COVID-19 death toll at 803 after another 2 deaths of infected persons

Cum a infectat un bărbat din Buzău 19 persoane, mergând la rude de Paște

Un cartier din municipiul Buzău, cu o populaţie de circa 2.000 de locuitori, a intrat în carantină pentru 14 zile după ce, duminică, au fost confirmate 19 cazuri de îmbolnăvire cu COVID-19. Focarul a apărut după ce un bărbat nu a respectat ordonanțele… [citeste mai departe]

Reîncepe bătălia clasamentelor universitare! Universitatea de Vest Timişoara e cea mai bună la cercetare

Universitatea de Vest Timişoara a fost inclusă într-un nou top al învăţământului superior. De această dată stă bine în România la capitolul cercetare într-un top realizat de o agenţie… [citeste mai departe]

Coronavirus Sălaj: numărul persoanelor aflate în carantină și în autoizolare la domiciliu, în trend ascendent

Grupul de Comunicare Strategică, prin Instituția Prefectului Sălaj, a raportat în cursul acestei dimineți, luni – 4 mai, că la nivelul județului se află în carantină 179… [citeste mai departe]

Turkmenii încep să mănânce fotbal pe pâine. Etapa a 6-a din Yokary Liga aduce meciuri excelente pentru pariorii Superbet

Centrul Asiei este populat de țări cu stan la final, a căror tradiție fotbalistică nu răzbea dincolo de iurte și petrol. Treptat, virusul fotbal a pătruns… [citeste mai departe]

Bistrița-Năsăud a ajuns la 17 decese pe fondul CoVid-19

Numărul de decese ale unor persoane infectate cu CoVid-19 a ajuns în Bistrița-Năsăud la 17. La nivel național, bilanțul negru a ajuns la 801 persoane decedate. Un bărbat de 82 de ani, diagnosticat cu CoVid-19 pe data de 29 aprilie, probele fiindu-i recoltate o zi mai devreme la domiciliu,… [citeste mai departe]

Țara în care au fost raportate 0 cazuri noi de infectare cu coronavirus în ultimele 24 de ore

Noua Zeelandă nu a înregistrat niciun caz nou de COVID-19 în ultimele 24 de ore, o premieră după data de 11 martie, au anunţat luni autorităţile sanitare din această ţară, citate de DPA, conform Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]

Planul ”B” sau Salut din trecutul sovietic

Cum coronavirusul a făcut ca multe ţări să ajungă la concluzia că e necesară implementarea mecanismelor sistemului economiei planificate, care exista în Uniunea Sovietică. Încă în anii 2007-2008, experţii economici au bătut alarma: Moldova devine o ţară-importator total al produselor alimentare. De atunci ţara… [citeste mai departe]

Şeful Cancelariei prim-ministrului: O relaxare bruscă nu credem că este posibilă. Toate măsurile trebuie adoptate gradual

”Relaxarea așteptată după 15 mai e un obiectiv pe care ni-l dorim, dar trebuie să fim foarte vigilenți în continuare pentru ca situația să nu scape… [citeste mai departe]

Uzina Ford de la Craiova se redeschide azi. Reguli stricte pentru angajati

Ford reia de luni, gradual, productia de vehicule si motoare la principalele sale uzine din Europa, iar la Craiova activitatea se va relua in mod etapizat, intr-un singur schimb de lucru, atat in Sectia de Productie Vehicule, cat si in cea de Productie… [citeste mai departe]


COVID-19 death toll at 803 after another 2 deaths of infected persons

Publicat:
Two more people infected with the new coronavirus have died, the COVID-19 death toll reaching 803, informs on Monday the (GCS).

The latest victims are a 70-year-old man from and a 49-year-old woman from Arad, both with comorbidities.

