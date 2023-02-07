Eight Romanians, repatriated with military aircraft, from earthquake-hit Turkey

Eight Romanians, repatriated with military aircraft, from earthquake-hit TurkeyPublicat:
Eight Romanian citizens and two Poles were boarded, on Monday evening, in a military aircraft, to leave Turkey, following the earthquakes produced in this country, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)
