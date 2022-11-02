Stiri Recomandate

Bogdan Neacşu, preşedintele Consiliului Director al ARB: Preocuparea Consiliului Concurenţei în ceea ce priveşte evoluţia dobânzilor bancare este binevenită

Video - Președintele CJ Vâlcea anunță investiții majore: Bani mulți pentru Vâlcea în sisteme de alimentare cu apă şi canalizare!

Guvernul a adoptat un memorandum pentru consolidarea parteneriatului cu regiunile de dezvoltare / Cărbunaru: Practic, se instituie o colaborare proactivă pentru valorificarea întregului potenţial al fondurilor europene

Vestea tristă primită de Simona Halep în scandalul de dopaj: ‘Este o greșeală clară’

Autostrada Sibiu-Pitești : 15 decembrie, estimare pentru deschiderea celor 13 kilometri de autostradă dintre Sibiu și Boița

Producția din fotovoltaice și eoliene s-a prăbușit. România crește importurile

SUA va acorda R. Moldova circa 19,5 mil. de dolari pentru consolidarea securității energetice

CONSULTANTA DE 120.000 lei pentru `elaborare documentatie de finantare in cadrul PNRR`, desi la nivelul ASSMB exista o structura specializata in acest sens

Amenzi de peste 40.000 de lei și autorizații de taxi reținute, în urma unor acțiuni în trafic a polițiștilor din Câmpia Turzii

Ministrul Cadariu anunță noi reguli privind amenajarea, omologarea, întreţinerea şi ...

Customs officers find 152 cartridges in flight passenger's luggage

Publicat:
Inspectors with the Cluj-Napoca Airport Customs Bureau have found 152.22-mm cartridges in the luggage of a dual Romanian-American citizen, the (AVM) reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

DevMin Cseke Attila: Gov't prepares thermal rehabilitation of 4,333 buildings, through the 'Renovation Wave' programme

18:50, 19.10.2022 - The Romanian government will improve the energy efficiency of at least 4,333 buildings, of which 2,700 belong to public institutions, the rest being housing blocks, the Minister of Development, Cseke Attila, informs on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

DefMin Dincu to attend NATO defence ministers' meeting, Wednesday and Thursday

12:40, 12.10.2022 - National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu is to attend, Wednesday and Thursday, the meeting of the NATO defence ministers, which is carried out at the NATO Headquarters, in Brussels, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Almost 65,000 people enter Romania on October 11, including over 7,500 Ukrainians

10:05, 12.10.2022 - As many as 64,905 people, including 7,505 Ukrainian citizens, up 0.4% on a daily basis, entered Romania on Tuesday, October 11, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

President Iohannis, Dutch PM Rutte to visit Getica joint military training centre

12:46, 10.10.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis and visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Wednesday will call on the Getica National Joint Training Centre at Cincu, Brasov County. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

NATO Deputy Secretary General Geoana: Romania - a 360 degree European portal

12:10, 28.09.2022 - Investors can see Romania as "a portal" through which multiple regions and markets can be accessed, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana stated on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Bucharest stocks close Wednesday's session down

21:46, 14.09.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session down, and the value of transactions dropped to 38.51 million RON (7.82 million euros), from 91.53 million RON (approximately 18.6 million euros) on the previous day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Euro trades at 4.8605 RON

13:45, 31.08.2022 - The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Simona Halep eases into eighths in Toronto (WTA)

08:16, 11.08.2022 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Wednesday qualified for the eighths of the WTA1000 USD 2,527,250 tournament in Toronto, after beating China's Shuai Zhang 6-4 6-2 in the second round. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


