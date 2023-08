Romanias Chirila advances second to World Championships C1M 1000m final

Romania's Chirila advances second to World Championships C1M 1000m finalRomanian rower Catalin Chirila on Thursday was second to progress to the final of the C1M 1000m event at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Duisburg, Germany, told Agerpres. Chirila,… [citeste mai departe]