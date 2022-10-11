Deputies' Chamber to debate simple motion against IntMin Bode, tabled by USR, Right Force Party

Stiri Recomandate

A apărut ediția online a nr. 213 al revistei „Caiete Silvane

A apărut ediția online a nr. 213 ( octombrie 2022) al revistei „Caiete Silvane”, publicație editată de Centrul de Cultură și Artă al Județului Sălaj, sub egida Uniunii Scriitorilor din România, Consiliului Județean Sălaj și Primăriei municipiului Zalău. Detalii pe caietesilvane.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Un premier sincer: Am făcut contrabandă cu vaccinuri anti-Covid împreună cu fostul ministru italian Luigi Di Maio și serviciile secrete

În timpul unui eveniment care s-a desfăşurat la Bergamo (Italia), premierul albanez Edi Rama a relatat despre o presupusă… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţele RCA obligatorii pentru trotinetele electrice? La ce preţ ar putea ajunge acestea

Cel mai probabil, de anul viitor, poliţele de Răspundere Civilă Auto pentru trotinetele electrice vor deveni obligatorii. Inclusiv companiile care închiriază trotinete vor trebui să aibă astfel de asigurări.Toți utilizatorii… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop pentru marti, 11 octombrie 2022. O zi foarte importanta pentru una dintre zodii

BerbecZiua de azi are un potential ridicat de extravaganta. Chiar e interesant de vazut cat de departe esti dispus sa mergi cu cheltuielile si cu riscurile financiare. Excesul de zel este cel care te da gata, de aceea ai mare… [citeste mai departe]

Cum toci usturoiul ca un bucătar șef. Trucul pentru gospodinele care vor să devină experte

Este o sarcină migăloasă, ce poate duce la unele accidente neplăcute chiar și pentru cei care au ceva experiență în bucătărie. Spune adio emoțiilor și grijilor, află cum toci usturoiul ca un bucătar șef. Acest nou… [citeste mai departe]

Renault şi Nissan sunt implicate în discuţii care le-ar putea reconfigura alianţa

Renault şi Nissan discută despre viitorul alianţei lor, inclusiv despre participarea producătorului japonez de automobile la un nou proiect de vehicule electrice al partenerului său francez, transmite Reuters, potrivit news.ro. Fii… [citeste mai departe]

Prognoza meteo , 11 octombrie 2022

Prognoza meteo, 11 octombrie 2022,  va ploua slab, local în Oltenia, Banat şi sudul Transilvaniei, iar spre searã şi noaptea, izolat şi în celelalte regiuni. Vântul va sufla slab pânã la moderat.  Temperaturile maxime se vor încadra în general între 15 şi 21 de grade, iar cele minime între 5 şi 13 grade.  Dimineaţa şi [...] The post… [citeste mai departe]

Organizatiile de pensionari anunta pentru azi: Proteste la Guvern si la sediile Prefecturilor din tara!

Federatiile nationale reprezentative ale asociatiilor de pensionari organizeaza, marti, la Guvern, dar si la sediile tuturor prefecturilor din tara, proteste prin care solicita respectarea obligatiei… [citeste mai departe]

Curs BNR pentru 11 octombrie 2022. Euro scade, ROBOR crește din nou

Curs valutar BNR pentru 11 octombrie 2022. Dolarul american continuă să se aprecize în raport cu leul românesc, iar euro pierde teren. De cealaltă parte, ROBOR la trei luni a crescut la 7,31%, air la șase luni a ajuns la aproape 8%. Piața bursieră europeană a încheiat… [citeste mai departe]

Toni Petrea, după victoria cu FC U Craiova: ”Suntem o echipă în căutare disperată de puncte și trebuie să ne agățăm de fiecare minge”

Chindia Târgoviște se simte tot mai bine cu Toni Petrea la timonă. Luni seara, formația dâmbovițeană a ajuns… [citeste mai departe]


Deputies' Chamber to debate simple motion against IntMin Bode, tabled by USR, Right Force Party

Deputies' Chamber to debate simple motion against IntMin Bode, tabled by USR, Right Force Party

' Chamber is scheduled to debate and vote, on Tuesday, the simple motion against , tabled last week by 55 (USR) and non-affiliated MPs belonging to the (PFD), told Agerpres.

