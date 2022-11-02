Customs officers find 152 cartridges in flight passenger's luggage Inspectors with the Cluj-Napoca Airport Customs Bureau have found 152.22-mm cartridges in the luggage of a dual Romanian-American citizen, the Romanian Customs Authority (AVM) reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

