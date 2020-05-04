COVID-19 death toll at 803 after another 2 deaths of infected persons

COVID-19 death toll at 803 after another 2 deaths of infected personsPublicat:
Two more people infected with the new coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll reaching 803, informs on Monday the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).
The latest victims are a 70-year-old man from Bihor County and a 49-year-old woman from Arad, both with comorbidities.
