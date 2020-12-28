Different access conditions for studies in UK, depending on person's status, type of program

Stiri Recomandate

MAE: 29 de cetăţeni români au fost repatriați din Arabia Saudită

MAE: 29 de cetăţeni români au fost repatriați din Arabia Saudită

29 de cetăţeni români au fost repatriați luni, din Arabia Saudită, informează un comunicat al Ministerului Afacerilor Externe (MAE). Alături de aceştia au fost transportaţi şi 83 de cetăţeni străini, care şi-au continuat călătoria către statele de destinaţie, precizează… [citeste mai departe]

Sindicatele anunță proteste, după ce guvernul ia în considerare creșterea salariului minim cu doar 40 de lei

Sindicatele anunță proteste, după ce guvernul ia în considerare creșterea salariului minim cu doar 40 de lei

Cartel Alfa, unul dintre cele mai mari confederații sindicale din România, anunță de marți proteste, susținând că 40 de lei în plus la salariul minim, cât a anunțat Guvernul,… [citeste mai departe]

Motivul pentru care turiştii nu se pot bucura de ”Regatul de gheaţă” de la Cota 2000 din Sinaia

Motivul pentru care turiştii nu se pot bucura de ”Regatul de gheaţă” de la Cota 2000 din Sinaia

După trei zile de viscol şi ceaţă la cota 2000 din Sinaia norii s-au împrăştiat iar imaginile sunt de poveste. Din păcate peisajul rupt parcă din ”Frozen” nu poate fi admirat de către turişti. Instalaţiile… [citeste mai departe]

Cleopatra Stratan a publicat prima imagine în care apare mama sa. „Este singura poză în care o pot arăta”

Cleopatra Stratan a publicat prima imagine în care apare mama sa. „Este singura poză în care o pot arăta”

Cleopatra Stratan și-a surprins fanii de pe contul de socializare, după ce la insistențele acestora, a publicat prima imagine în care apare mama sa. Fotografia a fost realizată… [citeste mai departe]

Sindicatele anunță proteste pentru un salariu minim mai mare. Fără înghețarea prețurilor, este un furt

Sindicatele anunță proteste pentru un salariu minim mai mare. Fără înghețarea prețurilor, este un furt

Confederația Națională Sindicală „Cartel Alfa” se declară dezamăgiți de creșterea cu doar 41 de lei a salariului minim net, anunțată de Guvern, și spune că va declanșa, marți, la Ministerul… [citeste mai departe]

Schi alpin: Slalomul uriaş feminin de la Semmering, anulat din cauza vântului

Schi alpin: Slalomul uriaş feminin de la Semmering, anulat din cauza vântului

Slalomul uriaş feminin de la Semmering, din cadrul Cupei Mondiale de schi alpin, a cărui primă manşă a fost disputată în cursul dimineţii de luni, a fost anulat din cauza vântului puternic din staţiunea austriacă, a anunţat, luni, Federaţia internaţională… [citeste mai departe]

Avertismentul medicului Anthony Fauci: În ianuarie ne așteptăm la perioada cea mai grea a pandemiei

Avertismentul medicului Anthony Fauci: În ianuarie ne așteptăm la perioada cea mai grea a pandemiei

Perioada cea mai grea a pandemiei de Covid-19 abia acum urmează, avertizează șeful institului american de boli infecțioase Anthony Fauci. În ciuda recomandărilor, oamenilor le este foarte greu să… [citeste mai departe]

Olt: Acțiuni pentru limitarea răspândirii virusului COVID-19

Olt: Acțiuni pentru limitarea răspândirii virusului COVID-19

Peste 260 de polițiști și polițiști locali au acționat pe raza județului Olt,  în special în localitățile unde rata de infectare cu virusul COVID-19 este mai ridicată.  În ultimele 24 de ore, polițiștii olteni, împreună cu polițiștii locali și celelalte structuri ale Ministerului… [citeste mai departe]

Record: „Soarele artificial” sud-coreean a menţinut o temperatură de 100 de milioane de grade Celsius timp de 20 de secunde

Record: „Soarele artificial” sud-coreean a menţinut o temperatură de 100 de milioane de grade Celsius timp de 20 de secunde

Un dispozitiv de fuziune amplasat la Centrul de Cercetare KSTAR din Coreea de Sud a reuşit să menţină plasma, timp de 20 de secunde, la peste… [citeste mai departe]

