului un autotren s a rasturnat… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini care vă pot afecta emoțional - Un copil s-a născut sub dărâmăturile provocate de cutremur/ Video

Imagini care vă pot afecta emoțional - Un copil s-a născut sub dărâmăturile provocate de cutremur/ Video

Valul de cutremure care au lovit Turcia și Siria au șocat o lume întreagă. În Siria, cele mai mari pagube au fost produse în orașul Alep, un oraș aflat la granița cu Turcia. Fii la… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbare radicală a vremii de săptămâna viitoare. Prognoza pentru următoarele patru săptămâni

Schimbare radicală a vremii de săptămâna viitoare. Prognoza pentru următoarele patru săptămâni

  Meteorologii au anunțat prognoza pentru următoarele patru săptămâni. Vremea se încălzește de săptămâna viitoare, când temperaturile vor ajunge la valori mai mari decât cele specifice pentru această… [citeste mai departe]

Ce i-a unit pe Iuliu Maniu și pe Ion Mihalache?

Ce i-a unit pe Iuliu Maniu și pe Ion Mihalache?

Iuliu Maniu și Ion Mihalache au fost firi diferite, îngemânate într-un triumf al moralei în politică. Mulți se mai întreabă și azi: ce i-a unit pe cei doi, unul îmbrăcat la patru ace, fin negociator, vorbitor de limbi străine, celălalt un țărănuș ajuns în politică, așa com l-a definit Constantin Argetoianu,… [citeste mai departe]

Medici sirieni din Alep: „Războiul și natura sunt împotriva noastră. Mă gândesc la un tată care și-a pierdut toți cei trei copii și la colegul meu care și-a pierdut familia” / ”Ne luptam deja cu o epidemie gravă de rujeolă și tocmai am trecut de vârful ho

Medici sirieni din Alep: „Războiul și natura sunt împotriva noastră. Mă gândesc la un tată care și-a pierdut toți cei trei copii și la colegul meu care și-a pierdut familia” / ”Ne luptam deja cu o epidemie gravă de rujeolă și tocmai am trecut de vârful ho

Medici… [citeste mai departe]


Eight Romanians, repatriated with military aircraft, from earthquake-hit Turkey

Publicat:
Eight Romanians, repatriated with military aircraft, from earthquake-hit Turkey

Eight Romanian citizens and two Poles were boarded, on Monday evening, in a military aircraft, to leave Turkey, following the earthquakes produced in this country, according to the Ministry of (MAE)

