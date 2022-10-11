Deputies' Chamber to debate simple motion against IntMin Bode, tabled by USR, Right Force Party

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

A simple motion against Interior Minister Lucian Bode will be debated and voted on next week in the Tuesday meeting, the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies has decided, told Agerpres.

The Save Romania Union (USR) and the Right Force floor groups in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday tabled a simple motion against Interior Minister Lucian Bode asking Bode to step down considering what they call the minister's failure to reform the Interior Ministry (MAI) and the "greatest success"…

Save Romania Union (USR) floor leader Ionut Mosteanu announced on Tuesday in the Chamber of Deputies' plenary sitting the tabling of a simple motion against Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode, told Agerpres.

The Permanent Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies decided that the simple motion initiated by Save Romania Union (USR) and Forta Dreptei against the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, should be debated and voted on next Tuesday in plenary sitting.

The Save Romania Union (USR) and the Right Force lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies will be tabling a simple motion against Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu, USR floor leader Ionut Mosteanu announced on Tuesday at a plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies.

The legal committee of the Chamber of Deputies approved, on Tuesday, the draft whistleblower law, under review at the request of President Klaus Iohannis, the Save Romania Union (USR) amendments being rejected, even though they would have facilitated the disclosure of irregularities in public institutions,…

The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, on Tuesday told the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies that the simple motion of the USR (Save Romania Union) is prepared as "a Romanian hotchpotch," seasoned with "lies," "exaggerations" and an "unmistakable panic flavour."

Parliament will be illuminated, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the colors of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow, to mark the National Flag Day and the Independence Day celebrated by the neighboring country, the Chamber of Deputies informed.