Donald Trump: Bitcoin is ‘a scam’ against the dollarPublicat:
Former US President Donald Trump has told Fox Business that he sees Bitcoin as a “scam” affecting the value of the US dollar. “Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam,” Mr Trump said. “I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar.” He added that he wanted the dollar to be “the […] The post Donald Trump: Bitcoin is ‘a scam’ against the dollar appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
