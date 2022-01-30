COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 11,291 people immunised in last 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Sunday that in the last 24 hours, 11,291 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 1,888 first doses, 1,889 second doses, and 7,514 third doses. Since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,433,860 doses have been administered to 8,069,534 people, of whom 7,975,524 have been fully vaccinated, and 2,378,109 have been vaccinated with a third, booster shot. The administration of the booster shot started on September… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

