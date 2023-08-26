Digitisation will be used to improving social assistance services in Romania (Labour minister)

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Scheduled events for July 31SOCIAL:- Consultative meeting with non-governmental organizations on the reform of the social assistance system in Romania, organized at the level of the Prime Minister's Chancellery by state counselor Victoria Stoiciu; the Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity, Simona…

- The situation discovered in the "horror old age care homes" will represent the immediate concern of me and the ministry, and a priority will be the amendment of the legislation in accreditation and licensing of care homes for the elderly, children and people with disabilities, announced the new Minister…

- Social-democratic MP Simona Bucura-Oprescu, proposed for the position of Minister of Labor, says that she wants, in her future capacity, a real and constructive partnership with civil society and with professional, employer and union structures representative."I want to have a real and constructive…

- PM Ciolacu: I am convinced enough dismissals will ensue everywhere where there were violations. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu on Monday said that in the coming days there will be "enough dismissals" everywhere where there were violations of the regulations regarding residential care homes, told Agerpres.…

- Ciolacu: Firea is suspended from management positions, Paul Stanescu, acting chairman of PSD Bucharest. The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, declared on Monday that it was decided to suspend, for a limited period, Gabriela Firea from the positions of chairwoman of PSD…

- Ciolacu: Simona Bucura-Oprescu and Natalia Intotero - proposed for Labour and Family portfolios. The National Political Council of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided on Monday, by vote, to propose Simona Bucura-Oprescu for the position of Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity and Natalia…

- The Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity (MMMSS) wants greater involvement of non-governmental organizations in social assistance and the creation of a solid and transparent partnership with civil society representatives, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.Thus, starting…

- DefMin Tilvar, Georgia's Matiashvili discuss Black Sea security. Black Sea security and diversifying bilateral military co-operation were among the subjects discussed by Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar, Romania's Chief of Defence Daniel Petrescu, and Chief of Georgian Defence Forces Giorgi…