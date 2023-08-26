Digitisation will be used to improving social assistance services in Romania (Labour minister)

Stiri Recomandate

Vestea momentului despre voucherele de alimente. Ce să faci dacă nu ai primit cardul

Programul „Sprijin pentru România” vine în ajutorul românilor cu voucherele pentru alimente. De la începutul programului și până în prezent, Guvernul a virat către beneficiarii cardurilor șapte tranșe a câte 250 de lei. Aflați în… [citeste mai departe]

„Simțeam că stăm pe marginea propriilor morminte”. Mărturiile tinerilor salvați după 15 ore dintr-o telecabină ruptă, în Pakistan

Pasagerii telecabinei rupte, 6 copii și 2 adulți, au stat îngrămădiți unul peste altul, agățați de scaune și vizibil… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 27 august. O zi importantă, din motive diferite, pentru tauri și raci

Berbec: 21 martie – 19 aprilieAi parte de o surpriză și ar putea fi descoperirea la care ai sperat. Luna va mai petrece o zi în sectorul tău de secrete. Așadar, dacă ai de făcut cercetări sau trebuie să găsești un articol pe care l-ai rătăcit,… [citeste mai departe]

7 ZILE ÎN ROMÂNIA - Brătienii și manelele

  Duminică a trecut la cele veșnice, la o lună după ce și-a aniversat centenarul, academicianul Constantin Bălăceanu Stolinici, ultimul aristocrat român descendent deopotrivă al boierimii pământene și al aristocrației apusene, care m-a onorat cu amiciția sa și chiar cu un volum de dialoguri, al cărui autor sunt.… [citeste mai departe]

Gabri Veiga a semnat cu Al-Ahli: Jucătorul era așteptat la Napoli

Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo) a semnat sâmbătă un contract cu gruparea saudită Al-Ahli, deşi era aşteptat la echipa italiană Napoli.Mijlocaşul central Gabri Veiga (21 de ani), unul din cei mai buni jucători ai noului val din fotbalul spaniol, a ales să semneze un contract… [citeste mai departe]

Războiul viitorului - Rușii testează o armă cu laser împotriva dronelor

În Rusia s-a testat un tun cu laser împotriva dronelor, scrie RIA-Novosti. Potrivit mass-media, tunul cu laser "a demonstrat o eficiență ridicată în ceea ce privește distrugerea dronelor situate în zona apropiată", notează Rador.Tunul poate distruge… [citeste mai departe]

David Andrei Vlad, două medalii de aur la Olimpiada Internațională „Științele Pământului”

Buzoianul David Andrei Vlad a obținut două medalii de aur la Olimpiada Internațională „Științele Pământului”, atât la cea teoretică, cât și la proba de proiect, împreună cu alți doi membri ai lotului… [citeste mai departe]

Începe Festivalul George Enescu: 3500 de invitați, 90 de concerte și peste 150 de soliști

Peste 120 de concerte programate și alte zeci de evenimente conexe (conferințe, lansări de carte și expoziții), 3.500 de artiști invitați, 90 de concerte susținute doar în București, peste 150 de solişti, peste 60… [citeste mai departe]

Accident la Tureni! Un motociclist străin a intrat din neatenție în curtea unei case - FOTO

Un motociclist străin a intrat în curtea unei case din Tureni, după ce a pierdut controlul asupra direcției de deplasare. Din primele verificări efectuate la locul accidentului rezultă că un motociclist, cetățean… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Tragedie imensă: Un celebru influencer s-a sinucis - A postat un video de adio pe TikTok

Un celebru influencer a decis să își pună capăt zilelor! Vedeta TikTok VonDiddy a realizat un ultim videoclip în care le spune fanilor cum ar vrea să fie ținut minte, cu doar câteva ore înainte de a se sinucide.În… [citeste mai departe]


Digitisation will be used to improving social assistance services in Romania (Labour minister)

of Labour will use digitization to improve social assistance services in Romania, with the of Social Assistance and and the Register of Social Assistance Service Providers to be digitised, the Labour and minister, , said on Saturday in southeastern resort of Neptun.

The two registers will allow us at any time to know, the first one, where is a vulnerable person, an elderly person, a child who benefits from such services, who is the guardian authority, who is the owner, who pays for the services

