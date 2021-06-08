Donald Trump: Bitcoin is ‘a scam’ against the dollar

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Council adopted on Wednesday conclusions setting the 2022-2025 EU priorities for the fight against serious and organised crime, according to a press release. The EU Council stated that within the EMPACT framework, EU member states, agencies and other actors will work closely together to…

- Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering, according to Reuters. Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also…

- Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk announced on Thursday at 6:06 a.m. Singapore time, that the value of the whole cryptocurrency market stood at around $2.43 trillion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com. Hundreds of billions of dollars were wiped off the entire cryptocurrency market after Musk tweeted that…

- The European Commission confirmed on Monday that it is taking legal action against AstraZeneca over shortfalls in the deliveries of its Coronavirus vaccine as it has failed to respect the terms of its contract with the EU, according to CNBC. The EU is taking action against the Anglo-Swedish firm for…

- Romania’s Prime Minister, Florin Cițu said on Thursday that wearing a mask could no longer be mandatory only once Romania reaches the target of getting 10 million people vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Romania-Insider. The Prime Minister explained that the date of June 1 does not represent…

- The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider. The statement came after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment that the formation of…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, in a public statement, condemned actions of those who participated in protests that took place the previous night in several cities in the country, which he said were intolerable and completely unacceptable, according to Romanian Insider. “I strongly condemn any attempt…

- Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters. Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…