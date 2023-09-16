Deputies Chamber's Simonis: By the end of September we should adopt amended special pensions law

Stiri Recomandate

Un bețiv a bătut doi bărbați pe strada Horea, din Cluj-Napoca

Un bețiv a bătut doi bărbați pe strada Horea, din Cluj-Napoca

Doi bărbați, de 60 de ani și de 53 de ani, au fost lăsați lați de un alt mesean, într-un local de pe strada Horea. Agresorul a dispărut. La data de 16 august a.c., în jurul orei 17.00, polițiștii au fost sesizați despre o stare conflictuală produsă între 3 bărbați, în zona… [citeste mai departe]

Un avion militar italian s-a prăbușit la Torino omorând o fetiță de cinci ani

Un avion militar italian s-a prăbușit la Torino omorând o fetiță de cinci ani

Un avion militar italian a căzut sâmbătă în timpul unor exerciţii la Torino (nord-vestul Italiei), lovind o maşină şi omorând o fetiţă în vârstă de cinci ani, au relatat media italiene, transmite Reuters, preluat de agerpres.ro. Agenţia… [citeste mai departe]

Foresta și Bucovina ocupă primele două locuri în ierarhia Seriei I după patru runde

Foresta și Bucovina ocupă primele două locuri în ierarhia Seriei I după patru runde

Etapa a IV-a a Ligii a III-a a programat sâmbătă după amiază, pe Areni, duelul dintre Foresta Suceava și Șomuz Fălticeni. „Galben-verzii" s-au impus la final cu scorul de 3-2, după ce la pauză oaspeții au condus cu 2-1. Au marcat… [citeste mai departe]

Comemorare MIHAI MITEL ALEXIE – MARIAN

Comemorare MIHAI MITEL ALEXIE – MARIAN

AMINTIM CELOR CARE L-AU CUNOSCUT CĂ PE DATA DE 17 SEPTEMBRIE 2023 SE ÎMPLINESC 18 ANI DE LACRIMI ȘI DOR NEMĂRGINIT DE CAND A PLECAT ÎN NEFIINȚĂ SCUMPUL NOSTRU MIHAI MITEL ALEXIE – MARIAN SOȚ ȘI TATĂ IUBITOR. UN GÂND BUN PENTRU INIMA LUI MARE ȘI PENTRU SUFLETUL SĂU GENEROS ! VEI FI PURURI ALĂTURI … [citeste mai departe]

Teatrul Național din București participă la Reuniunea Teatrelor Naționale de la Chișinău cu două spectacole și o expoziție

Teatrul Național din București participă la Reuniunea Teatrelor Naționale de la Chișinău cu două spectacole și o expoziție

Teatrul Național „I.L.Caragiale” din București participă la cea de-a VIII-a ediție a Reuniunii Teatrelor Naționale Românești la Chișinău (14-24… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Sute de voluntari din Alba au strâns mii de saci de gunoi, într-o singură zi. Cum s-a desfășurat Let’s do it, Romania!

FOTO: Sute de voluntari din Alba au strâns mii de saci de gunoi, într-o singură zi. Cum s-a desfășurat Let’s do it, Romania!

FOTO: Sute de voluntari din Alba au strâns mii de saci de gunoi, într-o singură zi. Cum s-a desfășurat Let’s do it, Romania! Sute de voluntari… [citeste mai departe]

Știri Constanta: Mai multe persoane depistate cu substante interzise la festivalul de muzica electronica Sunwaves (GALERIE FOTO)

Știri Constanta: Mai multe persoane depistate cu substante interzise la festivalul de muzica electronica Sunwaves (GALERIE FOTO)

Gruparea de Jandarmi Mobila Constanta, impreuna cu celelalte institutii din cadrul Ministerului Afacerilor Interne, asigura masurile de ordine… [citeste mai departe]

Hoț „fashionist” din Alba, spaima magazinelor de haine și cosmetice: Pantofi, pantaloni, gel de duș sau șlapi printre preferințele bărbatului

Hoț „fashionist” din Alba, spaima magazinelor de haine și cosmetice: Pantofi, pantaloni, gel de duș sau șlapi printre preferințele bărbatului

Hoț „fashionist” din Alba, spaima magazinelor de haine și cosmetice: Pantofi, pantaloni, gel de duș… [citeste mai departe]

 A început NOVA Festival! Programul include lucrările a peste 40 de artiști și profesioniști din sfera neuro-psihologiei

 A început NOVA Festival! Programul include lucrările a peste 40 de artiști și profesioniști din sfera neuro-psihologiei

4 instalații imersive, 6 speakeri, 4 ateliere new media și un call de aplicații pentru o rezidență artistică este sumarul ediției #4 a NOVA Festival,… [citeste mai departe]

Accident violent pe DN 68! O fetiță de 11 ani este printre victime. A intervenit elicopterul SMURD de la Arad

Accident violent pe DN 68! O fetiță de 11 ani este printre victime. A intervenit elicopterul SMURD de la Arad

Un accident deosebit de violent a avut loc în această după-masă pe DN 68 între localitățile Totești și Hațeg din Hunedoara, iar printre victime se... The post Accident violent pe… [citeste mai departe]


Deputies Chamber's Simonis: By the end of September we should adopt amended special pensions law

Publicat:
Deputies Chamber's Simonis: By the end of September we should adopt amended special pensions law

The interim president of the Chamber of Deputies, , on Saturday stated that the new form of the law on special pensions, the one including the amendments requested by the , should be adopted by the end of September.

"The decision of the is not so categorical, it stills provided an alternative way, and I believe that by the end of September we will adopt the law in the new form, with the amendments requested by the . (...) All categories of special pensions in Romania are targeted by this new law. Maybe someone will ask…