Olt: În 45 de localităţi nu a fost înregistrat nici un caz pozitiv COVID-19

Olt: În 45 de localităţi nu a fost înregistrat nici un caz pozitiv COVID-19

Incidenţa cumulată a cazurilor în ultimele 14 zile în judeţul Olt, astăzi, este de 0,81/1.000 locuitori, iar în 45 de localităţi nu a fost înregistrat, în ultimele 14 zile, nici un caz pozitiv COVID-19.             Constatarea încadrării în limitele… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Different access conditions for studies in UK, depending on person's status, type of program

Publicat:
Different access conditions for studies in UK, depending on person's status, type of program

The students who have been in the until 31 December 2020 and who meet the conditions for registration in the EU or have already applied are not affected by the new immigration rules. They continue to benefit from tuition fees at the same level and the right to access a financial loan to cover tuition fees under the same conditions.

In response to a request from AGERPRES, the in London explains that, regarding access to studies in the , different conditions are provided depending on the status of the person concerned and…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

More than 600,000 Romanians received resident status or temporary resident status in UK

17:00, 28.12.2020 - More than 600,000 Romanians have received resident or temporary resident status in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which will allow them, even after the end of the transition period after the withdrawal of this country from the European Union, to enjoy the same rights as…

Romanian Embassy in London team ensuring assistance to Romanians stuck in the Eurotunnel entry area

21:05, 22.12.2020 - A team of the Consular Section of the Romanian Embassy in London is presently at Folkestone, the entry area to the Eurotunnel, to grant consular assistance to Romanian citizens affected by the measures adopted by the United Kingdom and by some European states in the context of efforts to limit the…

Pedro Almodovar movies presented on TIFF Unlimited platform free of charge

11:35, 10.12.2020 - The emblematic creations of filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will be available for free, between December 17 and 20, on the TIFF Unlimited platform, informs a press release of the Spanish Embassy in Romania sent to AGERPRES. "In the current social sanitary context, we wanted to facilitate access…

ParliamentaryElections2020/ Romanians in London, advised to avoid crowding Stratford area and use alternative polling stations

17:00, 06.12.2020 - The Romanian Embassy in London launched, on Sunday, on its Facebook page, an appeal to Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to use the polling stations which are less crowded and to avoid crowding the Stratford area of London and potential fines by the British…

#postBrexit Conditiile unui acord "nu sunt intrunite" (Barnier)

23:05, 04.12.2020 - Conditiile unui acord post-Brexit intre UE si Regatul Unit "nu sunt intrunite" din cauza unor "divergente semnificative", in pofida unei saptamani de discutii intense la Londra, a anuntat vineri seara pe Twitter negociatorul european Michel Barnier, citat de AFP.   After one week of intense negotiations…

Bucharest Best Comedy Film 2020 - a tour of the world from 10 different cinematographic perspectives

11:35, 24.11.2020 - Bucharest Best Comedy Film 2020, which will take place between December 1 and 10, can be watched on the ComedyEst television channel, a premiere in the world of film festivals. The "Grigore Vasiliu Birlic" Cultural Association, which organizes the event, proposes at this second edition a tour…

EU students: Eligible to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme

10:30, 29.10.2020 - EU students: if you started a full degree course in 2020-21 and arrive in the UK before 31 December 2020 you are eligible to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme.  If you arrive after 31 December 2020 to study in the UK, you will not be eligible to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme.Submitting an application…

ForMin Aurescu urges Romanians in US to consider voting by mail in December 6 general election

16:01, 21.10.2020 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu has sent a message to the Romanians in the United States of America urging them to consider registering for voting by mail, adding that polling stations will open in the US for the December 6 general election, according to AGERPRES.The video message,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 28 decembrie 2020
Bucuresti 4°C | 14°C
Iasi 6°C | 11°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 9°C
Timisoara 7°C | 12°C
Constanta 8°C | 13°C
Brasov 3°C | 11°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 24.12.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 605.864,88 2.035.644,48
II (5/6) 9 22.439,44 -
III (4/6) 325 621,39 -
IV (3/6) 6.541 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.635.784,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 decembrie 2020
USD 3.9904
EUR 4.8735
CHF 4.4808
GBP 5.3833
CAD 3.1096
XAU 241.085
JPY 3.8526
CNY 0.61
AED 1.0864
AUD 3.031
MDL 0.2318
BGN 2.4918

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec