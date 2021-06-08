Donald Trump: Bitcoin is ‘a scam’ against the dollar

Stiri Recomandate

Reparații la sistemele electrice pentru trei clădiri din Alba Iulia: Achiziția publică, lansată de către primărie

Reparații la sistemele electrice pentru trei clădiri din Alba Iulia: Achiziția publică, lansată de către primărie

Reparații la sistemele electrice pentru trei clădiri din Alba Iulia: Achiziția publică, lansată de către primărie Pimăria Municipiului Alba Iulia intenționează… [citeste mai departe]

Serialul Django se va filma la vulcanul stins de la Racoș, cunoscut și sub numele de Micul canion roșu

Serialul Django se va filma la vulcanul stins de la Racoș, cunoscut și sub numele de Micul canion roșu

Vulcanul stins de la Racoș, sau "Micul canion roșu", cum i se mai spune, va ajunge să fie cunoscut la nivel mondial. Asta datorită faptului că aici au început filmările la una dintre cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Drama italianului care l-a şocat pe Djokovici: Ce a păţit puştiul Lorenzo Musetti, la Paris

Drama italianului care l-a şocat pe Djokovici: Ce a păţit puştiul Lorenzo Musetti, la Paris

La prima lui prezenţă pe tabloul principal de la French Open, italianul de 19 ani, care până de curând juca la turneele de juniori, a avansat până în optimi şi i-a luat liderului mondial primele două seturi! Apoi,… [citeste mai departe]

TRAGEDIE la Ialoveni. Un bărbat a murit în timp ce se afla la ghidonul unei motociclete, după ce ar fi suferit un stop cardiac

TRAGEDIE la Ialoveni. Un bărbat a murit în timp ce se afla la ghidonul unei motociclete, după ce ar fi suferit un stop cardiac

Un bărbat de 65 de ani a murit în timp ce se afla la ghidonul unei motociclete, după ce ar fi suferit un stop cardiac. Tragedia s-a produs ieri,… [citeste mai departe]

Alte moduri în care poți utiliza binecunoscuta cafea

Alte moduri în care poți utiliza binecunoscuta cafea

Celebră de mult timp și utilizată în scopuri medicale sau ca energizant, cafeaua este o băutură consumată cu plăcere de un număr mare de persoane. Apreciată pentru diversitatea de arome și moduri de preparare, este licoarea magică ce te îmbie de dimineață să o savurezi, atât pentru gustul magic… [citeste mai departe]

TIFF: Are loc premiera națională a filmului documentar România Sălbatică

TIFF: Are loc premiera națională a filmului documentar România Sălbatică

„România Sălbatică”, amplu proiect documentar, va avea premiera naţională la Festivalul Internaţional de Film Transilvania, ce se va desfăşura în perioada 23 iulie - 1 august, arată News.ro. După mii de kilometri parcurşi, sute de ore de filmare… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua mediului sărbătorită printre culturi ecologice

Ziua mediului sărbătorită printre culturi ecologice

Sectorul Agro-silvic bisericesc, în colaborare cu Sectorul Misiune, Departamentul Activități de tineret au organizat, sâmbătă, 5 iunie 2021, o acțiune de voluntariat și activități în culturi ecologice în cadrul evenimentului „Ziua mondială a mediului”. La acțiune au participat tineri din cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Arșinel, imagini impresionante după COVID. Unde se reface actorul de 82 de ani

Alexandru Arșinel, imagini impresionante după COVID. Unde se reface actorul de 82 de ani

La aproape o lună de când a fost internat la spital, după ce s-a îmbolnăvit de COVID-19, actorul Alexandru Arșinel (82 de ani) se reface în liniște, iar fotoreporterii Click! au surprins primele imagini cu fostul director… [citeste mai departe]

Au început operațiunile de dezinsecție și deratizare în Capitală

Au început operațiunile de dezinsecție și deratizare în Capitală

Primarul general al Capitalei anunță că au început încă de luni seara operațiunile de dezinsecție și deratizare în Capitală. Nicușor Dan a precizat că tratamentele împotriva țânțarilor și căpușelor vor avea loc în tot Bucureștiul, în fiecare seară, timp de șapte… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Donald Trump: Bitcoin is ‘a scam’ against the dollar

Publicat:
Donald Trump: Bitcoin is ‘a scam’ against the dollar

Former US has told that he sees Bitcoin as a “scam” affecting the value of the US dollar. “Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam,” said. “I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar.” He added that he wanted the dollar to be “the […] The post Donald Trump: Bitcoin is ‘a scam’ against the dollar appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU Council sets out 10 priorities for the next 4 years to fight against organised crime

16:50, 26.05.2021 - The European Council adopted on Wednesday conclusions setting the 2022-2025 EU priorities for the fight against serious and organised crime, according to a press release.  The EU Council stated that within the EMPACT framework, EU member states, agencies and other actors will work closely together to…

Bitcoin under pressure and slips below $40,000 as recovery fades

12:25, 21.05.2021 - Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also…

Bitcoin recoups some losses after Musk-triggered tumble

11:00, 13.05.2021 - Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk announced on Thursday at 6:06 a.m. Singapore time, that the value of the whole cryptocurrency market stood at around $2.43 trillion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com. Hundreds of billions of dollars were wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market after Musk tweeted that…

EU launches legal action against AstraZeneca due to vaccine shortages

16:05, 26.04.2021 - The European Commission confirmed on Monday that it is taking legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls in the deliveries of its Coronavirus vaccine as it has failed to respect the terms of its contract with the EU, according to CNBC. The EU is taking action against the Anglo-Swedish firm for…

PM Cițu: Mask is mandatory until 10 mln get vaccinated against Covid-19

13:00, 23.04.2021 - Romania’s Prime Minister, Florin Cițu said on Thursday that wearing a mask could no longer be mandatory only once Romania reaches the target of getting 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Romania-Insider. The Prime Minister explained that the date of June 1 does not represent…

Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages

12:05, 09.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider.   The statement came after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment that the formation of…

Iohannis warns against political capitalization of the street protests

10:56, 31.03.2021 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, in a public statement, condemned actions of those who participated in protests that took place the previous night in several cities in the country, which he said were intolerable and completely unacceptable, according to Romanian Insider.  “I strongly condemn any attempt…

Bitcoin’s price falls back sharply on Monday after weekend record

18:50, 15.03.2021 - Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 08 iunie 2021
Bucuresti 15°C | 27°C
Iasi 14°C | 25°C
Cluj-Napoca 11°C | 25°C
Timisoara 13°C | 29°C
Constanta 17°C | 25°C
Brasov 10°C | 23°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 06.06.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 377.991,60 877.991,60
II (5/6) 9 13.999,68 -
III (4/6) 406 310,33 -
IV (3/6) 7.575 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.357.236,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 iunie 2021
USD 4.048
EUR 4.923
CHF 4.501
GBP 5.7231
CAD 3.3494
XAU 245.281
JPY 3.6989
CNY 0.6328
AED 1.1021
AUD 3.1365
MDL 0.2303
BGN 2.5171

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec