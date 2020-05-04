COVID-19 death toll at 803 after another 2 deaths of infected persons

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Another nine persons infected with the novel coronavirus have passed away, taking the death toll to 780, on Sunday informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).The latest deceased are from the counties of Arad (female, 93), Vaslui (female, 55), Bacau (male, 67), Galati (male, 73, male,…

- Another 6 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 723, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Friday. It is about three men and two women from Suceava county and one woman from Arad county.

- Nine more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, Romania's COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 628, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Monday. It is about six men and three women aged between 41 and 97.

- Another eight persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll thus reaching 575, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announces on Saturday.It is about five men and three women aged between 21 and 84.

- Another 15 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, with the death toll in Romania reaching thus 567, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. The persons were ten men and five women aged between 36 and 97 years old.

- Another twelve people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, taking the number of deaths from COVID-19 to 282, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, informs. The latest victims, aged between 27 and 81, are as follows:*…

- As of Monday, Romania is COVID-19 Yellow Zone, counting for over 500 persons confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus countrywide. According to the Strategic Communication Group (GSC) until Monday in Romania there were 576 confirmed cases of persons infected with the SARS-CoV-2 (novel coronavirus).The…

- The health status of 10 persons found as carrying the COVID-19 coronavirus in Romania and admitted at infectious disease hospitals in Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta and Craiova is good overall, and the elderly patients and those with chronic diseases among them are closely monitored,…