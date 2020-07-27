COVID-19 crisis, extremely positive over alternative mobility

Stiri Recomandate

Video: Complex de karting, unic în Transilvania, deschis la 60 km de Cluj

Complexul T&T Karting Transilvania – aflat la numai cinci kilometri distanță de municipiul Dej – și-a deschis astăzi porțile pentru toți iubitorii de karting. Situat în localitatea Nireș (comuna Mica), [citeste mai departe]

Un nou caz de COVID-19 raportat astăzi, 27 iulie 2020, în Cugir

Potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică, astăzi, 27 iulie 2020, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 9 cazuri de infectare cu COVID-19. Unul dintre aceste cazuri este atribuit orașului Cugir. Cele 9 cazuri, confirmate astăzi pozitiv cu COVID-19 provin… [citeste mai departe]

7 moduri în care pielea ta reacționează la situațiile de zi cu zi

Pielea este, fără îndoială, o parte foarte importantă a corpului tău. Este, de fapt, cel mai mare organ din corpul uman. Dar, în ciuda acestui fapt, rămâne încă un organ misterios. Desigur, toată lumea știe că își poate schimba culoarea, textura și aspectul, de… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a apărut ieri la mormântul lui Marcel Toader. Oamenilor le-au dat lacrimile

Marcel Toader a împlinit aproape un an de zile de când a decedat, astfel că familia i-a organizat așa cum sunt obiceiurile pomana de un an. Fostul om de afaceri a fost pomenit la mormânt, iar apoi la un restaurant, de cei apropiați lui. Ce… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu: Oamenii nu mai dau doi bani pe ce zic Orban și miniștrii lui de carton

Liderul interimar al PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, este de părere că Guvernul Orban trebuie să plece pentru că a eșuat să atragă cetățenii de partea sa în lupta cu pandemia. El a prezentat și o serie de promisiuni... [citeste mai departe]

METEO. Cod galben de caniculă și pericol de incendii. Când vor veni ploile

Un final de iulie fierbinte. Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat a anunțat cod galben de vreme caniculară și pericol excepțional de incendii cu caracter natral. Avertizarea este valabilă în perioada 25 - 30 iulie. În această perioadă, temperatura… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa la care evoluează Alexandru Mitriţă, s-a calificat în sferturile de finală ale turneului MLS is Back

New York City FC, echipa la care evoluează Alexandru Mitriţă, s-a calificat în sferturile de finală ale turneului "MLS is Back".Citește și: DIICOT este pe urma 'SPONSORILOR' fostului… [citeste mai departe]

Corina Creţu: O veste realmente îngrijorătoare - banii europeni pentru magistrala de metrou M6 Gara de Nord – Băneasa riscă să fie pierduţi

Europarlamentarul Pro România Corina Creţu precizează că este îngrijorător că România riscă să piardă banii… [citeste mai departe]

Maramureşul a înregistrat al 19-lea deces cauzat de coronavirus

În intervalul 26.07.2020 (10:00) – 27.07.2020 (10:00) au fost înregistrate 19 de decese (11 bărbați și 8 femei), ale unor pacienți infectați cu noul coronavirus, internați în spitalele din Bacău, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Galați, Iași, Maramureș,… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban: Discutăm despre obligativitatea purtării măştii în aer liber

Referitor la situația infectărilor cu coronvirus pe litoral, premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat că există mai multe măsuri în analiză, printre care și obligativitatea purtării măştii în spaţii... [citeste mai departe]


COVID-19 crisis, extremely positive over alternative mobility

Publicat:
The COVID-19 crisis was extremely positive over everything that means alternative mobility and shed a lot of light on the fact that there is something else than owning a car and keeping it parked in front of the block of flats, said, on Monday, in a specialty videoconference, , product director at UrbanAir, as part of Neobility.

"The COVID-19 crisis (...) has brought a lot of awareness and has practically shed a lot of light also over the fact that there is something else than owning a car and keeping it parked in front of the block of flats or on the street in traffic 24/7.…

