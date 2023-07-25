Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programme

Stiri Recomandate

Camelia Potec, reacție după ce David Popovici a ratat podiumul la proba de 200 m liber de la CM de Înot

David Popovici a concurat marți în finala probei de 200 m liber la CM de Înot de la Fukuoka și a reușit doar o clasare pe locul al patrulea, deși era văzut drept marele favorit. Camelia Potec,… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul European cere aderarea României la Spațiul Schengen

Parlamentul European a adoptat o rezoluție, susținută de toți europarlamentarii PNL, prin care cere admiterea României și a Bulgariei în Spațiul Schengen până la sfârșitul anului. Documentul ia în seamă consecințele economice ale ținerii celor două țări în afara spațiului… [citeste mai departe]

#experiențaIdeoIdeis se pregătește să plece în Tabăra de teatru și film

Proiectul național care și-a propus la începutul acestui an să conecteze toți pilonii Ideo Ideis într-o experiență rotundă de învățare prin artă se pregătește pentru o nouă etapă. În perioada 31 iulie – 8 august, cei 20 de adolescenți selectați… [citeste mai departe]

Un avion al Aeroflot a rămas în pană de motor în plin zbor, la peste 11.000 de metri altitudine. La bord se aflau 150 de pasageri

Un avion cu pasageri al companiei ruse Aeroflot, care efectua o cursă de la Soci la Moscova, s-a confruntat în zbor cu o defecţiune a… [citeste mai departe]

Atenţionare de călătorie: Menţinere cod roşu de caniculă şi pericol major de incendii în Grecia. Românii din zonele afectate, evacuaţi în siguranţă

Atenţionare de călătorie: Menţinere cod roşu de caniculă şi pericol major de incendii… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt cele mai căutate obiective turistice din Dâmbovița? În primele șase luni, creștere cu 38% a numărului de vizitatori la obiectivele administrate de CNM Curtea Domnească

Creștere de 38% a numărului de… [citeste mai departe]

Ce faci dacă găsești bani sau obiecte de valoare pe jos. Știai că poți să le păstrezi, în anumite condiții?

Conform Poliției Române, este posibil să păstrați banii, dar există anumite reguli pe care trebuie să le respectați pentru a face acest lucru. Dacă ați găsit bani sau… [citeste mai departe]

Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossing

Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossingA Ukrainian woman was found on Tuesday with 100,000 US dollars in a backpack while she was walking from the border… [citeste mai departe]

Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programme

Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programmeDeputy PM Catalin Predoiu, Minister… [citeste mai departe]


Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programme

Publicat:
Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programme

Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses , fighting human trafficking, visa programme

Deputy PM , Minister of Interior, had a meeting with , the US ambassador to Romania, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior, on Tuesday, on which occasion the two high officials discussed about strengthening the between the two states, increasing the exchange of information regarding the prevention and combat of the organized crime, as well as about Romania's inclusion in the , told Agerpres.

Value of agricultural production, down last year by almost 16%, to 109.56 billion RON

11:40, 25.07.2023 - The value of agricultural production decreased by 15.8% in 2022, compared to the previous year, totaling 109.56 billion RON at current prices, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Plant production decreased last year by 22.8%, to the value of 71.91…

Romania hosts fourth Ministerial Meeting on Agreement on Strategic Partnership in Green Energy Development and Transmission

11:05, 25.07.2023 - Officials from Romania, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Hungary are meeting in Bucharest on Tuesday for the fourth Ministerial Meeting regarding the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of Green Energy Development and Transmission of the four countries' governments.The implementation status of…

Predoiu, ministrul propus la Interne: Nu cred ca a sta doar la poarta Schengen e suficient. Porțile ferecate se deschid din interior

16:05, 14.06.2023 - Catalin Predoiu, ministrul propus la Interne, a declarat miercuri, dupa audierile din comisiile Parlamentului, ca ar fi hazardat sa dea un pronostic privind data la care Romania va intra in Spatiul Schengen, insa considera ca trebuie sa facem mai mult decat „sa stam la poarta Schengen si sa spunem ca…

Noi, Poporul/We the People touring exhibition, inaugurated in Cluj by US ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec

20:05, 23.05.2023 - The touring exhibition Noi, Poporul/We the People, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership between the United States of America and Romania, was inaugurated on Tuesday in Unirii Square of central-western Cluj-Napoca, in the presence of the US ambassador to Romania , Kathleen…

FinMin: Romania will observe commitments made to reduce budget deficit

17:46, 23.05.2023 - Romania will observe the commitments made to reduce the budget deficit, but a balanced strategy is needed at the level of the European Union, which takes into account the continuation of the measures taken by the Government to accelerate investments, stated the minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, in…

PSD's Firea: We would like Senator Radu Oprea to join the government team as Minister of Economy

20:45, 18.05.2023 - PSD's Firea: We would like Senator Radu Oprea to join the government team as Minister of Economy. PSD First Vice-President Gabriela Firea stated, on Thursday, in Ploiesti, that the social democrats would like Senator Radu Oprea to take over the portfolio of Minister of Economy in the future government…

By 2026, 70 billion RON will be allocated to research (PM Ciuca)

10:50, 16.05.2023 - Through the government program, it was agreed that, until 2026, 70 billion RON will be allocated to research, prime minister Ciuca said on Tuesday, stressing that an appropriate financing of this field can contribute to the development of the natural resources of Romania and to the further development…

Romania should have already been in Schengen, says Hungarian ForMin Szijjarto

21:30, 09.05.2023 - Romania should have already been part of the Schengen Area, a context in which the economic relations between Hungary and Romania, including those in the cross-border areas, would have more to gain, the Minister of Trade and Foreign Affairs of the Hungarian Government, Szijjarto Peter said on Tuesday…


