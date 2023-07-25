Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programmePublicat:
Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programme
Deputy PM Catalin Predoiu, Minister of Interior, had a meeting with Kathleen Ann Kavalec, the US ambassador to Romania, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior, on Tuesday, on which occasion the two high officials discussed about strengthening the Strategic Partnership between the two states, increasing the exchange of information regarding the prevention and combat of the organized crime, as well as about Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program, told Agerpres.…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Value of agricultural production, down last year by almost 16%, to 109.56 billion RON
11:40, 25.07.2023 - The value of agricultural production decreased by 15.8% in 2022, compared to the previous year, totaling 109.56 billion RON at current prices, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Plant production decreased last year by 22.8%, to the value of 71.91…
Romania hosts fourth Ministerial Meeting on Agreement on Strategic Partnership in Green Energy Development and Transmission
11:05, 25.07.2023 - Officials from Romania, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Hungary are meeting in Bucharest on Tuesday for the fourth Ministerial Meeting regarding the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of Green Energy Development and Transmission of the four countries' governments.The implementation status of…
Predoiu, ministrul propus la Interne: Nu cred ca a sta doar la poarta Schengen e suficient. Porțile ferecate se deschid din interior
16:05, 14.06.2023 - Catalin Predoiu, ministrul propus la Interne, a declarat miercuri, dupa audierile din comisiile Parlamentului, ca ar fi hazardat sa dea un pronostic privind data la care Romania va intra in Spatiul Schengen, insa considera ca trebuie sa facem mai mult decat „sa stam la poarta Schengen si sa spunem ca…
Noi, Poporul/We the People touring exhibition, inaugurated in Cluj by US ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec
20:05, 23.05.2023 - The touring exhibition Noi, Poporul/We the People, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between the United States of America and Romania, was inaugurated on Tuesday in Unirii Square of central-western Cluj-Napoca, in the presence of the US ambassador to Romania , Kathleen…
FinMin: Romania will observe commitments made to reduce budget deficit
17:46, 23.05.2023 - Romania will observe the commitments made to reduce the budget deficit, but a balanced strategy is needed at the level of the European Union, which takes into account the continuation of the measures taken by the Government to accelerate investments, stated the minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, in…
PSD's Firea: We would like Senator Radu Oprea to join the government team as Minister of Economy
20:45, 18.05.2023 - PSD's Firea: We would like Senator Radu Oprea to join the government team as Minister of Economy. PSD First Vice-President Gabriela Firea stated, on Thursday, in Ploiesti, that the social democrats would like Senator Radu Oprea to take over the portfolio of Minister of Economy in the future government…
By 2026, 70 billion RON will be allocated to research (PM Ciuca)
10:50, 16.05.2023 - Through the government program, it was agreed that, until 2026, 70 billion RON will be allocated to research, prime minister Ciuca said on Tuesday, stressing that an appropriate financing of this field can contribute to the development of the natural resources of Romania and to the further development…
Romania should have already been in Schengen, says Hungarian ForMin Szijjarto
21:30, 09.05.2023 - Romania should have already been part of the Schengen Area, a context in which the economic relations between Hungary and Romania, including those in the cross-border areas, would have more to gain, the Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs of the Hungarian Government, Szijjarto Peter said on Tuesday…