Different access conditions for studies in UK, depending on person's status, type of program

- More than 600,000 Romanians have received resident or temporary resident status in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which will allow them, even after the end of the transition period after the withdrawal of this country from the European Union, to enjoy the same rights as…

- A team of the Consular Section of the Romanian Embassy in London is presently at Folkestone, the entry area to the Eurotunnel, to grant consular assistance to Romanian citizens affected by the measures adopted by the United Kingdom and by some European states in the context of efforts to limit the…

- The emblematic creations of filmmaker Pedro Almodovar will be available for free, between December 17 and 20, on the TIFF Unlimited platform, informs a press release of the Spanish Embassy in Romania sent to AGERPRES. "In the current social sanitary context, we wanted to facilitate access…

- The Romanian Embassy in London launched, on Sunday, on its Facebook page, an appeal to Romanian citizens in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to use the polling stations which are less crowded and to avoid crowding the Stratford area of London and potential fines by the British…

- Conditiile unui acord post-Brexit intre UE si Regatul Unit "nu sunt intrunite" din cauza unor "divergente semnificative", in pofida unei saptamani de discutii intense la Londra, a anuntat vineri seara pe Twitter negociatorul european Michel Barnier, citat de AFP. After one week of intense negotiations…

- Bucharest Best Comedy Film 2020, which will take place between December 1 and 10, can be watched on the ComedyEst television channel, a premiere in the world of film festivals. The "Grigore Vasiliu Birlic" Cultural Association, which organizes the event, proposes at this second edition a tour…

- EU students: if you started a full degree course in 2020-21 and arrive in the UK before 31 December 2020 you are eligible to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme. If you arrive after 31 December 2020 to study in the UK, you will not be eligible to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme.Submitting an application…

- Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu has sent a message to the Romanians in the United States of America urging them to consider registering for voting by mail, adding that polling stations will open in the US for the December 6 general election, according to AGERPRES.The video message,…